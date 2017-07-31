Padres Likely Won’t Trade Brad Hand

Brad Hand has found new life in San Diego, with outstanding results, quality peripherals, and success against hitters on both sides of the plate among the desirable attributes. He’s also earning just $1.375MM this year with two more seasons of arbitration control remaining, making him a future piece as well as an impact late-season target. But we’ve also heard that the Padres are placing quite a lofty asking price on the southpaw.

Here’s the latest on Hand: