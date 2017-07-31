Padres Likely Won’t Trade Brad Hand

Brad Hand has found new life in San Diego, with outstanding results, quality peripherals, and success against hitters on both sides of the plate among the desirable attributes. He’s also earning just $1.375MM this year with two more seasons of arbitration control remaining, making him a future piece as well as an impact late-season target. But we’ve also heard that the Padres are placing quite a lofty asking price on the southpaw.
Here’s the latest on Hand:
- San Diego will not deal away Hand barring a sudden change in the next few minutes, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets.
- There’s now some increased discussion brewing on Hand, per Heyman (via Twitter). In addition to the Nats, he tabs the Astros and Dodgers as possible suitors, along with the Yankees and Indians — though, to be clear, it’s not immediately apparent just which of these clubs are engaged with San Diego right now.
- As many as four teams are still looking into Hand at this point, according to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell (via Twitter). It could come down to the wire as to whether Hand will be traded today, Cassavell adds.
- It’s not immediately clear just which organizations have ongoing interest at this stage, but one appears to be the Nationals, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag notes on Twitter.
Comments
SD Fan in AZ
AJ playing his HAND well. No reason to bend, let a desperate buyer pay the worthy price or hold on to the asset who will still have 2 controllable years.
LADreamin
He’s going to find teams wanting to give him the same returns at the Winter Meetings too. Not like someone’s gonna jump to trade the top 10 MLB prospect plus for Hand. He’s good, but not that good.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Yeah, he won’t find teams offering the same returns because during the off season they can trade their 2017 drafted players and include them in deals. In the current deals there are exceptions for many teams because those players can’t be included in deals yet even though they may be ranked highly in the organization.
A team like Texas could easily include their 2017 1st round pick Chris Seise- their #7 prospect according to mlb.com- or Hans Clouse their #6 who arent going to be ready until 2021 ish, but they can’t currently include them in deals.
filbert10
Fellow Pads fan, but prefer that AJ just takes highest bidder (assuming it’s a solid prospect- doesn’t have to be top tier). Risk of injury (see Tyson Ross) or performance decline (Hand’s track record is short) makes me nervous to hold on to him.
Padres2019ha
he’s never been injured other than an ankle and seems to have a rubber arm. I agree I’d rather part ways now, but it won’t be terrible if we keep him.
anoff
Tyson Ross has garbage mechanics he couldn’t repeat and a long history of injuries. Hand has about a low effort delivery as they come and has no notable injuries to speak of. Comparing the to, or even having one influence the other, is dumb. A decline in performance is more of a concern, because Hand has always been effectively wild with his sweeping slider. But based on the rumored returns, teams are already pricing him like he’s regressed, so i’d imagine that the deals on the table now will more or less be available at the winter meetings. However, with him closing now, there’s a chance he racks up 20 or 30 saves (he’s already at 6 or 7), which will definitely move the needle
filbert10
They said Mark Prior, Mark Mulder had great mechanics too. To me, the risk of holding Hand outweighs the potential reward of a slightly higher offseason haul.
davidcoonce74
Mark Prior’s mechanics were always terrible; for some reason when he came up this odd myth came up about his “perfect” mechanics when scouts at the time were expressing real concern.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I think it also depends on the team they end up trading with. They would be better off getting something back from a team like the Dodgers or Astros since they have deeper farms. But there’s only a few hours left, so we’ll see.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Either trade him during the offseason or approach him with an extension to buy out his 2 arb years and 2 free agent years.
Andrew Miller got what 4 years 36 mill from the Yankees? Accounting for prices going up for players I do think a 4 year 44 mill contract that is either front loaded or back loaded for Hand makes sense for long term security for him and gives him the ability to seek another contract in his early 30s and gives the padres more control over him.
CNichols
That’s so unnecessary. I’d guess even with a raise in arbitration he’s not going to make more than like $4M next year… no need to pay him 11M and then have your highest paid player be a reliever.
He’s been great but a rebuilding team shouldn’t really be extending relievers when they have so many other holes.
bringinthereliefpitcher
It has an AAV of 11 mill, but my thinking is like 2 year 16-18 mill for arb which is 8-9 each in order to buy out 2 free agent years at like 26-28 mill or 13-14 mill. Which, by the time 2019 comes around, 13-14 mill which is about what a closer is worth now. But the 4 year 44 mill is a max offer for Hand. Ideally it’d be somewhere between 30 and 40 mill total, but it can be tricky to buy out arb years and 2 free agent years. But a 4 year deal extends their control till end of 2021.
CNichols
The AAV vs. backloading the deal doesn’t really matter to my point that the main issue would be that they’re a rebuilding team who would have one of the ten highest paid relievers in baseball. That’s a waste of resources especially when they consistently show the ability to cultivate bullpen talent.
Hand is really really good, but Jose Torres and Phil Maton are also pretty good and will only make 500K next year. Is Hand so necessary to a non-contending Padres in 2018 that he needs to make 20x what they do?
bringinthereliefpitcher
Is Hand necessary? No. But is it necessary to keep him and not lose him for essentially nothing? Yes, it is. If teams aren’t meeting the price why let his team control diminish? The obvious choice is trade him, but in the event a deal worth trading him doesn’t materialize you need to consider extending him. If no deal comes during the offseason then Padres need to consider a long term deal with Hand, but top priority is trading him.
Also, What Hand makes between 2018- 2021 doesnt really matter because majority of their talent wont be arb eligible or will be hitting arb until then anyways and money is coming off the books end of 2019-2020.
Here’s a look at their arb eligibility for long term assets.
Hedges- 2020-2022
Renfoe 2020-2022
Margot 2020-2022
Torres 2020-2022
Since Maton and Asuaje came up mid season they could be arb eligible 2021-2023. Not 100% sure on them.
Everybody else coming up in 2018, 2019, 202 is going to be between 2021-2023, 2022-2024, etc. In no way does a long term deal for Hand till 2021 prevent the Padres from extending these players or paying players who are coming up in 2018, 2019, 2020 etc or signing free agents to fill positions of need.
Hand making that much has 0 impact on the Padres 2018, 2019, 2020 seasons because theyre going to have cheap options available to them
But if you front load his 4 year deal for 2018 and 2019 then it becomes even less of a factor in 2020 and 2021 because he will be making less in those years leaving more room for spending.
CNichols
I’m not advocating trading him for nothing, they can certainly keep him and market him this offseason or next year at the deadline if the price isn’t met. My position is that offering him an extension is a mistake.
The Padres can’t afford to allocate that significant percentage of their payroll to a bullpen piece through a rebuild. I get what you’re saying about most of the team being Pre-Arb, but in 2019 shouldn’t they be focusing on buying out Margot + Hedges arb years and a couple FA years rather than paying Hand like 15% of your payroll? Or they could spend the 10-15M you’re suggesting they spend to extend hand on a LF, 3B, SS or SP, all significant areas of need for the team that are more important than RP.
anoff
Miller has such better numbers than Hand, and it’s not even close. It’s actually laughable how much they’re compared, because while Hand has been good-to-great, Miller has been straight up unworldly. It’s like comparing (prime) Heath Bell to Mariano Rivera
saavedra
When Miller was 27, he was having a 3.35 ERA, 3.27 FIP season with the Red Sox, with a 0.8 WAR.
By comparison, Hand is 2.00 ERA, 2.52 FIP at age 27, 2.1 WAR (so far).
You’re right, it is kind of comparing Rivera to Heath Bell.
In all seriousness, if Hand can keep up his current level of production, I see no reason why he can’t be compared to Miller, he just doesn’t have the “track record”.
anoff
There’s also the fact that Miller both strikes out significantly more batters (14 k/9 vs, 11.4) while walking a lot fewer (since 2014, Miller is at 2.1 bb/9 vs 3.1 for Hand. His SO/W is 6.72, Hand’s is 3.62) . And that he’s done it in both high leverage late game situations, and in the playoffs. Brad Hand wasn’t even the setup man until pretty recently, he was a swing man middle reliever.
Miller also didn’t sign the contract as a 27 year old, which is when he was in his first season of relief. He signed that deal as a 30 year old, on the tail of a 3 year run posting a 2.57 ERA with a 1.050 WHIP and 13.6 k/9.
So in 3 years, if Hand not only maintains, but also improves his performance, you can start comparing him accurately to Miller. But right now, Hand is not even close to the equivalent of Andrew Miller, and pricing him, either a contract or in trade returns, as such is silly
Bruin1012
Cmon stop it when people start comparing Hand to Miller it just makes you look stupid.
That’s not a knock on Hand he is very good and should demand a quality return however Miller is arguably the very best reliever in the game so stop using that as a comparable.
Ungerdog
ugh, don’t bother using logic and “facts” with some of these pads fans…i was told that because high leverage situations and playoff experience wasn’t in the war stat for pitchers that it was “laughable” to use it as a variable when weighing Hand’s current value. I love how a couple kids learn some basic sabermetrics and they think they should be advising gms. war is a great way to quantify player performance but to treat it as the only analytical tool in your toolbox is shortsighted. sorry, I digressed…I just wanted to warn you that some of these cats have blinders on.
saavedra
How about a little less cherry picking and you pick seasons when Hand was actually relevant?
Let’s compare the first 2 seasons of exclusive relief of Miller vs Hand, and tell me how pretty that looks.
Miller (2012 – 2013) 71 IP, 3.05 ERA, 3.12 FIP, 1.268 WHIP, 2.68 SO/W
Hand (2016 – 2017) 143.1 IP, 2.57 ERA, 2.86 FIP, 1.052 WHIP, 3.62 SO/W
Also keep in mind that 2017 is not even done and Hand has more than twice as many innings as Miller had during that 2 year span. For the sake of “current value”, let’s compare Hand’s 2017 vs Miller’s NYY 2016:
Hand (2017) 54 IP, 2.00 ERA, 2.52 FIP, 5.0 SO/W, 0.963 WHIP
Miller (2016) 45.1 IP, 1.39 ERA, 1.78 FIP, 11 SO/W, 0.772 WHIP
Clearly Miller was better, but Hand is also cheaper and younger, which is definitively an edge. While he may not hold out the same value, saying Hand is not comparable to Miller is just being ignorant.
Bruin1012
I’m not talking about there first two years as a reliever I’m taking about now Miller is in my opinion the best most versatile reliever in the league. Hand is a poor mans version of that it’s not even arguable period. That is not a knock on Hand because I think Miller is the best at this moment. Hand is clearly a class below Miller at this point. You Pads fans that want to compare him to Miller right now crack me up. You have a valuable asset in Hand and you should request and get a quality return for him let’s leave it that and leave the comparison to Miller out of it because there isn’t one.
saavedra
While Hand has not been as good as Miller, he is no poor man’s version of anyone. If Miller was traded for a package featuring Justus and Frazier, I don’t see a reason why Hand can’t feature a package of 2 top 100 prospects, or 1 top 50 prospect. I’m not a GM, and I won’t decide if he gets traded or not, but Hand’s value should be “just a bit” lower than that of Miller from last year, IMO.
TheWestCoastRyan
Why hasn’t Chacin been traded yet? There is no excuse for not trading him.
beersy
Couldn’t agree more. he’s dirt cheap and has been pitching quite well lately, makes no sense that he hasn’t been dealt. A team like the Nationals could use both Hand and Chacin.
saavedra
I wouldn’t mind if SD keeps him around, as Clayton Richard has been garbage and we have no other options to ease the innings on the young pitchers.
TheWestCoastRyan
Doesn’t matter. Any prospect is better than just letting Chacin walk for nothing and nothing says we can’t do what the Yankees did with Chapman and trade him then re-sign him.
saavedra
What I mean is, SD has literally nobody to take his place in the rotation, even in AAA, They need to have someone out there, a warm body that can eat some innings, and that’s important because overtaxing the young arms can be a very bad thing to do. Protecting the staff is a good thing.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Maybe they could package him in a deal with Hand? I get that the Padres need a guy like him to eat innings, but I’m sure they could find some guy on waivers to take his place in the rotation. It’s not like they need someone good either. They’re tanking this year, and trading chacin before he walks while replacing him with some random veteran free agent might actually help them in terms of draft position.
TheWestCoastRyan
Easy. Reinstate Jered Weaver from the fake DL.
saavedra
The problem is Weaver can’t eat innings. Sure, he can give up 7 runs in a frame, which is good for tanking, but then you remove him and the bullpen gets taxed.
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh well. We aren’t winning shxt this year anyway.
bleacherbum
Right? What a complete waste of 3 million dollars. Weaver was absolutely atrocious before going on the fathom “DL”
hodor
*phantom
Padres2019ha
I’m sure he’ll be gone soon
anoff
There’s multiple good reasons to keep him – the dearth of SP depth to replace him; he’s a Spanish-speaking veteran SP on a team with multiple only-Spanish speaking rookie infielders, including a Rule 5 catcher; constantly being on the losing ends of blow outs is bad for player development.
They should trade him, but only if they get something that could at least plausibly useful in the future. Swapping him for a bag of baseballs, or some 26 year that couldn’t get out of double A, doesn’t serve any purpose. You’re better off keeping him as a tutor for Torrens and Lamet/Perdomo at that point.
TheWestCoastRyan
Those aren’t reasons! Keeping Chacin for the rest of this season will not make the Padres win ONE extra game in 2018 and beyond. The 26 year old in AA might tho.
saavedra
Yeah, and that guy in AA needs to keep developing instead of being rushed and destroyed in MLB. If you’re not getting something useful out of dealing Chacin, then just keep him, no point on dealing guys just for the sake of doing so. There are a lot of warm bodies in the MiLB as it is.
TheWestCoastRyan
I never said rush that guy to MLB. Just bring up the best AAA starter. And of course there is a reason to trade Chacin for the sake of doing so NITWIT! That reason: if you don’t trade him you will get jack SQUAT for him!
bleacherbum
No idea why Chacin is still a Padre right now. Stammen as well, he has pitched to well to not get something back in return. Richard is the only one I understand probably isn’t garnering any interest because he has just been mediocre lately.
C’mon AJ get rid of all the rentals.
tippin
Personally, I’d be 100% fine with signing Chacin to another 1yr deal with an option next year. The guys been solid, is a good clubhouse guy, has pitched pretty well, and we’re still a year away from the kids coming up. He may need 1 more solid year to up his value too.
TheWestCoastRyan
Trading Chacin wouldn’t have barred us from doing that dummy
saavedra
Personally I wouldn’t mind if AJ keeps Hand around. If the offers aren’t good enough, no rush to deal him just for the sake of doing so. While I agree his value might never be higher, it’s pointless if you’re not getting his value in offers. Keep him around and deal him in the off season, at the next deadline, or play him out a bit more, I wouldn’t mind any of those outcomes. I would mind if we deal him for less than what’s he’s worth.
martyjay75
So, a Hand in the pen, is worth undisclosed prospects in a bush?
mike.gordon34
Nats have enough lefties. Need to make a play on Osuna.
bobbleheadguru
In a sign of team unity… they are holding their hand.
KGBaseball25
I hate teams that do this! They say they are going to trade a player and then next thing you know they say we aren’t going to trade him! First Verlander and now Hand! Get it together teams! If your planing on trading someone then trade him and get someone for him!
socal-ewalk
You’d be a great businessman..
norcalblue
Preller is left with his d!@& in his hand.
majorflaw
Got lost on your way to the Penthouse forums?
Milo Goes To College
You might say San Diego overplayed their Hand.
dudeness88
Not saying this will happen, but what happens if Hand finishes the season poorly? How much does it hurt their return? Surely his value goes down just on losing these last couple months of the season when a contender really could’ve used him. I just don’t see the logic in holding on to Hand. I don’t see his value going any higher.
saavedra
If his value “might not be higher” but you get offered a bag of peanuts and a dozen baseballs, do you make that deal? I for once I’m glad AJ didn’t make a deal just for the sake of doing so.
beersy
So Preller is going to be roasted over the coals for not trading Hand, which could be understandable if he was turnig down great offers. From eveyrthing I’ve heard/read, he was being offered teams 15-20 rated prospects, which with the Padres system being so deep, would have probably fallen outside of their top 30. Now if he had made a deal for such “low level prospects” he would have been trashed on this site as well. He was in a no win situation when it comes to regular people like us who offer their opinions on these sites. If he had taken a low ball offer, it would have set him up for never being offered top talent in any deal going forward. Although I would have liked a trade of Hand to help further the rebuild and strenghen the farm system, waiting and dealing him over the winter or at next years deadline will have to do. It will be very interesting to see how the teams bullpens who were connected to Hand preform for the rest of the year.
Some Padre fans may compare Hand to Miller, which is pushing it, but the Astros thinking they are going to get comparable pitching from Liriano as opposed to Hand is ludacris.
chesteraarthur
Do you have sources for this “only 15-20 range prospect” return? Justin Wilson went for more than that, so I find that claim to be terribly hard to believe.
saavedra
It was this website. Yesterday I believe.
chesteraarthur
I see a single one that says Crasnick has heard that most of the offers are that. That doesn’t sound very reliable to me with what we have seen other people go for. Justin Wilson, for example.
beersy
Justin Wilson was traded with Alex Avila to get the return the Tigers got from the Cubs, so comparing that deal with a deal for Hand alone is not accurate. And the “15-20 prospect” range was on MLBTR yesterday.
chesteraarthur
Justin Wilson also had less years of control and the market for avila wasn’t huge. Offensive players just weren’t going for much at this deadline. I just find it hard to believe that, especially since there is only a single source of that info.
sdmexicanf00d
Can wait for the team bullpens connected to Hand get lit up in the playoffs just for not wanting to pay the price. Last years playoffs were dominated by Miller and Chapman if a team is gonna make it far in the playoffs it’s gonna need to have shutdown relievers
chesteraarthur
I would hardly say that chapman dominated the post season. 3.45/2.64 era fip up from 1.55/1.42 regular season
saavedra
CLE and CHC got to the WS because they got Miller and Chapman. CLE lost the WS because they oversued Miller, and CHI nearly lost game 7 for overusing Chapman. Moral of the story is, you can never have enough elite relief pitchers on the post season, and yet nobody was willing to meet the price for Hand. Oh the irony.
majorflaw
” . . . if a team is gonna make it far in the playoffs it’s gonna need to have shutdown relievers.”
Nonsense. There is more than one way to win a title. Battering your opponent offensively makes “shutdown” relievers moot. If you want to make your point here, a comparison/analysis of how championship teams have done over time both with and without said stud relievers would be useful. Whereas your naked, unsourced assertion isn’t.
If teams decided that Hand wasn’t worth to them what SD was asking it was right and appropriate to pass.
saavedra
Good pitching beats good hitting, there won’t be much “battering” in the postseason if you carry 3 strong starters and a strong bullpen. Good hitting gives you a fighting chance against it, but you won’t make it far into October without a strong trio and a strong bullpen,
Look at the 2016 Blue Jays, the offense was downright scary, and it went down 4-1.
jeffball10
The Padres are risking injury and performance decline by holding onto Hand, but this really seemed to be a strong buyers market and they wanted way too much for him.