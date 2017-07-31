Brandon Kintzler Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

When the Twins decided to change course and begin selling assets, righty Brandon Kintzler immediately became the club’s most obvious trade chip. He’s a pending free agent with an affordable salary and sterling track record over the past two seasons. While contenders won’t likely be targeting him as a closer, he has succeeded in that role over the past two seasons in Minnesota.
Here’s the latest chatter on his still-developing market:
- Discussions are likely to go right up until the deadline at 4pm EST today, per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press (via Twitter). The Nationals and Rockies are among the teams that have checked in on Kintzler, he notes. Likewise, the Rays have shown at least some interest, per 1500 ESPN’s Darren Wolfson (via Twitter).
- With the Red Sox landing Addison Reed, that may have taken one suitor out of the running. But it also perhaps teed up Kintzler as the next-most-appealing righty rental reliever. As MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggests on Twitter, the volume of traffic on Kintzler now has the Twins believing he’ll be dealt today.
Comments
unsaturatedmatz
Kintzler to the Astros for Yordan Alvarez
sidewinder11
I don’t see the Twins parting with Kintzler unless they get multiple MLB pieces back in return. They’re still on track to compete next season and they could still reasonably make the postseason this year as well. No need to trade a controllable closer unless you’re rebuilding or you get a monster return, neither of which will likely apply to this situation.
Michael Chaney
The post clearly states that he’s a free agent after this year
matzacski
Kintzler is a rental
kleppy12
Kintzler is not controllable, he will be a free agent after this season.
Mike M
and also, he isn’t very good. So multiple MLB pieces is laughable.
Luke
This season he is, without a doubt, “very good.”
Could an argument be made that he won’t be in the future? Sure. However, saying he isn’t currently very good is laughable.
Michael Chaney
He’s definitely exaggerating. I think he just means that there’s no sense giving up multiple MLB pieces for a good but not great reliever that isn’t on the level of Chapman, Miller, etc.
EndinStealth
If the Cardinals still they can compete I could see them in on him. They seem to pick up a relief arm ever deadline.
notagain27
Kinsler is not a front line closer. Very few clean innings and his stuff isn’t overwhelming. He is a very nice compliment to a bullpen for a club in a pennant race.
Bill
Worth a couple prospects….prospects ranked 15-30 in an MLB teams farm system. As a Rockies fan I wouldn’t mind seeing another reliever added. The more the better in Colorado.
jbigz12
Who is the twins closer post Kintzler?
cws2019
Good fit to close for Nats