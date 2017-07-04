Braves Activate Freddie Freeman From 10-Day DL By Mark Polishuk | July 4, 2017 at 1:28pm CDT The Braves have activated Freddie Freeman from the disabled list and he will start at third base tonight, the team announced (Twitter links). Jace Peterson has been optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move.
Comments
NicknewsomeATL
Here come the braves
crazysull
I actually think that his switch to 3rd might work out
NL_East_Rivalry
He can catch and throw the ball better at that position but his range is horrible. Would be okay with this if Andrellton was still on the team
WazBazbo
His lesser range is the only thing that will keep him from making a boatload of errors at third, at least right away…
Goldmine44
Thanks lord Jesus
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re welcome
Whyamihere
So in this series, one team will be starting a SS at 3B, while the other will be starting a 1B at 3B… Interesting.
ffjsisk
Oh man, that left side defense is gonna be tough to watch
ahale224
With his bat back and the all star break coming up it might be a good time to give Kemp a break and let his leg heal.