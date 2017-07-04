Headlines

Braves Activate Freddie Freeman From 10-Day DL

By | at

The Braves have activated Freddie Freeman from the disabled list and he will start at third base tonight, the team announced (Twitter links).  Jace Peterson has been optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move.



Comments

  2. I actually think that his switch to 3rd might work out

    0
    0

    • He can catch and throw the ball better at that position but his range is horrible. Would be okay with this if Andrellton was still on the team

      0
      0

      • His lesser range is the only thing that will keep him from making a boatload of errors at third, at least right away…

        0
        0

  4. So in this series, one team will be starting a SS at 3B, while the other will be starting a 1B at 3B… Interesting.

    0
    0

  5. Oh man, that left side defense is gonna be tough to watch

    0
    0

  6. With his bat back and the all star break coming up it might be a good time to give Kemp a break and let his leg heal.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

