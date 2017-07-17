Braves Activate Sean Rodriguez

The Braves have announced the activation of infielder Sean Rodriguez, as MLB.com’s Mark Bowman first reported on Twitter, with fellow utilityman Danny Santana also returning from a shorter DL stint. Infielder Jace Peterson and righty Jason Hursh were optioned to create active roster space, while righty Armando Rivero was bumped to the 60-day DL to open a 40-man spot (via David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on Twitter).
Rodriguez, 32, signed a two-year, $11.5MM deal to join the Braves over the offseason. At the time, he seemed to be lined up to take regular duties at second base, while also providing an option at the hot corner depending upon how the season progressed.
An offseason car accident changed everything, though. Rodriguez has steadily worked back from a shoulder injury ever since. While it was believed at the time that he might miss the entire season, he was obviously able to make it back with plenty of games left to go.
It’s opportune timing for Atlanta, which has climbed back to .500 even as the Wild Card leaders have fallen back to earth. Qualifying for the postseason still looks to be a tall order, but it’s hardly out of the question. And Rodriguez — who slashed a career-best .270/.349/.510 last year — could provide a significant boost.
At this point, it’s not clear just how the Braves will line up. Brandon Phillips has handled everyday duties at second after being acquired to replace Rodriguez. And Freddie Freeman is now spending significant time at third base to allow Matt Adams a lineup spot at first. It seems likely that manager Brian Snitker will mix and match his lineups on a day-to-day basis, at least preliminarily.
Comments
camnewton42
He better play good.
christynicks
Or what
knoxchristopher79
Why does he have to play good? At the least, he can come play valuable defense and be better than some of the bench guys we have had this year
prestonb1291
How about playing well first.
Michael Chaney
I was waiting for someone to say this
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Can’t be worse than swansby
realgone2
do you mean well?
NickinAtl
doubt it judging by the username of a spoiled brat illiterate
JDGoat
Hope he can come back and pick up where he left off last year. Really unfortunate situation
jbigz12
How has freeman looked at 3rd base?
knoxchristopher79
I think it’s been okay. No errors so far I don’t think.
southi
Freeman has looked substantially better than the vast majority of people expected. I believe he had one error and has made a wide variety of types of plays. Has he been perfect? Definitely not. Has he been doing a serviceable job? Looks like it so far.
wartdog
Per UZR he has fielded 9/11 routine chances and 0/2 difficult plays. In conclusion he should be our first baseman.
bravesfan88
That’s crap in itself…He snagged a absolute shot off the bat the other nite…Which was anything but a routine play…So, automatically, I have to discredit those stats…
wartdog
I saw it. It was a line drive right to him. His reaction times are fine per usual, his range is that of an excellent 1B.
Im sorry advanced statistics are hogwash for you Im just stating them. And Im a big Freeman and Braves fan.
southi
To be honest I’d much rather have Freeman playing defensively at first than third, but in my opinion he hasn’t been bad (in a very small sample size). Through the years I’ve seen several people attempt to play third that I absolutely cringed every time the ball was hit in their direction. Freeman strikes me as limited but capable (especially if the ball is near him). Considering he hadn’t played the position in years I’m not complaining.
Now hopefully the Braves can deal away Matt Adams for a decent return and Freddie can go back to first.
bravesfan88
Let me also say thank you for bringing that to my attention.
I’m just curious as to what they consider a routine play, and what not a routine play…To me, it still sounds like an inexact science, to which there may be room for human error…
TJECK109
Great to see him back to playing baseball. He had a great season last year in Pittsburgh and I was sad to see him go. He would stick up for teammates and didn’t take any crap from water coolers either! Good luck Sean!
theeterps
Dear Braves fans,
You’ve got a great person, great teammate, and pretty good ball player in SeanRod. Enjoy him
Bravos fan
Swanson now looking like he is now a bench/part time/late inning defensive replacement player till camargo cools off and other options on the bench that has given more offensive production. Next few weeks should shake out the crowded infield with trading deadline.
redsfan48
Much like the Reds are doing with struggling INF Jose Peraza, the Braves will not bench Swanson since this year is about preparing for the future and rebuilding rather than contending
wartdog
I agree. We should DFA our top prospect after struggling the first half of his first full season.
Sometimes, I just dont know why our fans say things.
formerdraftpick
Happy to see S-Rod back. How is the rest of his family doing?
wartdog
If I recall correctly both the kids were fine but his wife sustained some minor injuries.
bravesfan88
My how quickly things have changed for the Braves bench…Their bench was absolutely terrible…I mean horrible to begin the season…
Now, their bench has become an actual strength and positive for this ballclub.. With Lane Adams, Johan Camargo, Kurt Suzuki, Danny Santana, and Sean Rodriguez…They have versatility, a little pop, speed, and more versatility…Guys that play good situational baseball, and guys that can come in and get a hit when the Braves need one…
Their penchant for scoring runs in the latter innings coincides directly with the uptick in performance from their newfound bench..Stats will not tell the whole story, but with Snitker having the hot trigger finger, it seems whoever he calls upon lately, they all are getting the big hits when it counts the most!!
wartdog
We need a better LHP than Krol, Freeman has been ok. Lane Adams is meh, with Sean back him and Santana can play OF. Call up Minter
realgone2
Krol is not good.
wartdog
Ya I was saying send down Adams for Minter if were gonna keep Krol and go with an 8 man bullpen.
Sean, Santana, Camargo, Suzuki is a fine bench.
Braves95
Lane Adams will be send down once Vizcaino returns a early as Wednesday
padresfan
Isn’t this the guy that wasn’t very good but had a good year last year for the pirates?
gomerhodge71
It’ll be nice just to see him back on the field again.
Joe W.
welcome back!