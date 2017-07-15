Braves Among Teams With Interest In Jurickson Profar

The Braves are among teams with interest in Rangers infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar, who is seemingly available, reports FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The Rangers are looking for pitching, suggests Heyman, who notes that the Braves have a potentially on-the-move veteran in Jaime Garcia at the big league level and plenty of arms in the minors.
Profar was one of the premier prospects in baseball only a few years ago, but injuries and poor performance have damaged his stock in recent seasons. The 24-year-old has thus far amassed 718 trips to the plate in the majors, and he has hit a weak .229/.309/.329 during that span. Profar has spent most of this year at Triple-A Round Rock, where he has batted .300/.380/.438 in 231 plate appearances. That’s far better than the .172/.294/.207 line he has produced in 70 PAs this season with the Rangers.
Despite his unimpressive track record in the majors, Profar still offers youth, switch-hitting capability and defensive versatility, having appeared in between 19 and 57 contests at first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field during 180 appearances in Texas. He’s also cheap this year (his salary is just north of $1MM) and controllable via arbitration through 2019. And given the Braves’ interest, it’s worth noting that president of baseball operations John Hart was in the Rangers’ front office when they signed Profar as an international free agent in 2009.
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Why?
NicknewsomeATL
So does this mean a goodbye to Albies is imminent? But trading Garcia for anything is a plus
NicknewsomeATL
I say that assuming they play profar at 2B* I don’t want Albies to go and don’t think profar is worth more than Ozzie
Dillon Carroll™
well obviously profar isn’t worth as much as Albies, but if they have to trade albies for a controllable young arm, profar is a good fallback. especially wuth camargo in the fold
vacommish
A combo of Camargo, Profar and Rodriguez could man 2B/3B positions if Albies is dealt for a controllable SP. Garcia was signed to trade for future pieces. Profar would be another Coppy buy low candidate.
Mack83
I don’t see the point, unless there’s something under-the-radar that is in the works.
ray_derek
To rid themselves of Jaime is all I can think of.
Mack83
& then what w/ Profar? trade him again?
Gotta be something
opethsdeliverance
Yea the first thing to come to mind is the Braves intention to trade Albies. Lets hope it doesn’t come to that!
vacommish
Braves want guys with controllable upside with MLB experience instead of waiting for guys to learn on the job (Swanson). There is win next year pressure mounting…
pplama
Braves need to pump the brakes. They seem like they want to force contention before they’re system is ready.
TheWestCoastRyan
Before they are system is ready?
ray_derek
Ha!
pplama
you got me.
Their, there, they’re
billysbballz
That’s so funny coming from you pal, saying the braces system not ready to make big trades even though they clearly have a shot at wild card. You are that guy huh? You know, the guy that seems to think the Yanks should trade the farm for a starter who is injured every year? Is the Yanks system ready already to go for it in the tougher AL? You are a troll of the worst kind and you been outted! Fact. Need the world to know what you are. It’s like when we were kids and found out the aliens on V were Lizards. You been outted as a troll!
Fact again.
pplama
Calm down, billy.
profar is a failed prospect with only 2 1/2 years of control. That’s why it doesn’t make sense now, or for the future. Same with Gray.
However, If Archer or Fulmer became available, they have the system and the long term need for a long term TOR.
You, besides looking to get a rise out of everyone, are too much of a short-term thinker. For your team and others.
jbaker3170
In what league do The Braces play??
TheWestCoastRyan
If it gets people to stop pushing Profar to the Padres I’m all for it
padresfan
Profar to the braves for farm
bleacherbum
Was just going to say this but wanted to scan the comments before to make sure it wasn’t already said lol.
Seriously, Braves take him so it puts the Profar to SD notion to bed once and for all.
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Albies is only 19 or 20 what will another year in the minors hurt?! Forget that trade
912boy
I think they can get more for Garcia than Profar who probably will b a waste in the long run. Package him with somebody make it worth it.
weekapaug09
Braves fan here, I’d take Profar for Garcia straight up for sure. Plenty of guys follow the path of well-hyped prospect then big league disappointment then, later, quality big leaguer in the long run. Brandon Phillips is a prime example. I’d be happy taking a flier on a young ex-top prospect in exchange for a mid-level rental.
bleacherbum
Lol your kidding right? Jaime Garcia is a rental that is mediocre at best, getting a flier like Profar for him would be a steal. Give him the chance to play everyday in ATL and at next year’s deadline he can be flipped for a lot more especially since he will have another year of control for the acquiring team.
There is no way they can get more for Garcia than Profar, same goes for Cahill, Richard, Chacin and Derek Holland
steelerbravenation
Garcia for Profar and he becomes the 3rd baseman next year and Sean Rodriguez plays the super utility role. Although he got opportunities with the Rangers, injuries have never given him the chance to work thru his struggles. If all the Braves gotta give up is Garcia I hope they are all over that and just stick him in at 3rd for the rest of the year and see how he does. Love the move if it happens. Don’t see why it would on the Rangers end though.
912boy
True that he had a lot of hype for some reason maybe this will be good.
Braves fan
Guys saying start him at 3rd next year y’all are nuts have y’all not watched camargo play this year if anybody deserves to start there next year it’s him and this coming from a braves fan that watches every game albies for profar would be the worst possible trade for what we are trying to do
opethsdeliverance
With all the value this kid is accumulating, it wouldn’t surprise me if they end up trading Camargo in a package for a starter.
southi
The article didn’t say anything about trading Albies for Profar. Garcia was mentioned for Profar. Albies has been mentioned as part of the package that was offered for Quintana. whether Albies would be included in something for Gray remains to be seen, although I could easily see Albies in a deal for Stroman or Fulmer. Absolutely no way is Albies dealt for Profar lol.
MikePLV10
Profar to the braves would be at least 2 for 1… Jaime plus a Petersen type…
Braves fan
I agree with the camargo deal but if they trade albies and Jaime for profar just doesn’t make since
bleacherbum
Exactly. I don’t know what that guy was smoking who said Jaime will cost Profar plus. Lol that’s nonsense.
Braves fan
Don’t get me wrong profar would be great in a braves uniform but not worth giving up Ozzie
bleacherbum
Why in the world would Albies ever be traded for Profar? That would NEVER happen.
912boy
New on here what does the up and downs mean under someone’s name and any way to cut off this 5 minute edit Thanks in advance.
opethsdeliverance
Likes and dislikes. People love the dislike button because they don’t have to provide their input anymore. Leave a dislike and run away! Kids love it!
No you can not extend the edit duration!
akabravos
Relax guys… they want profar as an infield coach. Albies is safe
Braves fan
Ozzie is one of top prospects in baseball why would he just get traded for profar