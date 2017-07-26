Braves To Option Dansby Swanson

The Braves are sending shortstop Dansby Swanson down to Triple-A Gwinnett to receive everyday at-bats as they look to break him out of a lengthy slump, tweets Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
The No. 1 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2015 draft, Swanson was traded to the Braves alongside Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair in the widely panned Shelby Miller trade. After just 529 minor league plate appearances, he burst onto the scene with a .302/.361/.442 batting line through 145 plate appearances late in the 2016 season.
Swanson got off to a terrible start to the season but righted the ship from early May through July 1, hitting .282/.352/.420 with a dozen doubles and four homers through 196 plate appearances. Unfortunately, he’d fallen into a brutal 2-for-40 slump and begun to lose some playing time to the hotter-hitting Johan Camargo.
By all accounts, Swanson is still largely viewed as the shortstop of the future in Atlanta despite what can be described, at best, as an up and down 2017 campaign. He’s yet to take a full season’s worth of plate appearances in the Majors or in the minors, so at 23 years of age Swanson should hardly be considered any kind of lost cause. In all likelihood, Swanson will get another chance to prove himself at the Major League level later this season after working to sort out some kinks in a lower-pressure environment.
From a service time standpoint, he’s currently just nine days away from reaching a full year, so it’s exceedingly likely that he’ll still end up with one-plus year of service this offseason. That’d still leave him on pace to be eligible for arbitration upon completion of the 2019 season and eligible for free agency in the 2022-23 offseason.
Comments
TylerThe bravos fanatic
He needs this to get better
BravesFan7241
Especially since I just got my Swanson jersey…
AZPat
He still makes an incredible pot pie.
knoxchristopher79
Any guess who will come up?
gobraves46
Probably Jace Peterson or Lane Adams
RiverCatsFilms
Not a surprise
NicknewsomeATL
When is Acuna gonna be called up?
BravesFan7241
Probably not until Opening Day 2018 at the latest
BravesFan7241
Earliest** so sorry
antonio bananas
for service time purposes, Im guessing more like May 2018
NL_East_Rivalry
Braves typically don’t play that game
depley
unfortunately while hitting Camargo has also shown he does not have instincts for playing SS like Dansby does. Braves handled this poorly, if this was the move it should have happened 3 weeks ago, not now.
RunDMC
Amen! They finally realize he needs to have ABs in the confines of Gwinnett with Albies and Acuña. And for what?
ReverieDays
Waaaay overdue. Rushed him for zero reason, other than to sell tickets to that “blah” stadium and he stunk for the majority of the season.
julyn82001
Same happened with Seattle’s Zunino… It takes time to develop some players, pure and simple…
Deke
I’ve only seen him a few times but isn’t he a really great defensive shortstop? Like REALLY good? He seemed to have a rocket arm.
MakeATLGreatAgain
No, he’s terrible at SS. Any other team would have him at 2B
I think once he starts hitting good again in AAA, trade him. Get his value up, and headline him in a deal for a SP. He’s never going to be able to hit Major League breaking balls.
black69
Ummm…no? He’s graded positive on all counts at SS, even considering some boneheaded rookie mistakes.
MakeATLGreatAgain
Rookie mistakes?
His glove needs serious work if he ever wants to be a SS. And right now, his glove and his bat are negative. I can understand his batting slump, but there’s no excuse to make the errors he makes on the field.
There’s a reason why Camargo is at SS now, and it isn’t all because of his bat. It’s because he doesn’t lollygag the ball.
padresfan
Any other team?
We will take him how’s Jared weaver in trade
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Nope
hill
Might be time to start talking about Orlando Arcia instead. Dude is a year younger than Dansby, has better UZR, Range Factor and DWAR ratings. And he’s been hitting the cover off the ball for 2 months.
dodgerfan711
People have layed off the swanson hype train for a while. It was a product of the trade. Now the trade is just viewed as a braves win because of Ender Incarate (spelled the last name wrong) and anything swanson and blair do is a bonus
bringinthereliefpitcher
This isn’t even a conversation that will happen.
Orlando Arcia is the future at SS for the Brewers. Unless you’re offering Albies, Soroka, Allard, and Wright or Anderson the Brewers arent giving up 5 years of Arcia for anything less than a severe overpay from someone.
TylerThe bravos fanatic
Screw that that kid ain’t that good I’d rather have gennett. The brewers are stupid
Danthemilwfan
The braves suck. Why would they not just give him majors playing time?
black69
He needs to develop a feel for breaking pitches. Sliders moving away have killed him. Makes sense, considering he has t seen many good ones…
CompanyAssassin
Can’t Rodriguez play SS? Put Freeman on 3B and Adams on 1B. I’m not sure how Freeman was doing at 3rd but I thought I heard it was fine.
Just Another Fan
I don’t think the trade is nearly as lopsided as it is made out to be.
max
Unless Inciarte falls off a cliff, OR Miller can manage a couple top 5 Cy Young finishes, it’ll go down as one of the worst trades of all time.
And that’s not even including Blair (who has been terrible) and Swanson (who has been terrible this year). If either of them get going, than its an even more lopsided trade.
24TheKid
No I would agree that it’s not too lopsided, Blair and Swanson are terrible so far, Inciarte is good but he’s not a superstar. If Miller recovers fully I think he can get back to being a really good 2 starter.
cubsfan2489
Don’t bother arguing with JAF. He thinks the Cubs suck (when they’re in first) and his team is the best. Just Another Freaking troll on this site.
black69
Lol what? It’s already lopsided with Inciarte!
black69
And the D-Baggs have paid $9,050,000 Miller. He’s rewarded them by going 5-14 with a 5.78 ERA in a bizarrely low 24 games…20 last year due to a minor league demotion, 4 this year due to injury. If it was a salary dump for Corky Miller, it’s lopsided.
scottaz
@black69. Actually, that’s about the going rate ($4.5M/yr.) for a pitcher with a losing record, an inflated ERA and an injury history!
scottaz
The D’backs fleeced Atlanta on that trade. We’ll see in about two years if Shelby Miller can get back to being a young mid-to top of the rotation starting pitcher. If he does, the trade was a top end starter for an outfielder. Teams that get solid, top of the rotation, young, controllable pitching win on those trades.
D’backs didn’t trade Dansby Swanson. They traded the myth of the #1 Draft Pick. That myth assumes the #1 pick will be a sure fire Hall of Famer. The record shows that more #1 picks become busts than become HoFers. The D’backs traded a myth and got a good young pitcher.
padresfan
Braves fleeced the dbags
Ok Swanson whatever. He has potential
What else did they give up? Thought so
scottaz
@padresfan. Interdivisional team fans should write what you wrote. I love rivalries!
BTW does anyone remember that a 5th player was involved in that trade? Gabe Speier is pitching for the D’backs’ AA Jackson Generals. He’s doing OK, not great. But he is still only 22 yrs old and is ahead of the age curve to be in the upper levels of the minors already. Will he turn out to be something? Who knows, there is a chance however. In any case, he is the answer to a great Trivia question!
padresfan
Dude it’s a known fact
That trade alone should have gotten Stewart fired
Braves sold high on him and y’all got fleeced
Things happen. Braves will forever win that trade
scottaz
@padresfan. Dude? Takes me back to my days in LaJolla with the surfersat Wind ‘n Sea!
Yes, many fans fixate on first impressions of trades, and certainly did in this case. I prefer to wait and see what actual production each player generates before evaluating trades. Potential is a fickle thing. I can point to thousands of players who had fabulous potential…but turned out to be garbage. So keep believing in the past if you so choose. I’m waiting about two more years before I pass judgement on the trade.
kahnkobra
your spot on
dodgerfan711
You sound clueless. The “young controllable pitching” card doesn’t mean anything if the pitcher is mediocre and needs tjs. By the time miller comes back dbacks have 1 year if control left. It doesn’t even matter about swanson or blair. Inciarte is a gold glove outfielder with a really good bat. Dbacks needed him so badley last year while shelby miller was getting lit up like a christmas tree. No matter what swanson becomes ender inciarte alone is worth far more than miller
floridapinstripes
I thought he was better than Jeter? Lol
bbarker17
All you guys are freaking out about nothing! You say he was terrible a majority of the season, not entirely true. He had a terrible 16 game stretch to start the season. Then over his next 66 games… .256/.338/.374. While not ideal for an every day starter, his OPS during that stretch was just under league average for a SS, and all things considered it’s rookie year. Barry Larkin struggled just the same. Then he’s been awful in July. Not to mention he wasn’t exactly knocking down the door last year when he got promoted from double A. He missed time his first professional season. Adjusted to another system the next, before hastily being promoted last year. He missed time this spring. Let him have a breather in Gwinnett. Trout or Judge didn’t catch the league on fire initially either. Not saying he’s the same caliber, but too soon to relegate him as a bust.