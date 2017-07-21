Braves Release Eric O’Flaherty

The Braves have released lefty Eric O’Flaherty, per a club announcement. He had been on the 10-day DL.
A roster spot was needed so that catcher Anthony Recker could be brought up. Kurt Suzuki is on the bereavement list, creating the need for another backstop.
The 32-year-old O’Flaherty has continued to find work over the past several seasons, but hasn’t really been the same since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013. In 18 1/3 innings this season, he struggled to a 7.85 ERA with 7.4 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9.
Comments
maxwell honeycutt
what five years ago
tharrie0820
I remember when this dude yelled to the north and to the south and thee west and the east he was a BEAST
maxwell honeycutt
6 years and $15 million ago. makes me want to try to write my one hit wonder again, then live off the royalties
padresfan
Where are all the braves fans laying claim for him before hey read it?
realgone2
Good. Now like I said the other day get rid of Krol
maxwell honeycutt
you gotta pay the Krol toll to get into…
southi
Yeah Krol is a regular fireman. He pours gasoline on everything.
knoxchristopher79
Can someone tell me what the bereavement list is?
eonarashi
When somebody dies in your family and you get leave so you can attend the funeral/mourn, generally.
BorgDevil
Up to 3 days/games, IIRC
UpUpnHeaHea
Its when a family member dies you are given time off
Ookashfah
No. That’s the restricted list. The Breavement list is when there’s a sudden, unexpected injury, not baseball related. It’s named after the infamous Earl Weaver incident when he was bit by a beaver. Hope this helps.
nstale
this is the best answer I’ve ever heard
pepesilvia
Between him Romo and Ramirez some quality relief pitching just hit the open market. Washington needs to move in on these guys.
ray714
Romo suc……you know what nvm Romo was lights out.. go ahead and have Washington sign him plz .. thanks
pepesilvia
I think your confusing Romo with Brian Wilson.. now Wilson he was bad
Paul Molitor
watch the Twins pick up another struggling braves pithcher