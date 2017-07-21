Headlines

Braves Release Eric O’Flaherty

By | at

The Braves have released lefty Eric O’Flaherty, per a club announcement. He had been on the 10-day DL.

A roster spot was needed so that catcher Anthony Recker could be brought up. Kurt Suzuki is on the bereavement list, creating the need for another backstop.

The 32-year-old O’Flaherty has continued to find work over the past several seasons, but hasn’t really been the same since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013. In 18 1/3 innings this season, he struggled to a 7.85 ERA with 7.4 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9.

Comments

  2. I remember when this dude yelled to the north and to the south and thee west and the east he was a BEAST

    0
    0

    • 6 years and $15 million ago. makes me want to try to write my one hit wonder again, then live off the royalties

      0
      0

  3. Where are all the braves fans laying claim for him before hey read it?

    0
    0

  4. Good. Now like I said the other day get rid of Krol

    5
    0

    • you gotta pay the Krol toll to get into…

      2
      0

    • Yeah Krol is a regular fireman. He pours gasoline on everything.

      0
      0

  5. Can someone tell me what the bereavement list is?

    0
    0

    • When somebody dies in your family and you get leave so you can attend the funeral/mourn, generally.

      0
      0

  6. Its when a family member dies you are given time off

    0
    0

    • No. That’s the restricted list. The Breavement list is when there’s a sudden, unexpected injury, not baseball related. It’s named after the infamous Earl Weaver incident when he was bit by a beaver. Hope this helps.

      1
      4

  7. Between him Romo and Ramirez some quality relief pitching just hit the open market. Washington needs to move in on these guys.

    0
    0

    • Romo suc……you know what nvm Romo was lights out.. go ahead and have Washington sign him plz .. thanks

      0
      0

      • I think your confusing Romo with Brian Wilson.. now Wilson he was bad

        0
        0

  8. watch the Twins pick up another struggling braves pithcher

    1
    0

Leave a Reply

