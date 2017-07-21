Braves Release Eric O’Flaherty

The Braves have released lefty Eric O’Flaherty, per a club announcement. He had been on the 10-day DL.

A roster spot was needed so that catcher Anthony Recker could be brought up. Kurt Suzuki is on the bereavement list, creating the need for another backstop.

The 32-year-old O’Flaherty has continued to find work over the past several seasons, but hasn’t really been the same since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013. In 18 1/3 innings this season, he struggled to a 7.85 ERA with 7.4 K/9 and 4.4 BB/9.