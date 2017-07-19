Braves Telling Teams They Will Likely Keep Matt Adams

The Braves are informing rival organizations that they expect to hold onto first baseman Matt Adams through the trade deadline, ESPN.com’s Buster Olney reports on Twitter.
Adams has generally been viewed as a plausible trade chip, and perhaps still would be if the right offer came along. But the Braves need not strike a deal, owing to Adams’s remaining control (one more year, via arbitration) and the team’s surprising decision to play Freddie Freeman at third base.
Though Adams, 28, has cooled somewhat at the plate since his torrid opening with the Braves, he’s still providing steady offensive production over the month of July. He has been nothing short of outstanding over the course of his 199 plate appearances since arriving from the Cardinals, slashing .284/.332/.596 with 14 home runs.
That said, the resurgent slugger has continued to struggle against left-handed pitching, and he has seen the bench when southpaws take the hill. And there are more alternatives now with Sean Rodriguez back from the DL. So long as the Braves trust Freeman at third, though, Adams remains an interesting part of the roster. With demand seemingly on the light side, the Braves may simply hold Adams to see how the Freeman experiment pans out over the second half — with the team’s offseason approach to be adjusted accordingly.
baseball10
After seeing what the Tigers got for a legit middle of the order stud, albeit half year of control, I dont blame the Braves at all for keeping him. I think hes worth more than what he would bring back
realgone2
Except they won’t deal him and he’ll immediately tank.
atlbraves2010
why do you say that? His peripherals dont look terrible, as his hard hit % is up and his BABIP seems sustainable…please explain why he will tank.
realgone2
I was half joking. I don’t think he will keep up the pace that has been. I really don’t think he’ll be terrible either.
Mack83
His pace has already slowed a bit, but I think guys like him go in streaks. He’s not a solid avg hitter like Freeman, etc.
I’d like to see them keep him, if Freeman is ok with 3rd this and next year, and he’s above average there.
pplama
Hey Braves fans. Why aren’t they trading him?
Zach725
Because there is no reason to trade him when they won’t get any decent prospects in return.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Nobody really needs 1B/OF options. Saw this during the off season. Market just isnt there.
realgone2
Is he even an Of option? Haha
ReverieDays
If you count being horrible in LF, sure.
atlbraves2010
For the love of God no…No he is not…Ever
Priggs89
I mean, if JD Martinez is still considered an “OF option,” then I guess you could try to call Adams that? I don’t think he could be much worse.
padrefan4life
Yankees need a first baseman
pd14athletics
They got Frazier to play 1st, not 3rd.
Zkirton
I think it’s a smart move. We have no power on the bench without him and he’s cheap. No trade return anyway. Let the guy play.
xabial
Probably get more in the offseason when he continues to put up the #’s he’s putting up now (if they choose to trade him)
BravesFan7241
That’s what I’m hoping for
steelerbravenation
Will get more for him in the offseason or he can be a part of a package. I think the Cubs have proven we are not quite there to make a run. See what this road trip does for us and see how it goes. I thought for sure that Tampa woulda been out of it by now and we coulda been snatching up Archer but that doesn’t look like it would happen til winter meetings now.
realgone2
I’m still shocked they didn’t trade him when FF came back.
black69
Good.
And this is why SRod was activated. He may not be good to go at the plate, but he can be the designated late inning fielder without tying up Carmigo or Santana.
Meatloaf rulz
They need to trade him and package him with one of their pitchers to even get a bigger return. They have to many infielders as is. With the exception of Freeman nobody is getting consistent playing time and not in the same place regardless. Also they have Garcia coming back as well. And it is hindering Swansons development. He needs to be playing everyday
Mack83
Eh, Freeman, Swanson & Phillips are playing regularly, as well as Adams. I’m not impressed w/ Sean R, they should trade him w/ Santanta and Carmago now on board.
NL_East_Rivalry
Sean R and Adams are in a platoon with each other. Sean R plays 3B against lefties and Adams 1B against righties. Camargo is getting the brunt of the playing time at short right now as Dansby has been on the bench.