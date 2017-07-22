Brewers Considering Trading For Ian Kinsler

The Brewers are exploring the possibility of trading for Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets. The Brewers have also recently been connected to Tigers trade possibilities like Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson, so it’s possible a deal for Kinsler could be one of many trade scenarios involving Detroit they’re considering.
The 35-year-old Kinsler is currently hitting .244/.324/.397 while receiving typically above-average reviews for his defense. Current Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar has struggled this season, batting just .223/.287/.350 after a breakout season in 2016. Acquiring Kinsler might allow the Brewers to move Villar back into the utility role he occupied last year. The extension Kinsler signed with the Rangers in 2012 is front-loaded, so it’s less of a concern than it might typically be for a payroll-conscious team like the Brewers — Kinsler makes just $11MM this season, plus a $5MM buyout or a very reasonable $10MM option for 2018.
The 52-47 Brewers are somewhat of a surprise contender this year and are only now emerging from a retooling phase. They’re also in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Seen from that perspective, they might be somewhat reluctant to deal top young talent for a veteran like Kinsler. When they’ve contended in the recent past, though, they have not been shy about paying high prices for stars like Zack Greinke (for whom they gave up a very costly package of Lorenzo Cain, Jake Odorizzi, Alcides Escobar and Jeremy Jeffress) and CC Sabathia (who cost them Michael Brantley). Their outlook on such trades might be somewhat different now with David Stearns replacing Doug Melvin at GM, but then again perhaps not, since they’ve also been strongly connected to Athletics ace Sonny Gray.
Comments
STLShadows
This doesn’t make sense to me, he’s gonna cost a top prospect and he’s declining because of age. The Brewers just need to forget about this season and focus on 2018 and beyond. If they are gonna make a move and trade a high level prospect it needs to be for pitching like Gray, Ramos, or Brad hand
sdsuphilip
It’s very possible that Tigers won’t need a top prospect to trade Kinsler. Keep in mind that Kinsler is 35 and only has 1.5 years left on his deal.
On another note Kinsler has to be one of the most underrated players of his generation, he’s not quite a HOF level player but a tier below and has had a overlooked fantastic career
STLShadows
Yeah and the Tigers might take that into consideration and ask for a high prospect like Brinson. But I don’t see that happening unless Wilson is involved
jbigz12
The tigers would be lucky to get Brett philips for kinsler straight up. Brinson is not even close for kinsler.
kla1214
Haha. Wouldn’t give up either one straight up for Kinsler.
nrh1225
He is more of a HOFer than Biggio!
newman2079
haters gonna hate
pd14athletics
Put a bar of soap in that filthy mouth…
davidcoonce74
Well, Biggio does have, like 1300 more hits than Kinsler and his career rate stats are better but besides that, sure. Kinsler will probably finish with around 2100 hits or so, it will put him in the Pedroia class but without the championships or MVP.
Todda1
Forgot about this season when it’s almost 2/3 over and they’re in first place? I’m not sure he would cost a top prospect considering they have Dixon Machado who’s ready for a bigger role and trading him would reduce payroll.
baumer16
Forget about this season? They’re in 1st place. I mean did everyone think they were just going to run away with this division and stay 5.5 games up the rest of the way? Obviously not, but to say they should just throw in the towel while being in first is ridiculous. They can be cautious and still try to get in the playoffs.
STLShadows
If you think about it what are the odds that they actually win the division? The pitching is terrible if they are gonna acquire anything would you go for Kinsler? Probably not the need Sonny Gray he’s controllable and a ace type pitcher
baumer16
Significantly less than what it was but that doesn’t mean you thrown in the towel now. You can be cautious. I think where we differ is the value of Kinsler. JD Martinez is the better player and didn’t get a single top 100 prospect. Why would the Brewers pay more for Kinsler?
pdubs2907
I’m a Brewers fan…they’re not winning the division. Trading for Kinsler would be dumb
tigerdoc616
A player of Kinsler’s age and having an off season, he won’t garner a “top” prospect. Two mid level prospects should be adequate. That said, Kinsler has a limited no-trade clause in his contract and may not accept a trade. He tried to parlay that into an extension this past off season. Tigers would like to make room for Machado so they are motivated to move Kinsler if there is a market for him, but there has not been much of a market for middle IF so far this year.
Sokane
He can only block a trade to 10 teams(one of which is confirmed to be the Dodgers). May not effect this trade if it is happening.
I don’t think he fetches a top prospect, but ought to get something semi decent. Detroit has a poor-ish(but improving) farm. If they’re able to get a position prospect that would slot into their top 15, remembering that the Tigers have a poor farm after their top 5 prospects, and then some sort of fringe or low A type prospect… I assume they’d do it.
Kinsler’s defense is still really solid and, while having a down year, is still putting up decent numbers… But he is obviously not going to be a part of the Tigers when they’re ready to compete again and Machado deserves a solid look.
Coast1
The Brewers are in first place and any time you have a good shot at the playoffs you have to take it. Next year the Cubs could be a 100 win team again and then maybe some guys don’t pan out or get injured.
Kinsler is having a 3.5+ WAR season. That’s not as good as he had in previous years but still good. He might decline in the future but the Brewers would only need him to be good this year and next.
The Brewers could use some veteran leadership. They have only 3 players who’ve played in the post-season and one of them, Travis Shaw, played only 1 game.
I’m sure Kinsler can be had for lesser prospects.
dtrainriotmaker
Kinsler? Verlander ? The brewers shouldn’t trade for any of those at least don’t give top prospects for them. If you can get kinsler for a lower minor leaguer I guess but the brewers are alresdy starting to slip , it’s nice to hear they want to do well but I don’t think this is the year to .
STLShadows
Yeah they are going in the right direction in their rebuild, there is no need to destroy it and trade key chips when they are so close to being major contenders probably by next season. But I will say they do need a starter that they can call an ace which is why I think they should trade for Gray or try and sign Darvish in the Offseason
baumer16
Yes look at what the Tigers got for a premier hitter in Martinez. Brewers wouldn’t have to give up very much for Kinsler. Would probably be more of a salary dump for them,
theloniouszen
A lot of that had to do with lack of a real market need for corner OFs like JD Martinez this year. If you check out the fangraphs article there’s just not as many teams in contention and few of them can easily soak up another OF.
ghosthorn
I think the market for bats in general is going to be light. How many contenders are looking for 2B or middle infield help at all? The Brewers are the only ones that could be called contenders right now who have a clear need at 2B, and they have a low enough payroll that they could absorb Kinsler’s contract. Honestly I think the Brewers could have him for a low level lottery ticket or two and the willingness to eat the remaining salary. Not that I want him on the Brewers. Just saying they’re in a buyer’s market.
Sokane
I’m not suggesting Kinsler would cost anything amazing, but I think(or at least hope)Avila is smart enough to realize he doesn’t have to trade Kinsler for a few lotto ticket/fringe prospects like he did with JD.
Kinsler ought to get a slightly better return than JD(more control, no NEED to trade him with his reasonable salary), but I don’t expect anything breathtaking
kehoet83
It won’t be a lot. They didn’t get much in return for JD Martinez
baumer16
I wonder if this would be a package deal for Wilson and Kinsler. Detroit is supposedly trying to cut payroll.
Tigers Fire Sale
Yeah but kinsler is not really a payroll issue. If you’re not getting anything decent for him then it makes no sense to move him.
baumer16
Well he’s not making Zimmerman type money but they need to cut payroll and where else can you do that? Nobody is taking Zimmerman unless you eat a whole bunch of money, no one will take Verlander right now unless you eat a whole bunch of money. Upton could opt out which would help but not a whole lot of options to cut payroll.
Just Another Fan
Kinsler+Zimmermann = get Kinsler for cheap by taking on Zimmermann.
baumer16
Kinsler should be pretty cheap regardless of including Zimmerman. Look at what they got for Martinez who’s better. Zimmerman is owed like 75 mill yet, no one is taking Zimmerman unless you include a crazy amount of money. He has so much negative trade value it’s ridiculous.
Mr Pike
They want to get below the luxury tax next year which means saving about 20 M. Pelfry, KRod, JD Martinez and Lowe come off the books this year. They can save another 12M by buying out Sanchez. They don’t need to panic. They do need cheap quality replacements. Machado, Norris and a few relievers are the only one they have.
sdsuphilip
I mean if you are looking to rebuild, trading the 35 year old for multiple guys that make your top 15 team prospects should be something they do
Just Another Fan
Wonder if Jordan Zimmermann, WI local and the guy who took a pay cut to stay closer to home, could be included too?
Brixton
you’re not allowed to take a paycut in MLB, and Zimmermann has been terrible for a little while now
jbigz12
he’s saying he took a paycut to go to Detroit to stay closer to home chief.
Just Another Fan
Sorry, “took an under market deal”.
He’s been terrible but also was a lifetime NLer who moved to the AL and stunk, like so many have. He’d be a big time bounceback candidate in the NL. Detroit sending over like $30M probably gets the job done, and the Brewers could get Kinsler without giving up anything big because of taking on Zimmermann too. I know its not the best move for a contender, but worst case scenario would be hiding Z in the pen. I’d think moving to his home state – a big reason why he signed with nearby Detroit – might ignite him again.
sdsuphilip
Brewers have lot of prospect depth but only really 1 top tier prospect (Brinson.
Woodruff
Hadar
Ortiz
Burnes
Ray
Diaz
Clark
Erceg
Dubon
Supak
Gatewood
Monte
Lopez
Phillips
Bickford
Cordell
All seem like very interesting maybe top 250 types but all with their significant flaws
pdubs2907
Umm dude Diaz, Hader, Ray, Woodruff, Ortiz are ALREADY top 100 prospects.
connorreed
A little unfair to say they only have “one top tier prospect”.
If Brinson is the only one among them considered “top-tier”, then only a handful of MLB teams have more than one: ChiSox (Moncada, Rutherford, Jimenez), Braves (Acuna, Albies, Allard), Rays (Adames, Honeywell), Yankees (Frazier, Torres), and Pirates (Meadows, Keller).
Brinson may be the only one consistently rated among the top prospects in the game, but Hader and Ortiz are both comfortably inside the top 100 on almost every list, and Ray, Diaz, and Woodruff are Top 100 depending on what publication you look at.
frontdeskmike
What percentage of HOF votes will Kinsler receive? My guess is right around 5%.
kehoet83
I think he could hang the ballot for awhile.
Matt Galvin
Zimmermann/Kinsler for Phillips and so on?
Just Another Fan
Depends on money. The more money Detroit sends, the better the prospect. If they send no money, they’d get a couple guys in the top 50ish range, aka no-namers. If they send tons of money, they might get a top 30 guy and a couple lower ranked ones.
baumer16
That would be an awful deal for the Brewers
raz427
I’m not a Brewers fan but this team is hell of a lot of fun to watch everyday. They have a lot of young talent and Nelson reminds me of Arietta 2014 before his breakout 2015 season. If I were them I wouldn’t try and sell the farm this year, it took them least 2-5 years to put the farm back together after the deal for Grienke. They still need pitching depth in the pen and rotation. Those issues can be addressed in the offseason.
bodam
Yeah, this makes no sense to me. The Brewers don’t necessarily need a guy like Kinsler, and they certainly don’t need Justin Verlander. I could see maybe how they’d like to have them for some essential lottery ticket type guys but if they gave up prospects of high value, I honestly see that as a big mistake.
The Brewers need pitching/bullpen help above all else. They should’ve been in on the Sean Doolittle/Ryan Madson deal. The only way I’d trade top-100 prospects if I’m Milwaukee is if it’s to land say a Zach Britton or Sonny Gray.
TheBoatmen
Maybe Detroit would get Villar back in the deal. He is cost controlled until 2020 would become a free agent in 2021.
Sokane
I don’t see a fit there. They have Iggy a SS, and Dixon Machado has earned a shot. Gotta see what he has during this rebuild phase.
Romine can play the utility role just fine.
STLShadows
When it comes to the Brewers it’s interesting, they are In first place surprisingly but have lost six straight with the Cubs, Pirates, and Cardinals on their tale. The Brewers system isn’t that strong but it’s not weak. They can make moves like this if they think they are really in this but if they buy it could turn into a nightmare for the crew but hey who knows
jjgreedy
Top 3 system in all of baseball with 5-6 top 100 prospects in all of baseball is that strong huh? Okay.
connorreed
The Brewers have a very strong system, with top tier talent (Brinson, Hader, Ortiz, Ray, Woodruff, Diaz), as well as a very deep system.
wright0525
Kinsler has been nicked up all year, and just starting to get healthy, which corresponds with his better play over the last month or so. Keep in mine he had a great year last year. His salary is not bad, and the tigers don’t need to cut salary that badly. If they can’t get a quality prospect, he won’t be moved. The JD trade wasn’t great, but he will be a FA in 3 months, Kinsler is locked up for 1.5 years.
Tigers1987
Zimmerman has a full no trade through the 2018 season. The Tigers are not in a fire sale. They have planned for a long, deliberate downsizing of contracts. They have a bunch of money coming off this year, like 38 million. In another year, they will have Kinsler and V-mart off the books to..
They have no need to include contracts to dump money.. they will want prospects, although Brinson is asking too much for anyone besides Fulmer.
yankeeaddiction
This would be a very good trade for the Brewers. This is their year to win the central and they need to go all in. Cardinals will be back owning the division next year but this year belongs to the Brew Crew. Brewers have no competition in central division so they need to stock up for a playoff run.
Wrek305
Cards window is closing. I can’t see the brewers winning at all. The cubs are the best team in the central. Regardless of their record. They are now only 1 GB. You couldn’t be more wrong the cubs will the team to beat in the NL Central for the next 10 years.
cecilcooper1
No kinsler regardless what he costs. To write that villar would be a utility player is a great mistake as we found out he can’t play defense. I’m leaving Eric sogaard at second base as he has totally out hit kinsler. Besides who are you taking off the 40 man? Anyway you look at it, it just doesn’t make sense. I’m filling this under Detroit trying to create market for kinsler.
wright0525
The article says the Brewers are exploring the option of Kinsler. Doesn’t sound like it’s on Detroit’s end. Again, he doesn’t have to be moved. Detroit is not the Marlins. Lol!
raef715
seems like cesar hernandez might make more sense for the brewers as a cheaper, longer term option.
Bill Smith
Brewers probably just kicking tires. There is essentially zero market for Kinsler. So the crew might just be checking in to see if Al Avila is willing to give Kinsler away for a bag of balls. GMs are still trying to figure out if Avila is the new Dave Stewart. Early returns aren’t promising for Al, so I would be on the horn w/ him checking his pulse often.
bobbleheadguru
Kinsler should be packaged with J Wilson (and something else if needed) to get two top Top 100s (Brewers have 5 of the top 53) according to MLB.com.
Otherwise, no need to trade Kinsler. He is relative cheap and fan favorite.