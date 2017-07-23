Brewers Designate Rob Scahill

The Brewers have designated reliever Rob Scahill for assignment, reports Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (on Twitter). His 25-man roster spot will go to right-hander Wily Peralta, who’s returning from the 10-day disabled list.

This is the second time this year that the Brewers have designated Scahill, whom they previously jettisoned from their 40-man roster on June 13. The right-hander returned to Milwaukee in early July, but he has since allowed four earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings. Nearly all of that damage came in one appearance – a loss to the Pirates last Sunday in which he yielded three earned runs without recording an out – though Scahill’s overall numbers still don’t inspire confidence. Across 22 1/3 innings, the 30-year-old has cancelled out a terrific ground-ball rate (54.1 percent) with subpar strikeout and walk marks (4.03 per nine for both), helping lead to a 4.43 ERA/5.75 FIP.

To his credit, Scahill isn’t far removed from successfully preventing runs at the major league level. As a member of the Pirates from 2015-16, he pitched to a 3.26 ERA over 47 innings. Pittsburgh designated Scahill last July, though, and he ended up with the Brewers as a waiver claim. That worked out well initially for both Milwaukee and Scahill, who posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 18 1/3 frames as a Brewer in 2016.