Brewers Designate Rob Scahill

The Brewers have designated reliever Rob Scahill for assignment, reports Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (on Twitter). His 25-man roster spot will go to right-hander Wily Peralta, who’s returning from the 10-day disabled list.
This is the second time this year that the Brewers have designated Scahill, whom they previously jettisoned from their 40-man roster on June 13. The right-hander returned to Milwaukee in early July, but he has since allowed four earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings. Nearly all of that damage came in one appearance – a loss to the Pirates last Sunday in which he yielded three earned runs without recording an out – though Scahill’s overall numbers still don’t inspire confidence. Across 22 1/3 innings, the 30-year-old has cancelled out a terrific ground-ball rate (54.1 percent) with subpar strikeout and walk marks (4.03 per nine for both), helping lead to a 4.43 ERA/5.75 FIP.
To his credit, Scahill isn’t far removed from successfully preventing runs at the major league level. As a member of the Pirates from 2015-16, he pitched to a 3.26 ERA over 47 innings. Pittsburgh designated Scahill last July, though, and he ended up with the Brewers as a waiver claim. That worked out well initially for both Milwaukee and Scahill, who posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 18 1/3 frames as a Brewer in 2016.
Comments
connfyoozed
Buyer beware. For whatever reason, Scahill’s numbers always look better than you think they will. He’s no better than OK, good depth but someone who you can usually upgrade on.