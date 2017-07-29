Brewers Designate Wily Peralta For Assignment

The Brewers have announced that they’ve designated righty Wily Peralta for assignment. The move clears space on their active and 40-man rosters for outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, whose contract they’ve selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Peralta had been a longtime member of the Brewers’ rotation, making 120 starts since his MLB debut with the club in 2012. He typically pitched serviceably or downright well, as he did in 2014, when he produced a 3.54 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over nearly 200 innings.
This year, however, has been disastrous for Peralta — he has a 7.85 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9 over 57 1/3 frames, with many of those coming in relief. He also only recently returned after missing a month due to a calf issue. He’s making $4.275MM in his second year through the arbitration process as a Super Two player, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll be claimed on waivers.
Comments
24TheKid
Might as well give him a shot in Seattle as they keep letting Gallardo pitch, and are now starting Ramirez.
greenarrow1150
Sonny Gray is knocking down the door lol
Wrek305
Brewers have no business going after sonny Gray. They are playing well but it won’t last. Unless they flip him this winter. They won’t get him.
mp9
Minnesota go get him!
jhinde103
2 roster spots open, could be a possibility
fisher40
Not at the expense of Brinson. No way does stearns do a deal where he deals away the number 1 prospect. Gray is at best a number 3 starter
oaklandfan1
“at best a #3 starter” i want what you’re smoking, He would easily be the ace of the staff if he went to Milwaukee.
Acecaron
davies is the proven ace. gray #2 would love to see it for the brew crew though
Jared Gillingham
Davies has a 4.45 ERA, wins do not signify an ace haha
oaklandfan1
Lol, no way is Davies better then Gray, cant even take you serious with that statement. How much postseason experience does Davies have?
brewcrewenthusiast
I can’t even take you serious with saying postseason experience is why gray is better.
mikeyst13
Davies? Anderson and Nelson are probably interchangable as the teams ace, Suter has been great, Garza has actually been better than Davies. Gray would instantly be better than all of them. Ignore his last season that he pitched through nagging injuries.
oaklandfan1
Look at each of their career stats, that will tell you why Gray is better. Try doing some research before making statements like that.
firstbleed
Sonny would be the best pitcher for the Brewers right now but that doesn’t make him an ace.
afsooner02
You are correct but brinson is still much more valuable than gray….you’re not getting him
fisher40
Look at his stats over the years. It’s indicates that he is a number 3 starter plus ad on the fact he’s been injury prone
mikeyst13
13-15 his ERAs were 2.67, 3.08, 2.73 with ERA+ of 146, 120, 143 and never a Whip over 1.2. He was third in Cy Young voting in 15. Those aren’t #3 numbers. Last year was bad and this year was a slow start largely due to nagging injuries. If he’s healthy he’s a proven ace, it’s the injury history that could be some concern.
oaklandfan1
Thank you, you said it for me
Jared Gillingham
A #3 at best? He would be far and away the best starter on the Brewers, under team control for a few more years through what should be part of his prime, and finished third in Cy Young voting two season ago. He’d make any staff better
bringinthereliefpitcher
At best, Gray is an ace. At worst, Gray is a #3. There fixed it for you.
But yes, doubt they include Brinson
But-Burnes, Phillips, Ray, Woodruff and Broxton would get a deal done for Gray
Brewersnation
The only thing I disagree with is including phillips, give them Clark instead.
mikeyst13
Phillips, Ray, Burnes, and Woodruff is too much. 3 of those guys are on at least 1 top 100 list. That’s a super steep price.
firstbleed
Bye Wily, the rollercoaster of emotions is finally over.
The_Porcupine
Type of pitcher the Orioles should snag. Young enough to have upside/potential. But bad enough that he won’t cost much in prospects or money.
JDGoat
He’s not American, they don’t want him
stubby66
I accept that Wily is gone. I’m sure he will turn it around somewhere but why bring up Kirk give Nate Orf or even Cheng a chance
mikeyst13
They needed someone who can play CF and probably didn’t want Phillips up sitting and using up an option. Would rather see Wren or even Keon back up over Kirk though. We’ve seen this show before and it’s never good. He’s not even hitting well in Colorado Springs where everyone hits.
hiflew
A nice reclamation project for the Pirates?
connfyoozed
I sort of hope not. He’d be more expensive than their usual dumpster dive finds, and he would be staying in the same division that has been battering him this year.
fisher40
Gray may be a number 2 or 3 starter but not a number 1 starter. And he is not going to get traded to any team that’s gives up their top 2 prospects. Unless that team is desperate for pitching. Yankees, Astros and the Brewers are interested. But I can’t see the Brewers giving up a top prospect for him unless the owner says yes