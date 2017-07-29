Headlines

Brewers Designate Wily Peralta For Assignment

By | at

The Brewers have announced that they’ve designated righty Wily Peralta for assignment. The move clears space on their active and 40-man rosters for outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, whose contract they’ve selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Peralta had been a longtime member of the Brewers’ rotation, making 120 starts since his MLB debut with the club in 2012. He typically pitched serviceably or downright well, as he did in 2014, when he produced a 3.54 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over nearly 200 innings.

This year, however, has been disastrous for Peralta — he has a 7.85 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9 over 57 1/3 frames, with many of those coming in relief. He also only recently returned after missing a month due to a calf issue. He’s making $4.275MM in his second year through the arbitration process as a Super Two player, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll be claimed on waivers.

  1. Might as well give him a shot in Seattle as they keep letting Gallardo pitch, and are now starting Ramirez.

  4. Not at the expense of Brinson. No way does stearns do a deal where he deals away the number 1 prospect. Gray is at best a number 3 starter

    • “at best a #3 starter” i want what you’re smoking, He would easily be the ace of the staff if he went to Milwaukee.

      • davies is the proven ace. gray #2 would love to see it for the brew crew though

        • Davies has a 4.45 ERA, wins do not signify an ace haha

        • Lol, no way is Davies better then Gray, cant even take you serious with that statement. How much postseason experience does Davies have?

        • I can’t even take you serious with saying postseason experience is why gray is better.

      • Sonny would be the best pitcher for the Brewers right now but that doesn’t make him an ace.

      • You are correct but brinson is still much more valuable than gray….you’re not getting him

    • A #3 at best? He would be far and away the best starter on the Brewers, under team control for a few more years through what should be part of his prime, and finished third in Cy Young voting two season ago. He’d make any staff better

    • At best, Gray is an ace. At worst, Gray is a #3. There fixed it for you.

      But yes, doubt they include Brinson

      But-Burnes, Phillips, Ray, Woodruff and Broxton would get a deal done for Gray

      • The only thing I disagree with is including phillips, give them Clark instead.

  5. Bye Wily, the rollercoaster of emotions is finally over.

