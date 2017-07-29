Brewers Designate Wily Peralta For Assignment

The Brewers have announced that they’ve designated righty Wily Peralta for assignment. The move clears space on their active and 40-man rosters for outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, whose contract they’ve selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Peralta had been a longtime member of the Brewers’ rotation, making 120 starts since his MLB debut with the club in 2012. He typically pitched serviceably or downright well, as he did in 2014, when he produced a 3.54 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 over nearly 200 innings.
This year, however, has been disastrous for Peralta — he has a 7.85 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 5.0 BB/9 over 57 1/3 frames, with many of those coming in relief. He also only recently returned after missing a month due to a calf issue. He’s making $4.275MM in his second year through the arbitration process as a Super Two player, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll be claimed on waivers.
Comments
24TheKid
Might as well give him a shot in Seattle as they keep letting Gallardo pitch, and are now starting Ramirez.
greenarrow1150
Sonny Gray is knocking down the door lol
mp9
Minnesota go get him!
jhinde103
2 roster spots open, could be a possibility
fisher40
Not at the expense of Brinson. No way does stearns do a deal where he deals away the number 1 prospect. Gray is at best a number 3 starter
oaklandfan1
“at best a #3 starter” i want what you’re smoking, He would easily be the ace of the staff if he went to Milwaukee.
Acecaron
davies is the proven ace. gray #2 would love to see it for the brew crew though
Jared Gillingham
Davies has a 4.45 ERA, wins do not signify an ace haha
oaklandfan1
Lol, no way is Davies better then Gray, cant even take you serious with that statement. How much postseason experience does Davies have?
brewcrewenthusiast
I can’t even take you serious with saying postseason experience is why gray is better.
firstbleed
Sonny would be the best pitcher for the Brewers right now but that doesn’t make him an ace.
afsooner02
You are correct but brinson is still much more valuable than gray….you’re not getting him
Jared Gillingham
A #3 at best? He would be far and away the best starter on the Brewers, under team control for a few more years through what should be part of his prime, and finished third in Cy Young voting two season ago. He’d make any staff better
bringinthereliefpitcher
At best, Gray is an ace. At worst, Gray is a #3. There fixed it for you.
But yes, doubt they include Brinson
But-Burnes, Phillips, Ray, Woodruff and Broxton would get a deal done for Gray
Brewersnation
The only thing I disagree with is including phillips, give them Clark instead.
firstbleed
Bye Wily, the rollercoaster of emotions is finally over.