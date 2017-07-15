Brewers Sign Jeanmar Gomez

The Brewers have announced that they’ve signed righty reliever Jeanmar Gomez, presumably to a minor-league deal. (They also announced that they’ve signed righty and former Rockies farmhand Alec Kenilvort and released righty Stephen Kohlscheen.) Gomez is a client of Magnus Sports.
The Phillies designated Gomez for assignment and then released him last month after he posted a 7.25 ERA and and seven home runs allowed over 22 1/3 innings, albeit with a decent 8.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9. Gomez recorded 37 saves for Philadelphia in 2016 (a performance that earned him a $4.2MM deal as an arbitration-eligible player last winter) but was quickly replaced in the closer’s role after getting off to a bad start this April. It’s perhaps also worth noting that Gomez doesn’t have archetypal closer stuff — he’s a groundball pitcher with a low-90s fastball. He has, however, previously proven fairly useful in parts of eight big-league seasons, particularly given his ability to pitch in multi-inning stretches (and even start as needed, although he hasn’t done so since 2013). For his career, Gomez has a 4.39 ERA, 5.6 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 in 515 innings.
Comments
JDGoat
Good move to counter the Cubs’ acquisition of Q lol
ib6ub9
Probably better move didn’t cost top two prospects to get a pitcher with 4.49 Era and 4-8 record that was on a good team.
jade
Evaluating pitchers with win/loss records and ERA… is this Joe Morgan?!
ib6ub9
How do you evaluate by looks?
statmaster96
I’m guessing by advanced metrics like FIP or ERA+
radiohead801
And the fact that he’s good, young and has a cheap contract? Why am I even arguing with such a clear dope?
Sheep8
You know, if Quintana wins his next game, he’ll have 5 wins — Tim McCarver
daruba
….White sox a good team??
Cheesedoodles1110
he’s talking about Quintana’s contract not anything about the white sox also disregarding his first 3 very good years is pretty sad
kgreene3
The Brewers have plenty of prospects to counter the move and keep the farm system still in the top 5 but I cant see them doing it. Stearns is all about finding the diamond in the rough. Plus there is no reason to burn prospects as this team continues to show they have the ability to win.
radiohead801
Derp. Da Brewers are the greatest team in baseball history! Derp. World Champs 2017-the end of time! Derp.
ib6ub9
Dope is right just look in the mirror!
radiohead801
I know you are but what am I?
11Bravo
Yeah you’re definitely a child. Or at least emotionally developed like one.
11Bravo
How old are you? 10? Do your parents know you’re online talking with adults?
JDGoat
Exactly there’s no need to make a big splash. They are playing with house money right now.
hill
Yuck
leprechaun
That will surely help them hold off the Cubs. Big big move
baumer16
Cause I’m sure when the Brewers execs made this move that’s exactly what they were thinking. Getting Gomez will be the perfect response to the Quintana deal. But not shocking that most people on this board now think the only move the Brewers are allowed to make is a response move to the Cubs. Not like they should be taking flyers and chances on low risk guys, they should just focus on responding to Cubs moves.
ib6ub9
Only trades you make are to ruin your future like the cubs. Give all your talent away for another number 3 pitcher.
davidcoonce74
By pitcher WAR over the last 5 seasons Quintana ranks 7th in all of baseball. The Cubs gave up a good prospect, yes, but Quintana is still young and very cheap considering what he produces.
BravesBoi
The cubs gave up at least 2 good prospects, not just one
11Bravo
Two prospects. One of them, Jimenez, was ranked as high as 5th according to some publications. That’s not just a good prospect. Cease was also a top 100 prospect and has a solid upside. No matter how you spin it, they gave up a lot. It would be like the Brewers giving up Brinson and Hader.
El Duderino
Better hope he doesn’t see any big league time. When under pressure, Gomez melts quicker than cheese in the microwave.
connfyoozed
… which is why he shouldn’t have ever been a closer. Gomez was pretty effective most of the time he was a Pirate because he was the long man in the pen or at best the 7th inning guy. He can even spot start in an emergency. He’s not a closer, never should have been and never will be.