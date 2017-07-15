Headlines

Brewers Sign Jeanmar Gomez

By | at

The Brewers have announced that they’ve signed righty reliever Jeanmar Gomez, presumably to a minor-league deal. (They also announced that they’ve signed righty and former Rockies farmhand Alec Kenilvort and released righty Stephen Kohlscheen.) Gomez is a client of Magnus Sports.

The Phillies designated Gomez for assignment and then released him last month after he posted a 7.25 ERA and and seven home runs allowed over 22 1/3 innings, albeit with a decent 8.5 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9. Gomez recorded 37 saves for Philadelphia in 2016 (a performance that earned him a $4.2MM deal as an arbitration-eligible player last winter) but was quickly replaced in the closer’s role after getting off to a bad start this April. It’s perhaps also worth noting that Gomez doesn’t have archetypal closer stuff — he’s a groundball pitcher with a low-90s fastball. He has, however, previously proven fairly useful in parts of eight big-league seasons, particularly given his ability to pitch in multi-inning stretches (and even start as needed, although he hasn’t done so since 2013). For his career, Gomez has a 4.39 ERA, 5.6 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 in 515 innings.

Comments

  1. Good move to counter the Cubs’ acquisition of Q lol

    2
    0

    • Probably better move didn’t cost top two prospects to get a pitcher with 4.49 Era and 4-8 record that was on a good team.

      1
      2

      • Evaluating pitchers with win/loss records and ERA… is this Joe Morgan?!

        2
        0

        • I’m guessing by advanced metrics like FIP or ERA+

          1
          0

        • And the fact that he’s good, young and has a cheap contract? Why am I even arguing with such a clear dope?

          2
          0

        • he’s talking about Quintana’s contract not anything about the white sox also disregarding his first 3 very good years is pretty sad

          0
          0

  2. The Brewers have plenty of prospects to counter the move and keep the farm system still in the top 5 but I cant see them doing it. Stearns is all about finding the diamond in the rough. Plus there is no reason to burn prospects as this team continues to show they have the ability to win.

    0
    0

    • Derp. Da Brewers are the greatest team in baseball history! Derp. World Champs 2017-the end of time! Derp.

      0
      2

    • Exactly there’s no need to make a big splash. They are playing with house money right now.

      0
      0

  4. That will surely help them hold off the Cubs. Big big move

    0
    1

    • Cause I’m sure when the Brewers execs made this move that’s exactly what they were thinking. Getting Gomez will be the perfect response to the Quintana deal. But not shocking that most people on this board now think the only move the Brewers are allowed to make is a response move to the Cubs. Not like they should be taking flyers and chances on low risk guys, they should just focus on responding to Cubs moves.

      3
      0

      • Only trades you make are to ruin your future like the cubs. Give all your talent away for another number 3 pitcher.

        0
        1

        • By pitcher WAR over the last 5 seasons Quintana ranks 7th in all of baseball. The Cubs gave up a good prospect, yes, but Quintana is still young and very cheap considering what he produces.

          1
          0

  5. Better hope he doesn’t see any big league time. When under pressure, Gomez melts quicker than cheese in the microwave.

    1
    0

