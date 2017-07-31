Brewers To Acquire Jeremy Jeffress

The Brewers have struck a deal to acquire righty Jeremy Jeffress from the Rangers, per ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). The move reverses the reliever’s move this time last year, when he headed to Texas from Milwaukee along with Jonathan Lucroy. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman tweets that the Rangers will receive righty Tayler Scott in return.
The 29-year-old Jeffress returns to the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2006, and for whom he played in 2010 and 2014-16. (He saved 27 games for the Brewers last season, although he doesn’t seem likely to now supplant Corey Knebel as the Brewers’ closer this year.) Jeffress hasn’t been the pitcher this season that he was in that second Brewers stint, however — in 40 2/3 innings with Texas this year, he’s posted a 5.31 ERA, 6.4 K/9 and an ugly 4.2 BB/9. He has, however, maintained mid-90s velocity, and the Brewers likely hope he returns to some version of his prior self as he gets a change of scenery. If he does, they can control him for two more years after this one through the arbitration process.
Scott, 25, had a 2.34 ERA with a strong 9.2 K/9 but a too-high 5.1 BB/9 in 61 2/3 innings of relief this season at Double-A Biloxi. He was a fifth-round pick of the Cubs in 2011, but Chicago released him last year, then signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers after a brief stint in independent ball. He did not rank in MLB.com’s list of the Brewers’ top 30 prospects.
Comments
nmendoza44
Welcome back a year later friend.
tsc32
Can’t wait to watch him go back to being good after he gets far away from Brocail
CursedRangers
You’re not kidding! Brocail has destroyed the pitching staff. It’d be so awesome to have Maddox backs
unsaturatedmatz
For free
Jnoyola5
Lol
halos101
nice buy low move
dodgerfan711
Brewers really adding insult to injury on the Rangers.
imindless
Would be awesome if he became great again, then rangers really got fleeced haha
bravesfan88
Wow, this is the Rangers totally admitting defeat of such a disastrous trade made only a year ago…They still couldn’t salvage hardly anything from that absolute heist!!…
Lovetron
So the Rangers essentially trade Brinson/Ortiz for a PTBNL from the Rangers and whatever they got from the Brewers here, which I can only assume is a very lackluster piece. That’s pretty rough.
sidewinder11
Plus Cordell, who was later traded by Milwaukee for Swarzak.
ef1txx
and cordell
mlbtransactions
hammer57
No
mitt24
This dude has zero followers and just retweets insider tweets lmao
arc89
Next up they get Sonny Gray. They have the prospects to get it done without giving up Brinson.
Wrek305
They aren’t getting Gray without Brinson. Bottom line they ain’t getting Gray
Howard-NY13
Well jeffress and lucroy both did good last year for Texas. It’s just this year they’re not.
firstbleed
Welcome back (for the 3rd time) JJ!
augold5
So the rangers traded Brinson, Ortiz and Cordell for Scott and a PTBNL..
Meanwhile the Brewers essentially traded away Lucroy for Brinson, Ortiz and Swarczak lol
cbf82
give us Brinson back now damn it!!!!!!!!!
hiflew
Well considering the rip off job the Rangers pulled on the Braves in the Mark Teixeira deal several years back, this was due to happen because of the inherent balance of karma. That’s why the Braves got such a good deal with Shelby Miller. It’s a nice way to look at it anyway.