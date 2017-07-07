The Brewers are the surprise leaders of the National League Central as the All-Star break approaches, and Jon Morosi of MLB.com writes that they’ve begun doing “background work” on White Sox lefty Jose Quintana and Athletics righty Sonny Gray in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline.
Milwaukee’s place atop the standings was unexpected for most, but it’s not much of a surprise to see them linked to controllable arms. As we noted when listing Milwaukee as a potential fit for Gray last week, assets of this nature mesh with the Brewers’ current status as contenders as well as their longer-term rebuilding vision that’s ahead of schedule thanks to breakouts from Jimmy Nelson, Corey Knebel, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames, among others. That rebuilding effort, it should be noted, has left Milwaukee with one of the game’s top-ranked minor league systems.
[Related: Milwaukee Brewers Depth Chart]
Quintana can be controlled through the 2020 season via a guaranteed $8.85MM salary next season and a pair of club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which are respectively valued at $10.5MM and $11MM. Gray, meanwhile, is earning $3.575MM in 2017 and will be eligible for arbitration in each of the next two winters before reaching free agency upon completion of the 2019 campaign. Either player would easily fit into a Milwaukee payroll that is among the game’s lowest in 2017 and has just $25MM committed to two players (Ryan Braun and Thames) in each of the next two seasons.
Neither Gray nor Quintana has numbers that are immediately eye-catching, but each has shown signs of life after poor starts to the season. In his past six outings, Quintana has averaged 9.1 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9 with a 54.8 percent ground-ball rate, leading to a 2.34 ERA in that span. Gray, meanwhile, has averaged 8.7 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 with a 51.3 percent grounder rate across his past seven outings, resulting in a 3.45 ERA.
The Brewers have received 104 sensational innings from Nelson this season, but their second-best starter, Chase Anderson, recently landed on the disabled list due to an oblique strain and could miss up to six weeks. Matt Garza has enjoyed a resurgence in 2017 after a pair of sub-par seasons, but Milwaukee’s rotation has been spotty beyond that trio. Zach Davies is second on the team in innings but carries a 4.90 ERA, while Junior Guerra missed the first six weeks of the season and hasn’t come close to last year’s success when healthy. Wily Peralta, meanwhile, has 6.08 ERA through eight starts.
Given those struggles and their reported desire to upgrade the 2017 roster, Milwaukee figures to be linked to a number of rotation options over the next three weeks. (Morosi speculatively links them to Toronto lefty J.A. Happ as well.) The Brewers currently sit 4.5 games ahead of the Cubs and 5.5 games ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Central.
Comments
todj24
What do they have to trade ?
tenman85
They actually have a good farm system. Trades at last year’s deadline helped a lot.
ahtigers
They have a top 3-5 farm system in baseball according to a lot of people
Krahril45
A lot of young people…
diehardcubbie
They have 5 of MLB’s 54 ranked prospects. Not to mention with an influx of infielders on the Major League roster they could afford to trade a Major League ready piece.
bastros88
they low key have a really good farm system
MILWBrewersFan
A package of Diaz/Clark/another young piece could get Gray.
rbisingle
No thanks
Danny37
No, it probably wouldn’t. Not for a decent pitcher who’s shown signs of being really, really good that has 2 arb years remaining. I hope the Brewers make it to the postseason and make some noise, but they’re not going to without better starting pitching, and they’re just not getting that via trade by offering mid-100 prospects like Diaz and Clark.
ray_derek
Uh, no that’s not enough
MILWBrewersFan
Do you not realize the Brewers would be betting on one good year from Gray? Last year he was trash and this year with a 4.00 ERA he’s the definition of average. Yeah he would be an upgrade to the Brewers rotation and is under control for a few more years by name a team that could/would offer a better package than Diaz/Clark/Ortiz? I’ll wait
hyraxwithaflamethrower
He’s on to something, provided that other young piece is Brinson or Hader.
Joe Kerr
I wouldn’t mind seeing Lewis Brinson & Josh Hader in a White Sox uniform.
MILWBrewersFan
You’re insane if you think the Brewers would move Hader or Brinson. Let alone both in a Quintana deal. There’s a reason every team has balked at the White Sox asking price. It’s way too high. Gray would be a cheaper, younger and better fit for the Crew
Joe Kerr
So you think your Brewers can land one of the 2 hottest commodities with club control for 3-4 years at the deadline without giving up even 1 of your best prospects? Who is insane?
Los Calcetines Rojos
took the words out of my mouth. No way Brewers get Gray or Quintana without one of those 2 in a deal. Can nit-pick both of them all you want but they’re both going to get a huge package wherever they land in a trade..
Priggs89
While I’d definitely prefer Brinson, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Sox settle on Corey Ray as a headliner in a Q deal. The additional pieces would have to be a little better than if it was Brinson headlining, obviously, but with Ray being an extremely talented local guy that grew up with their ACE program, I’m 99.9% positive that they’ll be enamored with him.
MILWBrewersFan
Gray has had 1 good season. Yes he is an upgrade for the Brewers and will bring a lot. If you honestly think a contending team would offer more than 3 top 100 prospects (Clark, Diaz, Ortiz for example) I’d love to hear it. Teams will have the same issues with Gray. He hasn’t been healthy the last two seasons and other than his breakout a few years ago hasn’t been good.
Priggs89
It depends how you look at it. I don’t see any team offering “more than 3 top 100 prospects,” meaning 4 top 100 prospects. But I could easily see teams offering more value than that. MLB.com has Ortiz at 51, Diaz at 54, and Clark unranked. Even if you place Clark at say 75, what do you think is more valuable:
1) Ortiz @ 51, Diaz @ 54, and Clark @ 75
or
2) Eloy Jimenez @ 8, Dylan Cease @ 63, and a lottery ticket
Personally, I’d take package #2 every single day of the week. It’s less than “3 top 100 prospects,” but it’s significantly more valuable to me.
dodgerfan711
Jose Quintanna has a 4.45 ERA and you think hader and brinson is not enough? get a grip man if they offer that white sox take that and run
arc89
Gray 1 good season? 2013 his rookie season was very good. 2014 and 2015 he was one of the top 10 AL starters. 2016 he was injured. 2017 he has a ERA of 4.00 with a whip of 1.21 with one of the worst defense teams behind him. If I am the A’s I am keeping him unless a team offers something you can’t pass up. Not some teams 8th best prospect and some fillers.
alexgordonbeckham
Gray is going through arb so can potentially be more expensive. Quintana has also had a better career than Gray so not sure why you think Gray is a better fit.
Priggs89
Gray has been a really good pitcher, but I also don’t get all the love. I find it pretty hilarious that people who say Quintana is “just ok” or “average” go ahead and happily say that Gray is an ace. Outside of his small rookie year sample, he has had one excellent year where he out pitched his FIP by 3/4 of a run (generally not sustainable), and he’s only pitched over 200 innings twice in his career.
Danny37
Whenever a team (especially a small-market one) has a chance to pull the trigger on acquiring good, affordable starting pitching in time for a run at the postseason, it’s always a good time to remember not to overvalue your prospects. I’d love to see Milwaukee hold off the Cubs and make some noise in the playoffs, but they can’t have their cake and eat it, as well.
daveineg
I don’t think Brinson will be offered for Quintana but Hader/Ray and a third lesser name like Phillips or Bubba Derby would be a fair offer. Sox would love to deal Quintana to a Cub rival.
fisher40
They trade for another starter they may as well trade hader. It’s obvious they don’t see him as a starter imo
pdxbrewcrew
I guess the White Sox didn’t see Chris Sale as a stater back in 2011 either.
davbee
PDX Brewer fan here too.
davbee
They actually do see Hader as a future starter. That’s why they’re committed to limiting his innings this year. He’s not going anywhere.
fisher40
If that’s the case then why trade for an average starter then? Hader, Woodruff, Ortiz and Burnes are future starters in the league. Trading for gray or Quintana will only block those 4 when they’re ready. The Brewers shouldn’t mortgage their future by trading for average starters, miller park isn’t known as a pitcher friendly park
pepesilvia
LOL Milwaukee them brewers arent going no place and they want to add pitching? I cant understand that. They have been running lucky so far this season but it will not last.
ef1txx
which is why it makes sense to add young controllable pitchers to upgrade their rotation as opposed to pure rentals such as Darvish.
bastros88
I agree don’t trade any young pitchers, keep them and develop them
JP8
better to be “lucky” and win than be called the “best” team and have to invent reasons to explain why you keep losing
BusterMove
Or have Ken Rosenthal invent reasons to explain why you keep losing.
MILWBrewersFan
The Brewers offense is good enough to make the playoffs. Their starting pitching is what has been producing at a clip that isn’t sustainable. All the more reason to add a young starter with years of control to help balance things out. Not to mention the Brewers have very little in committed salary. They would be able to offer a guy like Gray a long term deal
chinmusic
I go to Milwaukee for games and have felt bad for your fans. The place gets over run with us Cub guys and the Brew Crew lose.
So best of luck to you! May the best team win. Unless it’s the Cardinals.
jackt
How was that game yesterday?
ray_derek
Lol
Swizzul
Running lucky? If this was April, I’d agree but let me remind you that we are at the All Star break. Our front office did a good job adding pieces and the Cubs and Cardinals just aren’t very good anymore. We’re the Brewers lucky yesterday when they smashed the Cubs? Exactly
tdog613
Lucky? They have led in 75 of the 89 games. Number 2 farm system in baseball. And they are lucky. Would lead or be in second in every division except the NL West. Ok
JFactor
I don’t think they’d be leading in any other division in baseball other than the NLC this year.
11Bravo
Luck doesn’t win you 47 games through the All-Star Break. Luck gets you first place in April and May, not July.
JFactor
Of course it does and can through July.
link to fangraphs.com
Their pace is for 82 wins. If they intend to secure a playoff slot this year, they will need more and can only ride offensive surges for so long.
The Cubs and cards aren’t bad enough to keep playing so badly the rest of the year.
brewcrew34
The Brewers farm is stacked. a package could easily be headlined by Isan Diaz or Mauricio Dubon (since Arcia is going nowhere they will both fight to beat out Villar at 2nd).
After that we have a ton of Outfield depth. Brinson and Ray are not being traded but Cordell, Phillips, and Clark are intriguing names that could be moved.
not much in terms of pitching to offer. my guess is Hader is off limits as well as Woodruff, Ortiz, and Burnes due to lack of young pitching.
package could start with: Diaz/Dubon and Phillips/Cordell/Clark and then add some younger pieces… the farm is very deep.
arc89
Without trading your best prospects your not getting a good starter. I read fans always saying they are willing to trade their 10th best prospect but it doesn’t work that way. You must trade quality for quality. Both Gray and Quintana are not 1/2 year starters that become free agents. Both have 2 years left after this year. That means they don’t need to be traded unless the trading teams over pays for their service.
tdog613
He just said they would trade some of their best prospects. 9 players in top 100 prospects. Loaded. Header is off limits. But Bronson can be had. Phillips too. Dubon is in futures game along with Ray. Lots their.
BAINES03
He said “Brinson and Ray are not being traded… Hader is off limits as well as Woodruff, Ortiz, and Burnes” (as well as Arcia). I don’t know what you were reading.
diehardcubbie
9? Try 5. According to MLB, Baseball America, and Baseball Prospectus.
johnnyg83
Quitana has three years of control after this year.
diehardcubbie
I agree, baseball isn’t the same anymore. In the past teams would take quantity of quality. Now sellers want both. Teams who are sellers know that at some point before the trade deadline there will be a team desperate enough for their player(s) that a buyer will give up WAY too much. Look at what the Cubs gave up last year for a rental closer (the #2 prospect in all of baseball, another top 10 team prospect and a Major League RP), or what Cleveland gave up for Andrew Miller (their best hitting prospect and best pitching prospect, plus two more prospects), or what Texas gave up last year for Lucroy (their best prospect and another organizational top 5 piece, and another prospect). It will take either Hader or Brison (plus another top 6 or 7 organization prospect and probably a PTBNL) in the deal to get done, if Milwaukee wants a young controllable arm. I’m not saying Gray or Quintana warrant those players, but if Milwaukee won’t give the A’s or Sox either of those guys another team will give them someone comparable.
BAINES03
To be fair, Torres wasn’t the #2 prospect in baseball when that trade was made.
diehardcubbie
No but he was the Cubs no. 1 prospect and a top 10 prospect in all of baseball at the time of the deal.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Regardless, it was still an overpay. I know they won the WS and without Chapman, who knows what would have happened, but it was a huge price for a rental closer.
JFactor
Exactly.
Nobody wants your bottom filler.
The Red Sox had to get rid of elite to get elite. Same with the Nationals.
It’s always going to be that way. If it’s not painful to trade away a guy, then it’s likely not a realistic trade offer
fisher40
No way on Diaz. He’s the Brewers 2nd basemen of the future. He’s off limits as is Erceg and Brinson. Trent Clark, Corey Ray or Phillips and even the 1st basemen cooper at AAA. Jake Gatewood would be another available to trade
JFactor
Who do you consider to be the Brewers top 3 prospects and their top 10?
Okay. So you want Gray or JQ?
Gonna be 2 of those top 3 and another of those top 10
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I think that may be a little high for Gray. He only has 2 years of control vs Q’s three. Top prospects are Brinson, Ray, and Hader. I doubt they give up two of those guys for Gray. If they do for Q, they probably wouldn’t get another top 10 guy.
fisher40
Trading for Quintana doesn’t make sense to me except for just this year. He’s just average with 3 more years on his contract plus the Brewers have their top 3 pitching prospects will be ready for the rotation at some point next year. Yet having him in your rotation blocks them
alexgordonbeckham
Lol at “just average”. I agree, he started out poorly this season but he’s been good ever since he has come up. And signed cheap over next 3 seasons.
rocky7
How do you define good as far as Quintana….50-54 career with a career 3.51 ERA….and I know here comes all the comments on defining a pitcher with metrics other than won/loss ad ERA….but if you want to see good, take a look at Sales’s marks over the same period of time, with the same team behind him and you’ll understand the definition of not just good but very good.
You White Sox fans have been crowing over this guy for months and the plain facts are
Quintana’s calling card is his 200 innings per year and the fact that compared to today’s economics, he’s considered cheap and controllable for the next 3 years.
Saw him pitch against the Yanks recently and while he was solid as far as performance, nothing very special. He didn’t win as much as the yanks lost.
He’s a middle of the rotation starter for good teams and a top for the not so good teams….
Priggs89
6.1 innings of 2 hit ball with 4 walks and 6 K’s against a top 3 offensive team is just “solid” these days? Good to know.
Los Calcetines Rojos
if anyone is blocking a prospect it wouldn’t be Quintana. Look at Peralta, Davies, and Garza and if you think they’re better players or more valuable players then I’m not sure what to tell you in regards to that.
Quintana has been an easy top 25 pitcher for the past 3 years and his contract is absurd for someone of that level.
JFactor
4 win pitchers aren’t just average.
He’s a 25 mil or so value pitcher making half that. He’s a major pitcher to land
rocky7
You guys are nuts….top 25 pitchers, at the mid to lower end of that spectrum, and that’s what he is, don’t make 25 million a year.
pdxbrewcrew
Jordan Zimmerman makes that much.
terry
This makes a lot of sense. Both are young, controllable starters and you can’t count on your prospects especially pitchers
alexgordonbeckham
And the Brewers seem to have a lot of OF depth prospect-wise to start a package.
Brewers can make a deal without making a major dent in their system.
Swizzul
The talks about who’s the Brewers would part with is hilarious. If you think that Brinson, Hader, Diaz, Corey Ray, Ortiz, hell, don’t expect any of the top guys to get moved. Sonny Gray is a decent pitcher but not worthy of any of those guys. Maybe Dubon and a few other lower level prospects, but they aren’t going to jeopardize the future that they’ve built for, for a one year push.
arc89
Gray has 2 more years left after this year so he is not a 1/2 year pick up. Maybe the A’s can trade you Hahn for 1 of your lower prospects.
Wrek305
They don’t have enough to get drew smyly let alone sonny Gray or jose quintana
11Bravo
“They don’t have enough”. They have enough top prospects to land both if they truly wanted to. Do some research on the Brewers farms system before spouting off
hyraxwithaflamethrower
All depends on how many of their guys they’re labeling “untouchable.” I don’t like that term because it’s so relative; if the Angels offered Trout, nobody in baseball would be untouchable. That aside, if Brinson, Hader, Ray, and others in the top 10 are available, yeah, they could land both. As a White Sox fan, I like the idea of Brinson on the South side. The Sox could use another OF prospect.
baumer16
I obviously don’t know this but I don’t think the Brewers would trade Brinson, I think Corey Ray would be the one they would move for an impact pitcher.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
A man can dream. If they part with Ray, the other pieces would naturally have to be better. Of course, I’m hoping for a bidding war.
11Bravo
For the record my comment was directed to the absurdity of Wrek’s belief they don’t have enough to offer. They could land both arms with the prospects you mentioned above but to do that would completely deplete the farm system. Do you think Corey Ray as the centerpiece of a package could get it done?
baumer16
Yes he could easily be the centerpiece of any major trade for a front line pitcher. Keith Law had him as the best player in the draft last year, as did many others. Granted he’s a little farther behind than a Brinson and maybe it would take a little extra bump in other prospects to get it done but teams would be crazy to pass on him as a centerpiece.
arc89
No on Ray. Brewers do have the players to get a good starter but Ray is in A ball. Very rare does a team package a quality player around a A ball player. To much could happen between now and 2 to 3 years from now.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
For Quintana, probably not. For Gray, maybe, but it would take one of Diaz, Ortiz, or Woodruff, plus an additional second-tier prospect and a lottery ticket. Ray should be a quality major-leaguer, but he’d have to be one of two main pieces for them to consider it.
baumer16
Well thats because it rarely happens that the team who got arguably the best player in the draft is a buyer the very next year.
11Bravo
Doubtful they move Diaz, or at least I’m hoping they don’t move him. I was looking at the prospect list and was thinking maybe Ray, Lucas Erceg, a mid level prospect, plus a lottery ticket.
JDGoat
Awful troll attempt
mack22
Irrelevant, the Brewers don’t have the team to make it through the NLDS
alexgordonbeckham
Baseball playoffs are a crap-shoot. Just need to be hot at the right time.
11Bravo
This has been my thought while following this years team. They may be good enough to win the division this year but are they good enough to beat any of the NL West teams in a 5 game series to advance? If anything add a few bullpen pieces this year.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
The White Sox in 2005 were a good team, but they turned it on in the playoffs and steamrolled to the title on the strength of some phenomenal starting pitching. As alex said, it’s all about being hot when it matters.
marytown
It would be awesome to have a Jesus and a Quintana on the team this year. I can see The Dude in the stands already.
Randal
What about Keon Broxton? Deal him and Dubon and/or Diaz and we should be able to land Sonny Gray. Brinson steps into Broxton’s spot and we don’t miss a beat. And Broxton, Dubon and Diaz all fit into Oakland’s small salary situation. I wouldn’t be adverse to dealing Villar also. We have fillins for for him and Broxton, they have great value, they are established major leaguers, and we don’t gut the minor league system much at all.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
“And we don’t gut the minor league system much at all.” Well, there’s the problem. The A’s aren’t looking to compete right now. If you want to get better short-term, it requires long-term sacrifices and vice versa. It’s rare that a rebuilding team trades for MLB players because that only helps them win a few and worsens their draft slot. If you want Gray, it will require good prospects.
Nicholas Koch
Who hangs up first?
Oakland gets: LHP Josh Hader (No.2)
RHP a Brandon Woodruff (No.8)
3B Chad Mcclanahan (No.30)
Brewers gets: RHP Sonny Gray
No. Are prospects number ranked in system… you think it’s enough to get gray. Even tho he is young, and improving he is still injury prone.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I think Oakland hangs up first, but they’d at least listen and try to move up from #8 to #6 or better.
scottstots
brewers. no way sterns trades hader also mcclanahan is hitting like 200 in rookie ball no one wants him
arc89
A’s hang up. A’s do not need a 3B prospect with Chapman who will be a gold glove winner in the future. Woodruff doesn’t look like a top prospect. Hader should be great but the trade does nothing for the A’s your just trading a solid starter for a pitching prospect. The A’s lack OF depth and a real CF so that would be at the top of their shopping list. Also a trade between the 2 teams probably would include Lowrie who could be the Brewers starting 2B. The A’s also have relief pitcher available too. So if the teams do make a trade its probably will be for a big package deal around Brinson with the Brewers getting Gray, Lowrie, and Madsen.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
That I could see happening; with at least 3 more prospects going to Oakland.
pdxbrewcrew
The Brewers wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have any interest in Lowrie.
ray_derek
A’s hang up
Nicholas Koch
Reason is they are 2 of top 3 pitching prospects in there system.
jackt
If the Brewers traded Villar I’d be sooooo happy. How about Villar, Corey Ray, and someone in the 10-15 range of Brewers Prospects for Gray?
scottstots
Phillips, Dubon, Clark and Harrison for Grey. phillips dubon and clark are all top 150 prospects and clark/ Harrison still have very high ceilings
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Don’t think there’s a chance in hell of that happening. Athletics aren’t looking for top 150 prospects, more like a top 50 and then pieces to complete the deal. The White Sox’ price is likely to be even higher since Quintana has one more year of control.
baumer16
Ya i’m a Brewers fan and thats a terrible deal for Oakland. Good prospects but other teams would beat that in a second for Gray..
baumer16
I’m hoping the Brewers go for someone like Happ of the Bluejays before Quintana, Gray.
bdpecore
As a Brewers fan, I would gladly give up Hader, Diaz/Clark and Cordell/Dubon to get Quintana. Even if he fails to become a bonafide ace he gives us a fairly cheap #2 to bolster our rotation over the next 3 1/2 years.
Priggs89
I don’t see any way a Quintana trade gets done without one of Brinson/Ray.
baumer16
I agree, and in my opinion Brewers would move Ray before Brinson.
Priggs89
I’d imagine they would absolutely prefer to move Ray over Brinson. The only potential problem is that they’d have to give up more in terms of secondary pieces.
bdpecore
How about Brinson, Diaz and a lottery ticket type of PTBNL?
baumer16
I would agree, but Ray is no slouch. I mean he was arguably the best player in the draft last year. Law had him #1.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
If I’m the Sox, I’d consider that.
Priggs89
Ray is no slouch, that is correct. But he’s much further away from the bigs than Brinson, and he hasn’t done much of anything yet in his extremely young career. There’s a pretty big value difference between the 2 in my opinion.
julyn82001
Brewers want Gray? Entice A’s big time. Billy would likely ask for more than just Bronson/Ray. Gray is a proven commodity. Rookies are still Rookies…
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Difference between asking for and getting. Second, do you mean more than either Brinson or Ray or more than both of them? If the former, nobody’s arguing that it would take more than just one prospect to pry away either pitcher. If the latter, the A’s should jump on a deal for both those guys. They’ll lose Gray for nothing in two years if they don’t.
jhinde103
There is a trade n of talk about whether Gray or Q is an ace of just average. The bottom line is that even if nothing were perceived as a no. 3 there is huge value for control. Case and point Drew Pomeranz getting traded for Anderson Espinosa. Quality but not necessarily quantity. Compare that to sale where it took both Quality and quantity. I’d say it’ll take 2 players in their top ten plus some lower level guys. If the As wanted mlb ready they could also do try that but it’s not about having the “best” offer, just the one that is better than the other offers. Assuming both are traded.
pdxbrewcrew
I would assume the asking price would be at least one of Brinson/Phillips/Ray and at least one of Hader/Woodruff/Ortiz, plus a couple of good, lower level prospects.
There’s no starting pitcher rumored to be available the Brewers should trade Brinson or Hader for. None of the starting pitchers rumored to be available are worth Ray or Ortiz, unless there is very little else included in the trade. If a team wants to build around a Phillips/Woodruff package, that’s something that can be worked worth.
sss847
corey ray would have to headline a deal for Q. he’s not the best prospect but he’s local. the other pieces would have to be another established prospect and 2 lottery tickets (basically a discount chris sale trade package). i don’t follow the brewers farm system enough to really gauge what that trade package would look like.
ChiSoxCity
Oh look everybody, the Cubs are back.
skybluesox
The Cubs are 3 arms short of making the playoffs. There are only a number of quality arms on the market (why else would anyone be connected with Verlander). While the Brewers may not need an arm, they may need to block the cubs from getting an arm or two or three. So while many of you are looking at this as an upgrade, while it is, there may also be a defensive strategy to this.
skybluesox
The cubs could potentially add Verlander for mostly Cash (due to age, performance and length/cost of contact) and then add Gray or Quintana for prospects. That’s solves their issue with the Arietta and Lackey expiring contacts as well. That’s a quickly changing landscape of which Milwaukee might have something to say about.
Danny37
Brewers fans, now’s a really good time to remember not to overvalue your team’s prospects. To hold off the Cubs and make a deep postseason run, I think everyone here agrees that the starting pitching on that team needs to be upgraded. Players that might be good down the road do not normally trump proven commodities, especially cost-controlled ones like Quintana or Gray. I’d love to see a small-market team like Milwaukee make some noise in the playoffs, but that’s not happening this year because of Brinson, Ray or Hader. Neither of Quintana or Gray are CC Sabathia circa 2008, but they don’t need to be because of the Crew’s offense.
pdxbrewcrew
There’s a difference between overvaluing prospects and giving away the future.
Danny37
Last year the Cubs upgraded their team with a rental in Chapman by giving up one of the top prospects in the game in Torres, and we know how their season turned out. I doubt Theo Epstein or anyone in that org or fanbase cares if they gave up their future. The Brewers got Sabathia in ’08 for a really good prospect in LaPorta, plus 3 others. No way they were resigning CC Sabathia in his free agent year. Try not to worry about giving up the future when the present is so bright.
rocky7
Don’t really know much about the Brewers but just wanted to say I enjoyed your comment…very solid and makes lots of sense.
Danthemilwfan
The Brewers are not good enough to trade any of Brinson, hader, woodruff, Diaz etc…This season is a pleasant surprise but that doesn’t mean we are one starting pitcher away from a contender. We have internal arms that can start. Hader, woodruff, blazek, jungmann etc…we are better off trading a lower prospect or two for an uncontrollable arm just to help out this season.
Goop Pooberson
they don’t need pitching… davies is a staff ace, as evidenced yesterday in his performance. they’ll be fine
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I keep forgetting that teams use a 1-man rotation in the playoffs. Silly me.
Danny37
Well played, sir.
Priggs89
I hope that’s sarcasm, but sometimes it gets hard to tell on this site.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
From me, yes. It’s ridiculous to me to think they can compete in the playoffs with one good pitcher and a bunch of shaky ones. The Dodgers, Astros, and Red Sox I’d rank as clearly better. They may win the division, but I don’t see them going anywhere without an upgrade on their rotation (or some ridiculous hot streak that lasts a whole month).
Priggs89
No, not from you. That was clearly sarcasm. I’m more concerned with the guy calling Zach Davies a staff ace.
pdxbrewcrew
Brinson/Hader is a better package than the Brewers gave up for two years of Greinke back in 2011 (Cain/Odorizzi). And that’s what people think they will give up for Gray or Quintana?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
How do you know how good Brinson and Hader will be? They could be HOFers or flame out; nobody knows. Second, I don’t think many people believe the Sox or A’s will get both of those guys. Most of us are talking one of them, another top 10 prospect, and some filler.