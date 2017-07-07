The Brewers are the surprise leaders of the National League Central as the All-Star break approaches, and Jon Morosi of MLB.com writes that they’ve begun doing “background work” on White Sox lefty Jose Quintana and Athletics righty Sonny Gray in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline.
Milwaukee’s place atop the standings was unexpected for most, but it’s not much of a surprise to see them linked to controllable arms. As we noted when listing Milwaukee as a potential fit for Gray last week, assets of this nature mesh with the Brewers’ current status as contenders as well as their longer-term rebuilding vision that’s ahead of schedule thanks to breakouts from Jimmy Nelson, Corey Knebel, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames, among others. That rebuilding effort, it should be noted, has left Milwaukee with one of the game’s top-ranked minor league systems.
[Related: Milwaukee Brewers Depth Chart]
Quintana can be controlled through the 2020 season via a guaranteed $8.85MM salary next season and a pair of club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which are respectively valued at $10.5MM and $11MM. Gray, meanwhile, is earning $3.575MM in 2017 and will be eligible for arbitration in each of the next two winters before reaching free agency upon completion of the 2019 campaign. Either player would easily fit into a Milwaukee payroll that is among the game’s lowest in 2017 and has just $25MM committed to two players (Ryan Braun and Thames) in each of the next two seasons.
Neither Gray nor Quintana has numbers that are immediately eye-catching, but each has shown signs of life after poor starts to the season. In his past six outings, Quintana has averaged 9.1 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9 with a 54.8 percent ground-ball rate, leading to a 2.34 ERA in that span. Gray, meanwhile, has averaged 8.7 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 with a 51.3 percent grounder rate across his past seven outings, resulting in a 3.45 ERA.
The Brewers have received 104 sensational innings from Nelson this season, but their second-best starter, Chase Anderson, recently landed on the disabled list due to an oblique strain and could miss up to six weeks. Matt Garza has enjoyed a resurgence in 2017 after a pair of sub-par seasons, but Milwaukee’s rotation has been spotty beyond that trio. Zach Davies is second on the team in innings but carries a 4.90 ERA, while Junior Guerra missed the first six weeks of the season and hasn’t come close to last year’s success when healthy. Wily Peralta, meanwhile, has 6.08 ERA through eight starts.
Given those struggles and their reported desire to upgrade the 2017 roster, Milwaukee figures to be linked to a number of rotation options over the next three weeks. (Morosi speculatively links them to Toronto lefty J.A. Happ as well.) The Brewers currently sit 4.5 games ahead of the Cubs and 5.5 games ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Central.
Comments
todj24
What do they have to trade ?
tenman85
They actually have a good farm system. Trades at last year’s deadline helped a lot.
ahtigers
They have a top 3-5 farm system in baseball according to a lot of people
Krahril45
A lot of young people…
diehardcubbie
They have 5 of MLB’s 54 ranked prospects. Not to mention with an influx of infielders on the Major League roster they could afford to trade a Major League ready piece.
bastros88
they low key have a really good farm system
MILWBrewersFan
A package of Diaz/Clark/another young piece could get Gray.
Joe Kerr
I wouldn’t mind seeing Lewis Brinson & Josh Hader in a White Sox uniform.
MILWBrewersFan
You’re insane if you think the Brewers would move Hader or Brinson. Let alone both in a Quintana deal. There’s a reason every team has balked at the White Sox asking price. It’s way too high. Gray would be a cheaper, younger and better fit for the Crew
Joe Kerr
So you think your Brewers can land one of the 2 hottest commodities with club control for 3-4 years at the deadline without giving up even 1 of your best prospects? Who is insane?
Los Calcetines Rojos
took the words out of my mouth. No way Brewers get Gray or Quintana without one of those 2 in a deal. Can nit-pick both of them all you want but they’re both going to get a huge package wherever they land in a trade..
pepesilvia
LOL Milwaukee them brewers arent going no place and they want to add pitching? I cant understand that. They have been running lucky so far this season but it will not last.
ef1txx
which is why it makes sense to add young controllable pitchers to upgrade their rotation as opposed to pure rentals such as Darvish.
bastros88
I agree don’t trade any young pitchers, keep them and develop them
JP8
better to be “lucky” and win than be called the “best” team and have to invent reasons to explain why you keep losing
MILWBrewersFan
The Brewers offense is good enough to make the playoffs. Their starting pitching is what has been producing at a clip that isn’t sustainable. All the more reason to add a young starter with years of control to help balance things out. Not to mention the Brewers have very little in committed salary. They would be able to offer a guy like Gray a long term deal
Swizzul
Running lucky? If this was April, I’d agree but let me remind you that we are at the All Star break. Our front office did a good job adding pieces and the Cubs and Cardinals just aren’t very good anymore. We’re the Brewers lucky yesterday when they smashed the Cubs? Exactly
tdog613
Lucky? They have led in 75 of the 89 games. Number 2 farm system in baseball. And they are lucky. Would lead or be in second in every division except the NL West. Ok
brewcrew34
The Brewers farm is stacked. a package could easily be headlined by Isan Diaz or Mauricio Dubon (since Arcia is going nowhere they will both fight to beat out Villar at 2nd).
After that we have a ton of Outfield depth. Brinson and Ray are not being traded but Cordell, Phillips, and Clark are intriguing names that could be moved.
not much in terms of pitching to offer. my guess is Hader is off limits as well as Woodruff, Ortiz, and Burnes due to lack of young pitching.
package could start with: Diaz/Dubon and Phillips/Cordell/Clark and then add some younger pieces… the farm is very deep.
arc89
Without trading your best prospects your not getting a good starter. I read fans always saying they are willing to trade their 10th best prospect but it doesn’t work that way. You must trade quality for quality. Both Gray and Quintana are not 1/2 year starters that become free agents. Both have 2 years left after this year. That means they don’t need to be traded unless the trading teams over pays for their service.
fisher40
Trading for Quintana doesn’t make sense to me except for just this year. He’s just average with 3 more years on his contract plus the Brewers have their top 3 pitching prospects will be ready for the rotation at some point next year. Yet having him in your rotation blocks them
alexgordonbeckham
Lol at “just average”. I agree, he started out poorly this season but he’s been good ever since he has come up. And signed cheap over next 3 seasons.
Los Calcetines Rojos
if anyone is blocking a prospect it wouldn’t be Quintana. Look at Peralta, Davies, and Garza and if you think they’re better players or more valuable players then I’m not sure what to tell you in regards to that.
Quintana has been an easy top 25 pitcher for the past 3 years and his contract is absurd for someone of that level.
terry
This makes a lot of sense. Both are young, controllable starters and you can’t count on your prospects especially pitchers
alexgordonbeckham
And the Brewers seem to have a lot of OF depth prospect-wise to start a package.
Brewers can make a deal without making a major dent in their system.
Swizzul
The talks about who’s the Brewers would part with is hilarious. If you think that Brinson, Hader, Diaz, Corey Ray, Ortiz, hell, don’t expect any of the top guys to get moved. Sonny Gray is a decent pitcher but not worthy of any of those guys. Maybe Dubon and a few other lower level prospects, but they aren’t going to jeopardize the future that they’ve built for, for a one year push.
Wrek305
They don’t have enough to get drew smyly let alone sonny Gray or jose quintana