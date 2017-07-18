Cameron Maybin Exits With Knee Injury

Angels left fielder Cameron Maybin suffered a knee injury when trying to steal second base in tonight’s game and had to be helped off the field, as Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register tweets (video link via MLB.com). Maybin pulled up on an attempted steal of second base and slid awkwardly into the bag before immediately calling for the trainer to come out to second base.

There’s no word on the extent of the injury just yet, though the move comes with plenty of implications for the Halos, who are reportedly deciding on how to proceed with the non-waiver trade deadline approaching. A hot streak out of the Angels could compel the team to attempt to add a few modest pieces, especially now that they have a healthy Mike Trout back in the lineup. Conversely, a week of struggles could lead to a sell-off of some shorter-term assets.

Even though he’s slumped recently, a healthy Maybin is an important piece of the Angels’ lineup. The 30-year-old is hitting a respectable .238/.342/.368 with six homers, 25 stolen bases and strong defense between left field and center field. His absence won’t do many favors for the Angels’ chances in a pivotal week for the franchise as it weighs deadline strategies.

Similarly, if the Halos ultimately sell off some short-term pieces, Maybin would’ve been a natural trade candidate, as he’s set to hit free agency at season’s end. The Angels have other rental options that they could market — Bud Norris, Yusmeiro Petit, David Hernandez, Yunel Escobar — though any notable injury to Maybin could cost them the opportunity to deal a player that could be viewed as a nice bench option, if not a bit more, by contending clubs.