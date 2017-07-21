Headlines

Cardinals Add Grichuk, Kelly, Duke To 25-Man Roster; Designate Eric Fryer

The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game.  Outfielder Randal Grichuk and lefty Zach Duke were both activated from the 10-day and 60-day DL, respectively, while catcher Carson Kelly was recalled from Triple-A.  Righty Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Magneuris Sierra were optioned to Triple-A last night to open up two roster spots, and catcher Eric Fryer was designated for assignment today in another corresponding move.

  1. Cards making moves, I would have sent down Jose Martinez instead of Sierra

    0
    0

  2. well… that is our savior in Duke form.

    0
    0

  3. I don’t think they need him right now, but it would be entertaining if Fryer will continue the St Louis to Pittsburgh shuttle.

    0
    0

    • Now you did it! You just jinxed Cervelli, Stewart, and Diaz! Torches ready to be lit and pitch forks by the door. We will be out tracking you down!

      0
      0

