Cardinals Add Grichuk, Kelly, Duke To 25-Man Roster; Designate Eric Fryer

The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game. Outfielder Randal Grichuk and lefty Zach Duke were both activated from the 10-day and 60-day DL, respectively, while catcher Carson Kelly was recalled from Triple-A. Righty Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Magneuris Sierra were optioned to Triple-A last night to open up two roster spots, and catcher Eric Fryer was designated for assignment today in another corresponding move.
newest oldest
Comments
STLShadows
Cards making moves, I would have sent down Jose Martinez instead of Sierra
thor would look better in red
well… that is our savior in Duke form.
connfyoozed
I don’t think they need him right now, but it would be entertaining if Fryer will continue the St Louis to Pittsburgh shuttle.
gozurman1
Now you did it! You just jinxed Cervelli, Stewart, and Diaz! Torches ready to be lit and pitch forks by the door. We will be out tracking you down!