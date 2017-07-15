Cardinals Place Stephen Piscotty On 10-Day DL

The Cardinals have announced that they’ve placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day DL with a right groin strain. To take his place on the active roster, they’ve recalled outfielder Magneuris Sierra from Double-A Springfield.
The move leaves the Cardinals conspicuously short in the outfield, having placed Randal Grichuk on the 10-day DL yesterday with a lower back strain. In place of those players, the Cardinals will lean on Jose Martinez and Sierra to flank Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham in the Cards’ outfield.
Grichuk has struggled this season and Piscotty hasn’t been outstanding (.236/.348/.371), so the 28-year-old Martinez has out-hit both players in his first sustained bit of big-league action, with a .280/.321/.464 line over 135 plate appearances. The 21-year-old Sierra, though, might be over his head if given much playing time — he’s batted a good, but not excellent, .293/.326/.403 for Springfield and has limited experience above the Class A level. He did fare well in two brief big-league stints earlier this year. MLB.com rates him the Cardinals’ eighth-best prospect.
The Cardinals also have another strong outfield prospect in Harrison Bader who’s hit very well for Triple-A Memphis. Unlike Sierra, though, Bader isn’t currently on the club’s 40-man roster, which might be why the Cardinals promoted Sierra instead for a stint in the big leagues that might again be short.
Comments
RedFeather
No they put him on the DL because he’s not hitting. So are the Cardinals actually going to make a move or just see what happens and do their shopping in the offseason? With a new GM I hope he makes a mid-season splash.. Go out and get Stanton, Machado, Donaldson, or J.D. Martinez!
Matt M
No they put him on the DL because he’s injured
EndinStealth
You really think Mo isn’t pulling the strings? Stantons contract will be an albatross in a few years. A club killer. Machado and Donaldson ok, but not Martinez. The Cards need far more than him to turn this season around. He’ll only be a rental so not worth the prospect cost.
cards667
No, they need to sell. Trade Carpenter, Pham, Wong, Greg Garcia, Lynn, Oh, Siegrist. Get some prospects to start getting better in 2018. They don’t have to prospects to get the players required to make this team good, because they are more than 1 or 2 away. And have to many middle of the roster players, only Carlos Martinez would be considered a top 5 on a good roster, maybe Carpenter but not what he’s done this season though. Still think Carpenter would fill a void at 3B in Boston or 1B with NYY and the Cards could get some needed pieces to move forward. Probably not a perfect fit defensively at either, but overall improvement for either.
cardsfan1988
I like what I saw out of sierra, but I think now would have been the perfect time to give Bader a shot to see what he can do
EndinStealth
Yeah, but who do you expose off the 40 man?
dazedatnoon
How about Melky Cabrera and Anthony Swarzak
for
??? (maybe Oscar Mercado and Austin Gomber???)
Melky – .328 avg. 4 HR, 20 RBI in last 31 games.
cards667
The last thing the Cardinals need is more so so players they have 40 of them. They need to sell off 6-10 of them to true contenders who need help and get some prospects and see if what youth they have can play enough to keep a job.