Carlos Correa Out Six To Eight Weeks With Torn Thumb Ligament

The Astros announced devastating injury news today, revealing that shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Astros field reporter Julia Morales tweets that the injury will require surgery. Infielder Colin Moran has been recalled to replace Correa, who suffered the injury on a swing in last night’s game.
“Losing a player of Carlos’ caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games,” said GM Jeff Luhnow in a press release announcing the news. “We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch.”
That injury is the same ailment from which fellow AL West superstar Mike Trout just returned. Trout ultimately missed about six and a half weeks, although no two injuries are created equal, and we obviously don’t know if the extent of the tear is the same in each instance. But, that does serve as somewhat of a rough benchmark for Correa’s return to activity.
The Astros, meanwhile, will soldier on without one of the American League’s foremost MVP candidates for a significant stretch of time. On the plus side, Houston has a 15.5 game lead on the division, so the ’Stros aren’t really at risk of ceding the division to one of their rivals. Furthermore, Houston has a deep roster, with both Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez capable of stepping in to play shortstop on a consistent basis. As such, a trade for someone such as Cincinnati’s Zack Cozart doesn’t seem particularly likely — especially not with Correa expected back well before season’s end.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Oh no! There goes another MVP candidate
MakeATLGreatAgain
I’m not even a Astro fan, but I still hate to see this.
It’s really nice to see Houston dominating.
Padres2019ha
Cozart
Whyamihere
Moran. with Bregman moving to SS.
Just Another Fan
Yeah, they don’t even have to make a panic trade here, Bregman is a more than capable SS and Marwin Gonzalez has almost a 1.000 OPS and plays 3B. They probably won’t skip a beat they are so stacked.
seamaholic
They’ll be totally fine. Bregman’s best position is SS anyway, and they don’t really need Correa until October. They’ll do exactly nothing about it.
jkwdbu
Bregman will stay at 3b and rotate with Moran. Martin everyday SS.
jkwdbu
Marwin. Dang auto correct!
Just Another Fan
Horrible, why cant we have nice things?
Solaris611
That would have him back in action by September. Just need a capable defensive fill-in in the interim. This is bad, but not catastrophic.
rycm131
Lowrie and Gray?
bkwalker510
Lowrie on the Houston to Oakland to Houston to Oakland to Houston train
Reflect
He will be back in time for the playoffs so this really doesn’t affect them at all.
RytheStunner
It’s kind of a dumb thing to say it doesn’t affect them at all.
Will it knock them out of the playoff race? Unlikely. Will it affect team morale and possibly cause a momentum shift going into the playoffs? Very possible.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Nah, if he’s back by September, morale will be high going into the playoffs. There’s a small chance it could cost them the top seed, but Boston would have to play like the Dodgers have over the past month for that to happen.
Polish Hammer
They’ll actually weather the storm
Through his injury, a replacement will get some quality playing time and when he returns the team will get a huge boost like a trade. Houston will be fine, they’ve had such a strong 1st half they have some room to fall off a bit anyway.
As for a Correa, what a stud player, hopefully he heals well and continues his strong play when he gets back.
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
Could affect home field advantage at some time during playoffs, especially if they face the Dodgers in World Series.
bastros88
the astros want to play away from home…..believe me
julyn82001
Those are hard shoes to fill… A’s Lowrie?
Just Another Fan
Bregman is better than Lowrie and Marwin Gonzalez plays 3B. This injury doesnt move the needle on the market at all.
Andrew Farrug
Make Tigers a monster offer for Fulmer, Justin Wilson, and Jose Iglesias…..
realgone2
Well that sucks
LADreamin
First Trout, now this? Save our stars’ thumbs!
GoRockies
Marwin Gonzalez will play 3B and Bregman will play SS. This won’t even affect the Astros
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I hope they don’t do anything about this. If he were to miss the playoffs, absolutely address it. As is, they have a massive lead and will make the playoffs without him. Sucks for the Astros, sure, but it could be a whole lot worse.
spider y banana
No chance in hell they trade for sub. As stated they are stacked offense and it’ll be nice to see if Moran can play. Having great season in aaa. Does take away my prediction bregman would be traded for pitching.
Bill Smith
Stros have the depth to withstand this blow. No trade is necessary. They are still the class of the AL.
crazysull
I think they will bring in Cozart, mainly because even when Corea comes back, they will have nice depth going into the postseason. Most teams don’t have the ability that they have 2 all-star shortstops on their roster but the Astros have the chance to make it happen
crazysull
Daz Cameron should be enough to get Cozart right? If it is then the Astros should not hesitate to pull the trigger.
RunDMC
That’s a lot to give up for Cozart, who has struggled since coming back from the DL, and is due to level out. Might be more interesting to still focus on pitching and shift Bregman to SS and M. Gonzo to 3B. Still have some time before the Deadline.
brockbartels
Go M’s
Wildboyz
Mets give them Duda and Asdrubal for a PTBNL
MLBTRinsider
So Bregman to short and Marwin at 3rd? or do they make a move
tmengd
yes that would fit, They all just called up Moran today so he might get some time at 3rd,
itsgonnahappen
Lets go MarGo!
start_wearing_purple
Tough break for both Correa and Astros. With any luck for them he’ll come back healthy and ready for the postseason.
If my Red Sox can’t make it it would be interesting to see the Astros in the Series.
strosfan17
If anything, I think this gives Luhnow more of a reason to trade for a SP. The runs will dip a little and need a pitcher to help balance it out.
Anthony Rainier
Very true…. he’s been lucky to have the offense carry the load with pitching being hurt, now….. might be the time to make sure we can weather this storm for 2 months. Can’t expect the heart of the order to not lose some run scoring without Correa in there. Moran can hit decently, in AAA…. this will be his last shot in Houston. Or good trade bait if he does well.
Anthony Rainier
Bregman moves to SS and with Colin Moran being called up he’ll go to 3rd. No need to make a move, outside of relief help.
Bob Smiley
relax. Bregman and Marwin Gonz (Margo). and Moran will play SS/3b and the Stros will add JD mart to play OF to replace the bat.
Anthony Rainier
No way. No need for JD or to spend prospects on a rental. If we need OF help, Fisher comes up.
FBA17
Relax on the crazy trades Stro’s fans. You’ll be fine. Giant lead and injury not season ending. Things will be fine. Work on needs you already have which aren’t too many. Wasting assets for a six week SS would be stupid.
coldgoldenfalstaff
We’re ok with Marwin and Moran filling in, but losing his bat will have a big impact.
Time to stop fooling around with the pitching staff and add some big league arms.
The ability to put up big numbers on the scoreboard is lessened,so we need starters to go 6 and relievers to lock things down, which is an issue even if Keuchel and McHugh come back and play to their usual level.