Chris Owings Diagnosed With Fractured Finger

Diamondbacks infielder Chris Owings has been diagnosed with a fractured middle finger on his right hand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic tweets. While details on an anticipated course of treatment and timeline aren’t known, he’ll obviously be out for a reasonably extended stretch.
With Owings joining Nick Ahmed on the DL, the D-Backs are left with quite a bit less middle-infield depth than they had to open the year. Ketel Marte and Brandon Drury look to represent the top two options on the active roster, with Daniel Descalso also available in a reserve role.
The loss hits the Snakes at an interesting time, with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away. Whether Arizona will feel any major new impetus to pursuing a trade remains to be seen. Owings is now in a state of uncertainty and Ahmed has yet to begin a rehab assignment. But Marte has played well since returning to the majors and Descalso won’t be needed as much in the outfield as he was at times due to the recent addition of J.D. Martinez.
If the D-Backs do take a look at the market, they could consider a variety of options. MLBTR has recently assessed the potentially available shortstops and second basemen. Among those of note are Zack Cozart of the Reds, though he just landed on the DL. Jose Iglesias of the Tigers would represent a controllable piece and is capable of providing top-notch defense at shortstop, though he has never been much with the bat. If the Diamondbacks don’t feel they need a player capable of lining up at short, they could focus on rentals such as Jed Lowrie of the A’s or Neil Walker of the Mets.
As ought to be apparent from some of the names mentioned, there may not be much rush to finding a replacement. Arizona may prefer to see how its injured players progress while waiting to weigh new acquisitions over the month of August. Cozart figures to be available then, and Walker may be as well given that he only just returned from the DL and is earning a big salary. Veterans such as Brandon Phillips, Asdrubal Cabrera, and even Ian Kinsler are also plausible chips that could last past tomorrow’s non-waiver deadline.
Comments
hiflew
I know Zack Cozart is hurt, but he could be a possibility here. I don’t think he will be out long and there was chatter about Arizona being interested before.
AZPat
The only reason the reds put him on the DL was because they needed another pitcher for the bullpen. Otherwise he might have started today. He will be back real soon and the D’backs could use him big time.
GoRockies
YAY!
HalElliott
Classy
RedSox Fan
Typical Rockie fan, no class, no knowledge
hiflew
That’s funny coming from a fan of a team known for obnoxious fans. I am a Rockies fan and this guy is not typical. Every team has their fans that make other fans just shake their heads.
moe
True .. the clowns get the attention every team has a few maybe the d backs could use aledmeys Diaz from the cardinals he would come cheap
Sawftisasin
Jed Lowrie? Not a premium SS but he can cover 2B and would be a cheap addition for the Diamondbacks.
Yankeepride88
Jed Lowrie I think would be a nice fit. He can play a few positions and he is a good contact hitter.
Matt Galvin
Cabrera or Lawrie or so on mid Infielder available.
MetsOnDeck
Go get Asdrubal Cabrera
donniebaseball
jose iglesias would be an option
Dio
I think Detroit would be more inclined to move Kinsler though. Any chance that someone could shift into SS to open 2b in ARZ?
Detroit would roll out Romine for the remainder of the year at 2b and spell him with Manchado
Sokane
I think Detroit would part with either. Neither look to be a part of Detroit’s next contention window.
Mr Pike
I agree neither figures in their long range plans. However, their next contention window could be next year if they don’t give guys away just to be doing something.
Sokane
It’d take a lot to make next year a contending year…
JV, Zimmerman, Cabrera, Kinsler need to bounce back.
Castellanos, McCann, Norris, Boyd, need to take a big step up.
Fulmer and Upton need to stay the course with little to no regression.
We need a CF, RF and some semblance of a decent bullpen to go with Shane Greene.
That’s a whole lot of ifs. I’m thinking 2019/2020 is more likely than next year.
letsplay2
Buyers market!
noraj9
You can have Brandon Phillips.
AZPat
They should get both Phillips and cozart. They work good together.
arc89
Lowrie to D-backs for a low prospect. A’s need to open up space for their top prospect and Lowrie could be a useful utility after their SS comes back from injury.
hodor
Honestly, Chris hasn’t been playing well since All-star break, so fill-ins should contribute more to the team.
JDGoat
You want a mildly used Troy Tulowitzki in the desert? I’m sure he killed you guys many times before. No need to look at medicals or stats, just send Banda and you got a done deal
jhinde103
Brian Dozier. Nuff said
Bobbyray290
Call the Rangers about Profar, the kid needs a change of scenery.
Mr Pike
I don’t know why writers feel the need to constantly disparage the hitting of Iglesias with a career .273 BA and .319 OBP in over 1600 PA’s when the league averages are .255 and .324. Shortstops averages are probably worse yet.
inkstainedscribe
Dat Dude. And be sure to count all the silverware, Dbacks.
jimbo504
we have this Kolten Wong….
Bill Smith
Ahmed will be back mid-August. Dbacks will stand pat.