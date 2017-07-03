Cubs Asked Tigers About Availability Of Verlander, Avila

The Cubs have made contact with the Tigers about veteran righty Justin Verlander and catcher Alex Avila, according to a report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links). At this point, though, no real trade talks appear to have taken place.
While there’s little indication that anything is particularly likely to come together, it’s nevertheless notable to hear of the interest from the defending World Series champs. Chicago has struggled badly out of the gates, with its rotation representing a particular area of concern. And the team recently parted with left-handed-hitting backstop Miguel Montero, potentially making the similarly situated Avila an appealing target.
Of course, Verlander himself hasn’t exactly been pitching like an ace through the first half of the season. The Cubs sent a scout to watch his most recent outing, which represented a new low (no strikeouts, seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings) for the longtime ace. Through 98 frames on the year, Verlander now carries a 4.96 ERA with 8.4 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9.
Never has Verlander allowed so many walks over a full season. And his swinging-strike rate (9.1%) and strikeout rate (8.4 K/9) are both down after a bounceback 2016 campaign. Still, Verlander was excellent last year and is throwing about as hard as ever (95.4 mph average fastball), so it’s not hard to see a team taking a chance. There are only two years left on his contract, though it also includes $56MM guaranteed after the conclusion of the current season. Word is he’s increasingly available, with Detroit potentially willing to keep some of the cash that’s still owed — though the veteran righty also has full veto power over any deals.
As for Avila, he has improved his stock as much as any player in baseball. Through 204 plate appearances this year, he’s mashing at a ridiculous .310/.431/.571 clip with 11 home runs and a 17.2% walk rate. While his .427 BABIP surely won’t last, Avila looks to be quite a useful piece as a left-handed-hitting catcher.
For the Cubs, young switch-hitting receiver Victor Caratini looks to be a long-term piece, but it seems the team may not quite be willing to rely on him too heavily in 2017. Second-year man Willson Contreras, the regular behind the dish, hasn’t been quite as impressive this year as last at the plate, so pursuing a quality veteran complement makes good sense.
Comments
Yarbrough7
Hmmm, not sure if it was just poor wording but I’m not sure about that last paragraph.
sidewinder11
I don’t see any problem with it.
padresfan
I see what you mean
That entire last sentence make is awkward to understand
But, I’m guessing he is the worst catcher in the league from what I can make from it
padresfan
Like my second sentence
calikid13
The Tigers hold the fate of many deadline desires.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
That’s actually be Kate Upton on both ends.
Sokane
I for sure see the match there with Avila. Makes sense as a part time catcher/pinch hitter for the Cubs. Has a great track record for calling games and usually a solid record for throwing out runners. His bat looks solid this year. And he’s had a status around here as solid leadership type personality and comes off as pretty level headed.
Not sure about JV. Granted, at this point, I wouldn’t complain. Tiger’s window is done. Time to get what you can for you can and start the rebuild.
sportsfan
The Cubs Should trade for Justin Verlander after all the big part of the trade for the Cubs will be getting Kate Upton.
notagain27
Would you rather have Verlander or Arrietta the next two years or neither one?
Sokane
Depends on if Verlander can figure out his issue I’d assume.
But the real issue is, do you honestly believe Arrietta would take just a two year deal? Dude is 31, he’s likely looking at his last chance for a long term deal. I’m going to assume he will look for a 5 or 6 year kinda deal.
pplama
2 years of Arrietta is not an option.
notagain27
No, Arrietta would not take two years but in reality it would be counterproductive having both those guys on your roster at the same time during multi-year deals. How much luxury tax space will the Cubs have left with Verlander and Arrietta both being on the team? Would that scenario leave enough room for signing a Harper, possible Bryant or Rizzo extensions?
angelsfan4life412
Actually in reality , the cubs should trade for somebody younger like archer , sonny gray or jose quintana, not verlander who is old and has a lot of money owed the next two years.
JDGoat
Justin Verlander would look good in a Cubs uniform.
macka
My guess is LA since he just bought a home in Beverly Hills plus he has the right to refuse a trade I believe.
Sokane
I assume he’d accept a trade to any contender. At this point in his career the only thing he is missing is a WS title. He’s been the MVP, won a CY, thrown no hitters…
I’d bet he’d approve a trade to any contender to try and snag a WS championship before he retires.
PLyons
Any guesses as to the package the Cubs would give up?
Would Jimenez need to be included? Certainly Cease, no?
bastros88
If I were a team, I would avoid Justin Verlander, for age, contract, and performance purposes
angelsfan4life412
Cubs are better off going after Archer , Quintana or Sonny Gray
tharrie0820
Jimenez is too much of a stud to trade though, and I highly doubt they’d trade cease
CursedRangers
The Rangers, with Lucroy & Darvish, would be another interesting place for the Cubs to look. I keep reading where Darvish isn’t available, but the Rangers would be foolish not to see what they could get for him.