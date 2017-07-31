Cubs Designate Dylan Floro For Assignment

The Cubs announced that they’ve designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment in order to open the necessary roster space to accommodate the acquisitions of left-hander Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Tigers.

The 26-year-old Floro has spent most of the 2017 season in the minors but has appeared in three big league games with the Cubs this season. In that time, he’s surrendered seven runs on 15 hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts through 9 2/3 innings. His minor league work has produced a more palatable 3.88 ERA in 48 2/3 frames, though Floro has also punched out just 26 hitters (4.8 BB/9) in that time.