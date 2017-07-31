Cubs Designate Dylan Floro For Assignment

The Cubs announced that they’ve designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment in order to open the necessary roster space to accommodate the acquisitions of left-hander Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Tigers.
The 26-year-old Floro has spent most of the 2017 season in the minors but has appeared in three big league games with the Cubs this season. In that time, he’s surrendered seven runs on 15 hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts through 9 2/3 innings. His minor league work has produced a more palatable 3.88 ERA in 48 2/3 frames, though Floro has also punched out just 26 hitters (4.8 BB/9) in that time.
Comments
tim815
Good luck in the future. This pen is stacked for now.
I expected someone else to get the DFA.
mitt24
Grimm will be traded
Sheep8
Why do you say that? Need more bullpen arms in the playoffs when you drop the 5th starter (Lackey)
mike127
Maybe. It was very interesting that he pitched in high leverage situations in the Brewers series. Even more interesting, he picked a good time to throw the ball really well.
ChiSoxCity
Grimm stinks.
djtommyaces
Grimm is definitely the odd man out. Does he still have options?
mike127
Yes, he has been on the shuttle back and forth a few times already this year. With Floro DFA, highly likely Grimm will be sent to Iowa.
Cubshoops5
Caratini will surely be joining him on the bus but we should see both back up come 9/1
Brent4liberty
Floro sounds like he’d fit perfectly in the Twins bullpen….