Cubs To Acquire Justin Wilson, Alex Avila

The Cubs are finalizing a deal to acquire two more pieces for the stretch run. If the swap is finalized, both southpaw reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila will reportedly head from the Tigers to Chicago in exchange for infielder Jeimer Candelario and young shortstop Isaac Paredes, along with cash or a player to be named later.
Of course, the Chicago (N.L.) farm has been raided of late, with numerous talented players streaming onto the MLB roster as well as to other organizations. The Cubbies are pushing the pedal to the floor once again, hoping to capitalize on a wave of momentum coming out of the All-Star break that has swept the defending World Series champs back into the NL Central lead.
Though Wilson has perhaps elevated his profile this year, owing to a move into the ninth inning for the Tigers, he hasn’t really changed his baseline performance level. He still works off of a mid-to-upper-nineties heater and is generally slightly more successful against right-handed hitters than lefties. And ERA estimators still value him as a low-to-mid-3’s performer.
That said, there are some notable changes. Through 40 1/3 innings this year, Wilson carries a career-high 14.3% swinging-strike rate and has averaged 12.3 K/9 — well over any prior full-season mark. He’s also allowing more walks (3.6 BB/9) and home runs (1.12 per nine) than usual, with less grounders (38.4%) than ever before. A general shift northward with his pitch location seems to explain the differences, though it’s hard to say it has made him a materially better pitcher.
Regardless of whether one prefers the Wilson of old or the current iteration, he looks to be a high-quality reliever at a bargain rate. Wilson will take home just $2.7MM this year and comes with another season of arb control. Though he’ll surely command a healthy raise, particularly given that he has picked up a few saves in Detroit, Wilson will promise to deliver surplus value over his salary in 2018 as well.
Not to be lost in the shuffle is Avila, who is putting on his best season since 2011 at thirty years of age. He’ll represent a quality option to share time with young stalwart Willson Contreras. Over 263 plate appearances thus far in 2017, Avila owns a .271/.392/.472 batting line. While he has benefited from a .375 BABIP, Avila has traditionally carried lofty batting averages on balls in play. And he has finally returned to the power he showed as a younger player (11 home runs, .202 isolated slugging) while continuing to carry an outstanding walk rate.
Avila delivered plenty of value to the Tigers for the one-year, $2MM contract he signed over the winter after dealing with health problems in recent campaigns. That deal, of course, was agreed to with his father — Tigers GM Al Avila, who also engineered this swap. Whether the elder Avila can pull off any further trades before tomorrow’s deadline remains unclear, but this is another meaningful deal for an organization that hopes to get younger and trim some salary before the start of the 2018 season.
The aim in Detroit, of course, is to field a contender in the relatively near term without requiring the kind of budget-busting expenditures that had become commonplace in recent seasons. Finding affordable, controllable asset is the key to such an undertaking, and Avila will hope he can accmplish that here.
Candelario currently sits just inside the top 100 prospects leaguewide, according to MLB.com, which calls him a serviceable defender at third who can be a quality offensive threat. He’s also ready to contribute in the majors right now, having briefly cracked the bigs in each of the past two seasons. The 23-year-old owns a .266/.361/.507 slash through 330 Triple-A plate appearances this year.
While Candelario may be seen by some as the headliner, Baseball America recently tabbed the 18-year-old Paredes as the better prospect among the two, reflecting that outlet’s lower grade on the former and higher grade on the latter. A well-regarded defensive shortstop from Mexico, Paredes has slashed .261/.341/.399 with seven home runs this year through 380 plate appearances at the Class A level.
Jon Heyman of Fan Rag first said a deal was close (via Twitter), after Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted the Cubs were “closing in” on Wilson and that Candelario may be involved, with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale (Twitter link) confirming Candelario’s inclusion. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand noted Avila’s involvement on Twitter, with Ken Rosenthal saying he would indeed go to Chicago (via Twitter). Bruce Levine of 670theScore.com reported the inclusion of Paredes on Twitter. Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press tweeted the cash/PTBNL detail to complete the prospective swap, with Heyman tweeting its finalization.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Many people including myself though Wilson would get a much better prospect than Candelerio who is ranked 92. This may lower the price of Britton and Hand
Cubbie75
I can’t wait until the deal is actually closed.
gmflores27
The Avila family Thanksgiving will be very awkward
RunDMC
A lot less awkward if one of them has a ring and a nice free agent contract. A nice change from his stock last year, trying to rebuild his stock.
tigerfan4ever
No less awkward than two years ago when Alex signed as a FA with the White Sox.
Wrek305
How much control does wilson have 2 or 3 years in guessing?
RytheStunner
He’s under control through 2018.
Mikel Grady
This year and next.
Jeff Todd
No need to guess when it’s in the post! One more year via arbitration.
ncaachampillini
Now offer caratini, de la Cruz and one of Baez or schwarber for sonny gray and the team will be set for the postseason.
Wrek305
Baez isnt getting traded why would want to trade him at all?
Wrek305
Avila is a rental Caratini will be the backup nezt year and for the next 10 to Contreras. 3 years from now they will will be equally shared spots at catcher among other spots. Also a back up to Rizzo and maybe Bryant as well.
diehardcubfan
Baez or Schwarber for a pitcher with his injury history. No thanks.
Wait for the offseason and sign one of the studs.
TomBradyrings
Man I knew Theo was serious about going for it, but he took it to another level when he demanded Avilas first born son in the deal…
RegretfulTigersFan7
That’s hilarious!
Mikel Grady
Ha ha. Good one.
JLove72
Great trade by Detroit..Basically Avila is for the player to be named later or cash….that’s all he is really worth….his 2nd half numbers are way down and he is a 2 month rental. Good Job AL Avila Candelerio and Paredes for Wilson. Nice very nice. Can’t wait to see if anymore trades ???….Maybe Verlander still out there ???? Dodgers, Astros ??? Package him with a rental like Kinsler. And a few teams were interested in Iglesias. I thing Avila has another trade or two up his sleeves…and will be announced tomorrow morning. And there are reports that Upton will more than likely will opt out espceically the way he has been playing and he stated he wants to be on a winning team. So Tigers future is starting to look good.
Padresrebuild
If Wilson (and a rental backup catcher) can get a top 100, then Hand (due to an extra year of control and imo better than Wilson) has to get a top 100 right?
Priggs89
They’ll almost certainly get a top 100 prospect for Hand. It just won’t be one anywhere near as highly rated as Padres fans have been saying (Torres, for example).
jeffball10
They mentioned Adames from the Rays as well. They are expecting the moon.
cxcx
They were never going to trade him for less than that. I think the issue was they were looking for something more like a top 50 prospect plus another top 100 prospect.
Kylemcc
He probably got his sons approval on this. People throwing it way out of proportion.
thebare
Candelea is the second coming of Bill Madlock Detroit will love his bat and his glove is decent at 3B
thebare
Detroit should get Justin Grimm with Candelea in this deal no Cash change hands/ good trade for both teams
RegretfulTigersFan7
Is Candelario really an upgrade over Nick Castellanos?
Their scouting reports seem the same…
Ully
How many SS can the Cubs trade away in a 5 year period? I know Castro doesn’t count, but I look at Beltre getting 3K and wonder if Castro will ever come close. With that said, I still like this trade for the Cubs.
diehardcubfan
The real prize was Paredes not Candelario.
Benklasner
I feel like Candelario is underatted because of his position. He can mash.
CompanyAssassin
Rip the cubs farm system.