Cubs To Recall Kyle Schwarber, Place John Lackey On DL

7:55am: Rogers now tweets that the Cubs will place John Lackey on the 10-day DL due to plantar faciitis, though it’s possible that due to the off-time afforded by the All-Star break, Lackey won’t even miss a start. Lackey started yesterday’s game for the Cubs and wasn’t in line to make another appearance in the first half anyhow.
7:36am: The Cubs will recall Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa today after a brief demotion to the minors, reports ESPN Chicago’s Jesse Rogers. He’s expected to be available for today’s game against Milwaukee.
The 24-year-old Schwarber got off to a dreadful start in 2017, hitting just .171/.295/.378 through his first 261 plate appearances. While Schwarber did belt 12 homers in that time, he also struck out in nearly 29 percent of his plate appearances and hit 10 infield flies to go along with a lowly 12.3 percent line-drive rate.
Schwarber’s demotion was never expected to be especially lengthy in nature, however, and he’s clobbered Triple-A pitching in 11 games following the quick mental respite. In 44 plate appearances, the former No. 4 overall draft pick hit .343/.477/.714 with four homers and a double. He did strike out 12 times (27 percent), but he also drew eight walks.
Jon Jay has seen the bulk of the playing time in left field since Schwarber was sent down and has hit well (.268/.318/.463 in 44 PAs), but Schwarber figures to reclaim the majority of playing time in left upon his return. The corresponding move for Schwarber’s return isn’t yet known, but there are no obvious demotion candidates on the position-player side of the equation, and the Cubs are currently deploying an eight-man bullpen.
Drewnasty
I don’t think it is any surprise that he destroyed AAA pitching. Now he has to do it and continue to do it at the MLB level or he might just be a very overhyped AAAA player.
Kayrall
Not a surprise? Didn’t get the memo from all of the commenters here? He’s a platoon dh and belongs in the AL.
TrueOutcomeFan
Well this is just ridiculous.
kyleschwarbersmom
No, it’s just irony.
thegreatcerealfamine
A player out of position in the NL. Hey Cubs the Yanks will trade Warren back to you for him!
kbarr888
Theo may contact his former club, and strike a deal to send him to Boston to be their DH for the next 10-15 years (replacing Big Papi). Moreland is gone after ’17, Travis is slated to handle 1B, and Schwarber could DH/1B/OF as a fill in.
Aaron Sapoznik
Kyle Schwarber doesn’t figure to be the centerpiece of any trade unless it involves a younger, quality and controllable starting pitcher. Who exactly might that be on the Red Sox? Even if Boston had one, they certainly couldn’t afford dealing him with the current state of their rotation and likely not for a DH/LF.
The Cub front office has already gone on record saying they likely won’t be dealing any player from their MLB active roster for pitching help as the non-waiver deadline approaches. Of course, it could be a smokescreen and perhaps Schwarber was promoted more quickly than expected in order to be showcased by July 31st. We’ll know soon enough with just 3-1/2 weeks remaining before the deadline.
Btw-I don’t believe Ian Happ is the Cubs long term answer in CF. Albert Almora should be that guy. Happ is lacking even more defensively at 2B. I believe either he or Schwarber will ultimately become the Cubs primary core LF. The odd man out figures to be their best trade bait for that quality SP, along with another prospect or two.
ray_derek
Brian Johnson/Henry Owens
Aaron Sapoznik
Brian Johnson/Henry Owens are not Sonny Gray/Jose Quintana.
ray_derek
No one said they were, just answering his first question, young controllable pieces.
selw0nk
He has always been an overhyped player.
TrueOutcomeFan
Well, when you’re the best bat in an organization you tend to get a lot of attention. He’s barely got a full year of MLB experience. Be patient.
Priggs89
What does Kris Bryant have to do with this?
Kayrall
*Emotionally motivated response*
Priggs89
Whatever will help you sleep at night, sweetheart.
TrueOutcomeFan
Absolutely nothing. Schwarber is the best pure hitter (bat) in the organization. KB is the superior player. The two can be separate from one another.
Priggs89
And you’re basing this on what, exactly?
Keep in mind that Kris Bryant is already one of the best overall hitters (bat) in all of baseball…
thebare
True heard of the sophomore kenja
thebare
Jenks
Aaron Sapoznik
Perhaps some of it was warranted. As an advanced bat coming out college, Schwarber produced prodigious minor league numbers that matched or bested those of Kris Bryant. Schwarber achieved this while the Cubs also had him playing a good amount of time at catcher to ascertain whether he might be a proficient enough backstop at the MLB level. Of course, his brutal regular season ending knee injury to begin the 2016 season put a halt to that notion once and for all.
Btw-Schwarber’s numbers in the minors are even more prolific when compared to Ian Happ’s. Schwarber’s defensive acumen is another matter, not that Happ is Gold Glove material either.
thebare
Hitting is 90% between the Ears please don’t bat him leadoff nor trade him. Still great if in the middle like 5/6 in the order.
kbarr888
There’s really not much doubt that he’s an “all-or-nothing” type hitter. He’ll probably never hit above .260 in the Bigs, but should provide plenty of pop.
I just can’t see him staying in the NL very long, as his defense is certainly suspect (although it has been adequate so far).
He doesn’t belong in the leadoff spot, but would be an excellent #2 hitter….imho.
Aaron Sapoznik
Schwarber would profile to be an excellent #5 hitter with the current group of Cubs and probably a prototypical cleanup hitter with many other clubs, particularly as a LF/DH in the American League. Of course, Joe Maddon has virtually every Cub hitter other than Anthony Rizzo in their less than ideal lineup spot. He even had Rizzo batting leadoff for a short time before moving him back to his proper role as the Cubs #3 hitter.
Btw-Maddon also suggested he may put Schwarber back into the leadoff role at some point. This man is as stubborn as they come and just can’t admit to ever making a mistake. Cub fans know this all too well dating back to his managing in game 7 of the World Series. Instead of just moving on he kept defending his strategy the entire offseason whenever the subject was broached.
cmancoley
Joe Maddon is the best manager in the game. Be grateful y’all have him. Do you really think the lineup order is what is screwing the Cubbies?? News flash, it’s because nobody is producing anything close to what they did last year.
cubsfan2489
I think it’s hilarious to see all these comments about how he’s a “platoon dh”. The guy missed an entire season, he’s going to be rusty. Granted Cleveland threw everything for him to mash, this had to be expected.
rustyshackleford
That’s the world we live in now. Young prospects are expected to be studs the second they’re called up. Maddon just needs to find somewhere in the lineup and field where he’s comfortable and keep him there. Hitting lead off can be a b*tch for some players
thegreatcerealfamine
I totally respect what he did in the WS. That being said he is painful to see in the OF and isn’t an answer at catcher. So where does that leave a position for him?
rustyshackleford
He’ll never be a gold glover in the outfield but if you give him time he could become an average fielder maybe. But I don’t see him staying with the Cubs long term because of his flaws you mentioned
Kayrall
Painful to see in the outfield based on a few plays you happened to see on sportscenter in the 2015 NLCS?
kidbryant
He has been VERY solid in the field this year. We’ll above average.
Sign all the Cubans
-4 DRS in 58 games isn’t exactly solid. Admittedly, his other defensive metrics aren’t completely horrible, so it’s probably best to reserve judgement until we see a larger sample.
Still, this can’t be encouraging, but if he ends up hitting, then it will matter a lot less.
selw0nk
DH if they trade him.
Kayrall
@Cubsfan2489
So much this. He rakes in multiple settings/stints, falters in one, and is immediately denigrated.
Priggs89
No different than Cubs fans saying he’s Babe effin Ruth and overhyping the crap out of him since the day he was drafted. If it wasn’t for Cubs fans constantly talking about how great he is (even during this year where he was “expected” to struggle), people wouldn’t bash him anywhere near as much.
Kayrall
So you’re saying that your comments are based strictly on emotion? Fair enough, I’ll keep that in mind when I see your tag come up.
Priggs89
Yup. You got it exactly right. Good job.
rustyshackleford
Dude hates on every Cubs post
billysbballz
He does belong in NL, and as a Yankee fan I would love him as a long term solution at DH but I also would hate to clog up the DH spot with one player when we can platoon players to give them rest. I also see him as a Red Sawk long term and I would hate to see that but I get the feeling that’s gonna be the best fit for him and his team in the near future somehow. Unless he could play first base for the Yanks and Bird just isn’t going to get past his injury history that could work also.
Theo loves him and would want a fortune from the Red Sawks and a small fortune from the Yanks I’m sure! Saying that the Cubs should just keep him because as a Yankee fan I would never be willing to trade the farm for one player especially during a semi rebuild and the player really has no position and has struggled offensively!
Brett The Wolfman
Schwaber Ian Happ, And the Cubs #1 prospect his name starts with a J I think to the Sox for Q and a couple of our good relievers
Mikel Grady
Cubs will just throw money at darvish cueto Cobb no need to trade for Quintana . Candelario almora dela Cruz for Quintana
Cubshoops5
Lol what are you smoking? In no world would the cubs ever trade Eloy Jimenez, Happ AND Schwarber for Q. They can always acquire a lesser SP
Cubshoops5
And sign a FA or two in the next couple off seasons for the rotation.
And all the people bashing Schwarber for one rough stretch in his second year in the big leagues coming off an ACL injury is just laughable. Be ready to eat your humble pie when he starts raking again. His LF defense if you actually watch them everyday has definitely improved and will continue to do so. He’s not going anywhere
gocincy
To be fair, his LF defense could not have gotten worse.
chinmusic
Theo loves Schwarber. Baez, Almora, Schwarbs, Bryant, Rizzo, Russell and Happ are all long term keepers. None of them are going anywhere unless they refuse to sign.
kyleschwarbersmom
Don’ t forget Contreras.
gocincy
If Theo is using “love” to make decisions, them the Cubs are screwed. Objectivity and a lack of sentimentality are required in his job. At least two of those players should be in play for pitching at some point in the coming years, while the Cubs’ core is intact. Schwarber and Baez are the two I have in mind. Trade them before there’s a final verdict on how high their potential actually is. My bias, obviously, is that they are both over-hyped.
kyleschwarbersmom
The baseball season starts today!
thegreatcerealfamine
Most important where did he finish in the Nathan’s 4th of July hotdog eating contest.
kyleschwarbersmom
thegreatcerealfamine
Classic!
fisher40
Schwarber will never be an elite hitter, he’ll hit his homers and strike out a ton that’s basically it
Kayrall
Great assessment, Stephen A. Smith.
JDGoat
What about his great obp numbers he put up in the minors?
gozurman1
So, you are saying he is another Dave Kingman? He made a long career out of the same talents……
Joe Kerr
Clever move by the Cubs, get an extra player up and Lackey won’t even miss a start. Using the All-star break to perfection, kind of like what the Dodgers have been doing all year.
Brett The Wolfman
Teams have been taking advantage of the 10 day DL
ChiSoxCity
Fandom aside, Schwarber has to earn the right to play. How many everyday outfielders do you know of hitting .171? His power potential is obvious, but if he doesn’t cut down on the strikeouts, he won’t be in a Cubs unit very long.
I would start with that batting stance of his. It works for Rizzo, but all that moving around has screwed up his timing and left him vulnerable on pitches down the middle and away at the plate. He had quite hands and no wasted movement prior to this season. He needs to get that back.
gozurman1
Wonder if Lackey has is the same type of plantar faciitis that Joe Maddon claimed Jung ho Kang had when Chris Coghlan took him out? Lackey might be done for his career if that is the case.