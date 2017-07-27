Position Player Market Notes: Granderson, Rays, Nats, Cards, Iglesias, Melky, Solarte

Here’s the latest on the market for position players:
- The Brewers have indicated some interest in veteran Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (Twitter link). At this point, though, the sides don’t seem to have made any real progress toward a deal. The left-handed-hitting Granderson would add a new dimension to the lineup, which features a variety of right-handed outfield options.
- As they continue to work on upgrading their roster, the Rays are willing to take trade offers for infielders Tim Beckham and Brad Miller, per ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links). With the recent additions of Adeiny Hechavarria and now Lucas Duda, the Rays are perhaps a bit overstocked in infielders. Still, Tampa Bay is more interested in listening to potential offers than in shopping the pair around, Crasnick notes.
- The Nationals have scouted Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham along with reliever Trevor Rosenthal, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com (via Twitter). As ever, it’s hard to read too much into this sort of report, but it does seem notable that the Nats would be putting any thought into an outfielder at this point. While the team has dealt with injuries — highlighted by Adam Eaton but also including Jayson Werth, Michael Taylor, and others — indications of late have been that outfield additions wouldn’t be pursued in earnest.
- In other news on infielders, there’s some belief around the game that the Tigers could find a trade partner for shortstop Jose Iglesias, per ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (Twitter link). That’s a bit surprising to hear, given the lack of demand among contenders, though Iglesias is a controllable player who’d be of possible interest to a variety of organizations even if a run at the postseason this year isn’t likely.
- The White Sox have gotten “a little” interest in left fielder/designated hitter Melky Cabrera, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets, though he also notes that the ChiSox would clearly need to pay down some of the remaining $5.4MM on Cabrera’s $15MM salary. CSN Chicago’s Chuck Garfien tweeted earlier today that GM Rick Hahn is willing to do just that, however, so perhaps a modest market could develop for the veteran switch-hitter’s services. After this morning’s Dan Jennings trade, Cabrera is one of the few plausible trade assets that remaining on a gutted White Sox roster. Struggling pitchers James Shields, Derek Holland, Mike Pelfrey, Miguel Gonzalez and Tyler Clippard all figure to be plenty available as well, though none carries much (if any) trade value.
- Though it’s been more than a month since Padres infielder Yangervis Solarte suited up for a game, Rosenthal tweets not to rule out a trade. Solarte is embarking on a minor league rehab assignment this weekend and has drawn interest from other clubs, per Rosenthal. Solarte, 30, was San Diego’s hottest hitter in mid-June (.337/.427/.589, seven homers in 26 games/110 PAs) before incurring an oblique strain from which he has not yet returned. The switch-hitting Solarte can handle both second base and third base, and may even spend some time at short during his rehab, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets. That versatility at the plate and in the field both looked highly marketable prior to his injury — as did his contract. Solarte is earning just $2.625MM this season with a $4.125MM salary in 2018 plus a pair of club options for 2019 ($5.5MM) and 2020 ($8MM).
- Recent indications are that Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera will be dealt, and he’s still drawing interest from at least a trio of rivals, per Mike Puma of the New York Post (via Twitter). The odds that he’ll be targeted perhaps also increased with an injury suffered on Wednesday by Phillies infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick. As MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki writes, Kendrick did not suffer a fracture when he was hit by a pitch on the hand. But it’s not yet known if he’ll miss time. Given that he has already missed two extended stretches with other health issues, Kendrick will perhaps need to reenter the lineup and show he’s at full speed to factor into the deadline shopping spree. (Even if he doesn’t, he’d be a candidate to move in August.)
Comments
rocky2395
Melky, holland, and Gonzales have to have some value as they’ve had decent years. Wonder what sox would get if they packaged 2 of the 3 together.
kidbryant
Not much more than salary relief.
BeisbolBaseball
The market just is not there for hitters, especially outfielders. The sox took advantage of the starved SP and RP markets, but they won’t get anything substantial for Melky. I don’t think holland has any value – he’s been atrocious recently. Gonzales may be useful as a fifth starter for some team, but he isn’t much more than an innings eating and those don’t generally yield high returns either.
white_sox9195
ILL KEEP MELKY AND BE A VETERAN NEXT YEAR WITH ABREU
padresfan
Solarte!
Padres2019ha
terrible timing but I don’t they move him out of respect for him and his family after losing his wife…and his value isn’t necessarily high. he’d be a great asset, along w Hand!!
max
Why would the Cardinals trade Pham?? He’s only like their hottest hitter. And the Nats don’t need any more OF’s they already have a surplus of them in the minors, unless someone like Goodwin is potentially involved in another trade, so Rizzo needs to fill that spot??
CompanyAssassin
The FO just really hates to see the team succeed.
draushaus
Granderson:Twins. They could use a veteran out there.
Melky: Brewers. Sox would have to pay down salary. But is Milwaukee serious about making a run, or aren’t they?
gameofdegroms
I can’t envision Granderson netting much of a return.
BusterMove
With the Yankees and Red Sox filling their 3B needs, who is a good fit for Solarte?
CompanyAssassin
If the Cardinals trade Pham, it will be the dumbest move that the FO has made, and they’ve made some doozies.
vacommish
Braves should target Solarte as the need a 3B who can hit and is affordable. They’ve hooked up with the Padres a few times over the last couple of years.
jimmyz
Pirates should be all over Jose Iglesias. Low cost addition that can let Jordy Mercer have days off or slide to second on occasion and let Harrison bounce around more or also get more rest. Then next year he can push Jordy to second and slide Harrison to third given there’s no realistic expectation Kang will be able to play. Enough of having Hanson, Gosselin, and Moroff’s just sitting on the bench.