David Paulino Receives 80-Game Suspension

Major League Baseball has announced an 80-game suspension without pay for Astros right-hander David Paulino, who tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. It’s the first PED offense for Paulino, who won’t appeal the ban, tweets Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. Paulino will miss the rest of the regular season and won’t be eligible to participate in the playoffs if Houston qualifies, which looks like a formality for a 54-27 club that leads the American League West by 13.5 games.
The 23-year-old Paulino currently ranks as Baseball America’s 67th-best prospect, a slight fall from his 51st-place standing after the 2016 season. He debuted at the major league level last year, albeit with only seven innings of work, and racked up six starts this season prior to his suspension. Paulino managed just a 6.52 ERA and a 30.1 percent ground-ball rate in 29 innings this year, but he did post impressive strikeout and walk rates (10.55 K/9 and 2.17 BB/9), and he induced infield pop-ups at an above-average clip (11.9 percent).
While Paulino wouldn’t have factored into a semi-healthy Astros rotation come playoff time, his loss is a blow to their depth at the very least. Houston is currently without three-fifths of its rotation in Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh, all of whom have missed significant time this year because of injuries. Lance McCullers and Joe Musgrove have also spent time on the disabled list this season, thus creating opportunities for the likes of Paulino and Brad Peacock.
With Morton on his way back, Paulino likely would have been leaving Houston’s starting group soon, but he could have continued his development in the big league bullpen or in Triple-A Fresno’s rotation. Further, it’s possible that Paulino would have served as a trade chip by this month’s deadline. As one of Houston’s top prospects, the team perhaps could have used Paulino in a package to reel in a more established big leaguer.
General manager Jeff Luhnow rightly called Paulino an “important piece” earlier this season, but his off-field troubles are undoubtedly frustrating to the club. Paulino has now been subjected to discipline in back-to-back years. When Paulino was at Double-A last summer, the Astros issued him a suspension for unknown reasons, though Luhnow did note that Paulino didn’t do “anything major.” That’s not the case this time, however, and his season is over as a result.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Well shoot. This is one guy I was hoping Preller would target in trade talks for Brad Hand.
spider y banana
You’re dreaming of you think that trade had any chance of happening.
juanrdz1980
Wow. Just when we need the pitchers more now then ever.
bastros88
I’m glad we won’t see him in the postseason…….what a bum
yankees500
Wow. Manfred getting caught up on his paperwork. What’s that like the 3rd PED suspension today?
mcase7187
80 means 2nd offense right? You have to be stupid to do it again and again
champions67
80 is first 162 is second
Austin0723
And then 3rd is forever I believe
xabial
*dramatic* pause
chri
If you ask Jenrry Mejia, he’d tell you the whole thing was a conspiracy against him.
JDGoat
I hope Mejia accidentally taken it. Who is stupid enough to get caught for the same drug 3 times?
themayor
He can still be included in a trade no? Obviously hurts his value a bit….
chri
Yeah, but teams will be wary to trade for a guy whose performance was likely aided by illegal means.
bastros88
his performance wasn’t aided at all sadly, if you get caught using peds, and still have an Era of 6.52, you should be ashamed
davidcoonce74
Ever looked at the Mitchell report? Mostly journeymen and worse. PEDs don’t really make much of a difference.
Priggs89
Imagine what it would’ve been without the PEDs…
davidcoonce74
Probably exactly the same. I doubt PEDs really have much of an effect on performance, honestly.
fatelfunnel
Than why take them?
bastros88
players probably think that peds help them, little do they know that they probably don’t
JDGoat
Exactly, steroids don’t make you good on their own. You still need the skill. I bet Bonds and Arod would still be 2 of the best players ever if they would’ve played clean
Priggs89
Yah, I mean what kind of benefits could being stronger and being able to recover faster have for athletes?
madmanTX
Dayum, the ‘stros be doping.
gomerhodge71
I’m still in awe of the number of players who still try to cheat after all these years.
padresfan
Well
Sucks for the astros