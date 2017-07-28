David Price Again Dealing With Elbow Problems

It has been an eventful season for Red Sox lefty David Price, who opened the year on the DL and has since become embroiled in a running spat with the Boston media. Now, with the trade deadline just days away, Price is again dealing with elbow issues, according to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe (via Twitter).
The full severity of the problem isn’t yet apparent, but Price underwent an MRI yesterday, per ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (Twitter link). Notably, it’s the “same forearm issue” that the southpaw dealt with earlier this year, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald (via Twitter), and it’s likely that he’ll be scratched from his scheduled start this evening.
It’s too soon to guess at the implications of this news. But it’s obviously troubling to hear of new elbow questions for a Red Sox club that was hoping to count on Price as a key member of the staff down the stretch and into the postseason. And that’s all before considering the massive future obligations still owed under the contract that drew Price to Boston before the 2016 season.
If the Red Sox feel there’s enough concern to warrant a look at the trade market, they’ll find a long list of possible targets. But the few impact hurlers that may be available figure to draw high prices. Unless there’s a clear indication that Price could be looking at an extended absence, then, the club may prefer to simply go with what it has and hope for the best. It’s important to remember that the August revocable waiver period could also offer some possible solutions.
JDGoat
This must be Dennis Eckerslys fault
schleg
Lmao. Good one.
ghostoforsillo
Fantastic.
geejohnny
Yet another bloated contract for another who can’t stay healthy. Boston is very good at this.
qbass187
Yup
asuchrisc
His contract with the Red Sox has disaster written all over it. You almost get the feeling like this guy dreads going to work everyday. He is a good pitcher and fiery competitor. Hope it ends up working out.
Mike M
I don’t know if he is a fiery competitor. He does seem to want to win, but he always comes up small in big games.
qbass187
The good thing for the Sox is that he’s almost guaranteed to opt out next year!
Mike M
I’m not too sure about that. He’ll be lucky to get half of what’s remaining on his contract from another team.
ctguy
Price won’t be opting out if he really has elbow problems. If thats the case he will be staying with the Sox.
Gary
He’s going to leave 150 million guaranteed dollars on the table? I’m not sure about that. How is he ever going to get a contract like that again especially considering he’s not the picture he wants was ?
EndinStealth
“Picture he wants was”? I’m confused
Ortsac Nilrats
“Pitcher he once was”?
chesteraarthur
I don’t know about that…He’s been worse and has these arm issues now.
MB923
What sucks for the Sox is that he’s not going to opt out next year and be paid the remaining $150 million
Fixed it for you
sources
Yuck
bobbleheadguru
Eck > Price.
Period.
Price does have a nice little dog though. So there is that.
thegreatcerealfamine
Now I’ve read it all.
thegreatcerealfamine
Compared to this primadonna Bryce Harper comes off low key.
Nick Ottino
Hes not hurt, he doesnt want to start in front of the Boston fans because they are going to boo him like crazy for disrespecting Eck.
Gubb1
I call bull crap on this one. He’s scheduled to pitch tonight and knows he’ll get blasted the minute he walks on the field! He’s weak he’s THE clubhouse cancer and needs to go!
Mike M
I wonder if he really has elbow problems, or the Red Sox brass is too embarrassed to hear their most expensive player get booed at Fenway tonight.
Nick Ottino
I think youre right.
Ungerdog
I feel bad for Price – he is a hard working gamer and wants nothing more than to compete well for his team and it seems like that gets lost on some of the Boston media / fans. this will undoubtedly bring out the haters, which David does not deserve and anybody who knows him would most likely say the same. it is also sad that he got a bad rap for speaking out against obvious racism directed toward him from some ignorant fans…really? you’re not allowed to speak against divisive ignorance? he didn’t even do it in an antagonistic way…that’s enough ranting for me, good luck to you David – we wish you the best.
Mike M
are you president of the DP fan club? His comments about racism have nothing to do with why fans don’t like him. It’s his constant whining and complaining. He is a complete fraud.
Nick Ottino
Price isnt liked in Boston because he is a whiny spoiled baby that thinks hes entitled. He is a cancer and the Sox should do everything it takes to make him go away.
thegreatcerealfamine
you gonna help him move?
chesteraarthur
stop posting on here David, you’re gonna hurt your forearm more.
Woody130n82
Price showed the Boston fans & media the respect that they didn’t deserve by being open & honest with his communication towards them. Props to him for trying. That will NEVER happen with another Sox player unless they are too stupid to learn from DP’s naive blunder.
FalconsManiac
Yankees fan here. After hearing the news, I find myself battling fits of maniacal laughter. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, or a better team.
Mike M
the Yankees could very well take first place tonight and not look back. And I’m a Red Sox fan.
ellisburks
From what you have just written, no you are not.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankee fan here..sorry for that post^^^ very classy post you made.
mbgutt
Love when stuff like this happens to Boston, New York, Chicago, and LA! Sad they can just write it off and go get someone else.
floridapinstripes
Time to trade Benintendo or Devers for Gray
tylerall5
Lol those two aren’t going anywhere.
floridapinstripes
That’s fine with me. Yankees will win the division easily now
jleve618
That’s karma for ya.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
His feelings are hurt. He’s DTD.
Woody130n82
Price has had these exact elbow problems in the past. Probably why other teams weren’t even close to matching Boston’s $ they lured him in with. Price has always hated Boston. Just like Crawford did. Serves Boston right every time a Panda/Price etc.stupid decision backfires. A clue – when everyone in baseball laughs at you for a free agent signing, you probably guaranteed too much $ for the risk you bought. Enjoy your loads of cash as you rehab until 2019, DP. Can’t blame you for taking the $ they waved.
batman123
thank god blue jays didn’t sign him
bobbleheadguru
Tigers got perhaps 3/5ths of its future rotation for Price:
Thank goodness DD traded him away from the Tigers!
Ironic.