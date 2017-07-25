Deadline Chatter: Darvish, Gray, Neshek, Cabrera, Marlins

As things stand right now, the Rangers are leaning against dealing star righty Yu Darvish, according to MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan. That could still change with an “overwhelming” offer or a total collapse in the standings, he notes. There’s still no clarity in the American League Wild Card picture, and the Rangers remain as plausible a contender as any, so perhaps the smoke surrounding Darvish really has come from an extinguished flame. That storyline promises to be among the most notable of the coming week, not least of which because of interest from the suddenly Clayton Kershaw-less Dodgers. Los Angeles seems to be taking something of a Darvish-or-bust stance with regard to starters, Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggests in a tweet.
More deadline chatter:
- The Brewers are “fading” in the race to acquire Athletics righty Sonny Gray, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). It’s not clear whether that’s owing to a change in Milwaukee’s position or the rise of an alternative suitor, but it’s obviously notable. The Brewers seem well-positioned to add a pitcher such as Gray, though perhaps other organizations have greater motivation to boost their near-term product. One such team is the Yankees, who believe they are better than their record, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. That view has helped spur the team’s deadline activity, including its effort to get a starter — with Gray perhaps representing the best fit.
- We continue to hear of widespread interest in Phillies reliever Pat Neshek, though it remains unclear just how much he’ll draw in return. A few teams still looking hard at him are the Nationals, Dodgers, and Red Sox, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (via Twitter). Those three clubs are among several that seem to be looking over a variety of relief pitchers, of course.
- The Mets believe internally that they will end up trading infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, Mike Puma of the New York Post writes in an update on the team’s deadline situation. That seemingly reflects not only the fairly robust demand, but also the team’s assessment of its interest (or lack thereof) in bringing Cabrera back for 2018 through a club option. Aside from Cabrera and top trade piece Addison Reed, the Mets are said to be receiving middling interest in their pending free agents — despite the fact that all are playing rather well. Puma notes that lofty salaries would make all of the team’s other major trade candidates (Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and Neil Walker) plausible August trade pieces.
- In Marlins injury news, the club announced that first baseman Justin Bour left today’s game with an oblique strain, as Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports. While nothing is official as of yet, skipper Don Mattingly said it’s expected that Bour will require a DL stint. Meanwhile, righty Edinson Volquez did not have an encouraging throwing session today, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel tweets. As the veteran heads for a second opinion on his ailing knee, it seems that he’ll remain out a while longer. These two players, then, seem quite unlikely to factor into deadline talks — though that was unlikely in any event.
- The likeliest scenario at this point is that the Tigers will try to move second baseman Ian Kinsler over the offseason –after exercising his option for 2018 — Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press tweets. Likewise, the Yankees will probably look to see if there’s a taker for outfielder Jacoby Ellsburgy this winter, Feinsand tweets. That’s not terribly surprising in either case, though surely there’d seem to be greater odds that Kinsler could end up on the move — and indeed he may yet.
Comments
Dodgers13
Dodgers should go for Gray, possibly better and probably not as high as a price as darvish, and gray isn’t a rental like darvish either.
Dodgers13
Possibly a better fit**
staxxxxxxxxx
Gray will definitely cost more than Darvish.
TraderRyan9
Clueless fan
ReverieDays
The Yankees are worse than their record, if anything, with that rotation.
yankees25
they have the 2nd best run differential in the AL
staxxxxxxxxx
The Yankees are under performing more than any team in baseball according to Baseball Prospectus.
link to baseballprospectus.com
cwh1983
More than the Red sox?? Their offense is unequivocally the worst among playoff contenders.
yankees25
Yankees have a 9-19 record in 1 run games and fortified the bullpen last week
sammyk
ellsbury not ellsburgy
therealbdavis
Kinda unsure about a Darvish trade. Texas isn’t exactly trying to get rid of him, which means they are going to ask for more than he’s worth. Also, just having him for a few months while trading top prospects for him seems already like a bad idea. Maybe they should go after a closer or two and keep testing the waters with Strippling. Kid’s doing good so far and it’s not like we are short on starters. Kersh will be back soon and Wood has been on fire all season. Hill is turning things around and same with Maeda. (He needs to work on his pitch count.) This is our last year with Dre and I think Gonzo will retire too. Plus a lot of contracts are ending this year so lots of club openings for some of the young blood knocking on the door. I think it’s probably smart to walk away from these big name starters and go for the relievers rather than depend on Jansen all playoffs again like last year.
dodgerfan711
They need a left handed reliever more than anything. Awful depth at that position. They have a solid pen from the righr side that wont need to rely on jansen to get more than 4 out saves in october