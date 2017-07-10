Dee Gordon Drawing Interest From Angels, Blue Jays, Royals

At least three teams have expressed some interest in Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. The Angels, Blue Jays, and Royals have each “at least mentioned” the infielder as a possible deadline target, per Heyman.
Gordon, 29, hasn’t continued the form he showed in 2015, his first season with Miami. He slashed a career-best .333/.359/.418 — helped along by a .383 batting average on balls in play — and swiped 58 bags that year. With quality glovework mixed in, Gordon was valued at 4.7 fWAR and earned himself a five-year, $50MM extension.
He has had a somewhat redemptive 2017 season, at least, after his second season with the Marlins was marred by a PED suspension and significant performance decline. In his 375 plate appearances this year, Gordon owns a .295/.342/.358 batting line and has already stolen 32 bases.
While there isn’t immense need at second base around the game, Gordon would be a future asset for any acquiring team. And with his immense speed and highly rated glovework, he’d also be a particularly useful postseason roster piece.
All said, Gordon’s contract seems fairly reasonable, though it’s certainly not the bargain the Marlins once hoped it would be. The deal promises Gordon $7.5MM this year and $38MM over the three seasons to come — which includes a $1MM buyout on a $14MM option for 2021. (That option would be guaranteed if Gordon reaches 600 plate appearances in 2020 or 1,200 over that and the prior season.)
It’s not yet clear just what kinds of trade scenarios might entice the Marlins. Presumably, though, the focus would be on shedding as much of the financial commitment as possible. It’s not difficult to see the reason for interest from the teams that Heyman lists, as the Halos, Jays, and Royals have each had their share of uncertainty at second base. But it’s an open question whether those or any other teams would really be willing to take on most or all of Gordon’s contract.
Comments
GareBear
Whit Merrifield has been decent for the Royals since Mondesi was sent down, Colon was DFAd. Once Whit was given the job he became pretty clutch. He may not be the future 2B but I’d imagine that they’d still want him in the lineup. He’s been a spark plug for us.
gmflores27
Please don’t do this Angels, his only truly good tool (speed) is declining and he is overpaid.
krillin
His speed may be declining but I have to disagree that he is overpaid. 10 mil a year (on average) is a great price to the upside he brings
ba2929
The Royals would have to take on 100% of that contract to get anything done unless the Marlins don’t want much in return. The Royals farm system is devoid of any premiere talent and I highly doubt they’d give up Raul Mondesi for Gordon.
Gear3Vegito
Jays stop trading prospects…this old core cannot win…
KG25Baseball
Noooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!! Marlins stop trading people we need all the good people as possible! If you trade him you only get prospects which means that they won’t be MLB ready for a year or two so! DO NOT TRADE ANYONE MARLINS!!!!!!