Diamondbacks Acquire Adam Rosales

The Athletics announced that they have traded veteran infielder Adam Rosales to the Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league right-hander Jeferson Mejia. The minor move coincides with the D’Backs placing shortstop Chris Owings on the 60-day DL due to yesterday’s fractured finger, according to Nick Piecoro of AZ Central.
Rosales, who has played for the A’s in parts of five seasons, was a candidate to be designated for assignment as Chad Pinder approaches his return from a hamstring injury, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 34-year-old Rosales is hitting .234/.273/.346 in 223 plate appearances for the A’s this year, appearing mainly at shortstop. Arizona’s acquisition was likely influenced by a tragedy, as shortstop Ketel Marte left the team after the loss of his mother in a car accident.
Mejia, a 22-year-old reliever who was recently demoted to short-season ball, has struggled with his control and posted a 5.90 ERA in 21 relief appearances this year. The D’Backs acquired him from the Cubs in 2014 as part of the Miguel Montero deal.
Comments
nmendoza44
Arizona picking up top pieces and not playing around for a whole week being “close”.
nmendoza44
I can’t wait to get attached over a joke.
nmendoza44
Attacked *
Rob
*crickets*
greenarrow1150
I’ll miss you man
alexgordonbeckham
Headline in November: Athletics sign Adam Rosales.
arc89
D-backs fans you will love Rosales spirit. He plays above average defense around the infield and brings in great chemistry. It cost you almost nothing with the A’s getting a non-prospect arm in return who probably never makes it above AA. The A’s were just clearly space for a younger utility player in Pinder.
Lovetron
With Rosales and Sogard now gone, who fills that all-important utility infielder role that cant hit a lick? Beane doesnt like to let that position be unfilled for very long.. Pinder hits too well for that. What’s Daric Barton up to these days?
greenarrow1150
Pinder
shanedelreal12
Yeah, Pinder. He plays SS, 2ND AND corner OF and has good power.
pspahn
There’s still time left for one more trade!
Alonso for Rosales and picks
BravesCanada
Waiting for comments regarding athletic supporter area of the picture….
Joe Kerr
What supporter, that’s all him
AZPat
Put Rosales legs and hustle on Cozart’s body and you got a top of the line shortstop. D’backs you got a great backup, now get a starter.
15bricknerw
Most of Rosales’ value, from what I’ve heard, comes from within the clubhouse. People love hanging with him, comparable to Jonny Gomes when he was a member of the Red Sox.
pspahn
What else could you expect from a guy who got bounced back and forth between division rivals?
He’s basically the army brat of MLB.
padresfan
Rosales !
I love the way he plays
He is a good 4th outfielder