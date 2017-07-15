Diamondbacks Interested In J.D. Martinez

The Diamondbacks have interest in Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez, Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets. Talks between the two sides do not yet appear serious, however.
The Diamondbacks currently have a corner outfield vacancy with Yasmany Tomas on the DL with a groin injury, and Martinez would clearly be an upgrade even if everyone were healthy. Upon returning, Tomas would likely lose playing time if the Diamondbacks were to acquire Martinez, since fellow corner outfielder David Peralta is in the midst of a strong season and could move from right to left.
After starting the season late due to a foot issue, the 29-year-old Martinez has gotten off to a .298/.379/.602 start that’s terrific even by his lofty standards. He would complement a Diamondbacks offense that has rated seventh in the Majors in runs thanks in large part to contributions from corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb. Martinez makes $11.75MM this season. He’s eligible for free agency next winter, so it seems likely the 39-49 Tigers will strongly consider moving him.
ryanh48
I’d have to assume Banda and another top 5 organizational prospect would go to the Tigers.
hiflew
The Tigers might be looking at Pavin Smith, this year’s first round pick. He is obviously the #1 prospect in the very weak system. Plus the Tigers have more of a need with position players than pitching.
Sokane
Don’t believe they can trade him until after the WS
CubsRule08
It’s possible, but he’d have to be included as a PTBNL (needs to be decided within 6 months of actual trade)
hiflew
They can PTBNL him. The Nats did it with Trea Turner and the Rockies did it with Drew Pomeranz.
RofNation
He would be included as a PTBN ( Player to be named) and deal would be finalized after the season. Pretty common.
Priggs89
Not allowed anymore… Has to be eigible to be traded at the time of the trade, or something along those lines. It’s the new Trea Turner rule.
Sokane
That’s what I thought…
Otherwise, it may make some sense
RunDMC
Thanks for the clarification. I, also, thought that was addressed this past offseason in light of the Turner deal.
halos101
the PTBNL move isn’t possible anymore
hiflew
You are correct, I missed that addition to the Turner rule. I would bet that it could still be worked around though, IF the GMs trust one another to an extent. For example, they could set up a package of 3-4 prospects led by Smith for JD. Then they could substitute prospect X for Smith. Then they could trade prospect X for Smith the day after the season. It requires trust, but I couldn’t see a GM backing out of that type of deal because it would ruin his reputation and no one would deal with him again.
Bruin1012
Not anymore that loophole has been closed with the new CBA.
pplama
Frazier to Red Sox rumors gaining some steam.
Ockimey + Darwinzon Hernandez.
thegreatcerealfamine
From where?
YankeeMan3099
He means Todd Frazier from the White Sox
hiflew
I think he meant from where did he get that rumor.
thegreatcerealfamine
Exactly. Thanks.
RedFeather
Man the White Sox are stocking up! Would love to see a Cubs – White Sox World Series in the future.. and I’m a Cardinals fan!
ryanh48
That’d be pretty cool…and I’m a Tiger fan
IronBallsMcGinty
With the Sandoval move I expect Boston to do something soon. Be it Frazier or someone else . Would like to see that but not holding oout for a big return.
RedFeather
If the Cardinals are going to buy they should really consider J.D.
Sokane
I just don’t really see much of a match. The Dbacks former GM decimated that farm pretty bad.
Tigers’ ought to be focusing on position prospects seeing as we have none in the upper minors outside of Christian Stewart(who may not even be able to play a position defensively). Dbacks don’t appear to have any.
Phillies7459
Maybe something around Brito, Keller and another ? Martinez sure won’t come cheap.
pplama
Wow, that Minor League system is bad.
hiflew
Which one? The Tigers or Diamondbacks? They both seem pretty bad.
dugdog83
The only thing worse than the Tigers season is the potential trade market for their players. No team seems like they are gonna offer anything good or take over salary. In next few years we need a SS 2B RF and we needed a CF all season. Trade JD for diamondbacks top prospect in one of those positions before we don’t get anyone for him. Diamondbacks are solid they can make a run this year. Dodgers choke and Cubs are sucking. Avila needs to do something major in next few weeks.
TraderRyan9
The market for JD Martinez will heat up soon. He is 4th in all of MLB in OPS just behind guys like Trout and Stanton over the past couple of years. He is a top of the line POWER BAT. A contending team would be stupid not to give up some good “prospects” for JD Martinez., even as a rental. Someone will come calling with a good offer. The guy is a freak power hitter. Can anyone imagine him playing in a smaller park then Comerica? You’re talking 60 HR
Sokane
JD will be traded. Likely for a decent haul. He is a premium middle of the order bat.
JWil will be traded. Quality, late inning relief is always in demand.
Avila will be traded. Who wouldn’t want a bat as hot as his either behind the plate, at 1b, or off the bench when needed.
Too much doom and gloom in your post.
Bill Smith
Dbacks just gauging the market. JD would fill a need, but I don’t see the Snakes as the eventual high bidder for him. If somehow the market is limited (not likely) for JD, maybe the Snakes get it done for Socrates Brito and filler. I don’t see it. Maybe the Snakes eventually pick up Melky Cabrera for a bag of balls?