Diamondbacks To Acquire David Hernandez

2:42pm: MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that right-hander Luis Madero is going to the Angels in the deal.
2:38pm: The D-backs and Angels have agreed to a trade that will send righty David Hernandez from Anaheim to Arizona, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports.
Hernandez has quietly turned in an excellent 2.23 ERA with 9.2 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a 47.3 percent ground-ball rate through 36 1/3 innings of work. He’s a free agent at season’s and is is earning an $850K base salary in 2017, so he’s owed an affordable $293K through season’s end.
Comments
dbacksrs
Welcome back, David!
jbigz12
Day of take backs. Joe smith and Hernandez going back.
sameichel
Also Jeremy jeffress
davbee
Also Jeremy Jeffress in Milwaukee.
Jon_Snow
Breaking news, Oakland A’s re-acquire Adam Rosales
sidewinder11
Welcome back, David.
halos101
huh… i remember an angel fan named ryan on here calling people fake fans for saying the angels should trade people like dhern and norris. Also said anyone saying that “doesn’t know the game of baseball”… funny how that works
citizen
link shows dodgers righty in a braves uniform. are they getting him from the dodgers?
imindless
Trash prospect coming back, not in top 30 prospects.