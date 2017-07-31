Diamondbacks To Acquire David Hernandez

2:42pm: MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that right-hander Luis Madero is going to the Angels in the deal.

2:38pm: The D-backs and Angels have agreed to a trade that will send righty David Hernandez from Anaheim to Arizona, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports.

Hernandez has quietly turned in an excellent 2.23 ERA with 9.2 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a 47.3 percent ground-ball rate through 36 1/3 innings of work. He’s a free agent at season’s and is is earning an $850K base salary in 2017, so he’s owed an affordable $293K through season’s end.