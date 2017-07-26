Dilson Herrera To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Reds infielder Dilson Herrera will undergo surgery to remove bone spurs from his right shoulder, as C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports on Twitter. The procedure is expected to bring Herrera’s season to an end, per MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon (via Twitter).
Herrera has tasted the majors previously, during his time with the Mets, but has spent his entire tenure in the Reds organization at Triple-A since coming over in last year’s Jay Bruce swap. Shoulder troubles had increasingly become a concern for the 23-year-old over the course of the year.
The news brings an unhappy end to what has been a challenging season for Herrera. Expected to push for MLB time, he has managed only a .264/.312/.397 batting line with seven home runs over 264 plate appearances. If he’s able to return to health in time, a fall or winter ball stint may be in the cards.
It had been hoped that Herrera would play a significant role on the Reds’ 2018 roster. While that may still occur, he has surely fallen behind the surprising Scooter Gennett in the pecking order at second base.
Comments
DaveP
Feels like Herrera has been around forever but that’s what happens when one is in a trade deadline deal at age 19.
dodgersbatman
Well there go the 2017 Reds’ postseason hopes.
ksoze
Lol
Phattey
Man I hope he gets a chance to play for the reds in the majors , saw him play in Vegas and he was an animal