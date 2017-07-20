Dodgers Designate Sergio Romo

The Dodgers have designated righty Sergio Romo for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot was needed for the team’s activation of lefty Grant Dayton.
Romo, 34, moved south to Los Angeles over the winter after a nine-year run with the Giants. But things have not gone quite as hoped with the team he grew up rooting for.
Over 25 innings, Romo has coughed up 17 earned runs. While he’s generating plenty of strikeouts — 11.2 K/9 on a robust 14.8% swinging-strike rate — the veteran has also surrendered a dozen walks and seven home runs.
With only a $3MM salary, it’s conceivable another organization could take on some or all of his contract. Romo has mostly been outstanding over his MLB career, and still seems to carry most of the skills that have driven a lifetime 2.77 ERA. Whether or not a trade can be worked out, Romo figures to represent an interesting bounceback candidate for one of the many teams currently jockeying to add relief arms at the trade deadline.
For the Dodgers, it’s possible to see this decision as further indication that the team is lining up to grab a premium relief arm at the deadline. Whether or not that occurs, though, the talent-rich organization obviously felt good about the rest of its pen mix — particularly with the emergence of Brandon Morrow.
TheChanceyColborn
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
LA_Blue
Saw that coming!
padresfan
Well, if they release him… giants can further reunite their World Series core
Lol
Solaris611
I guess his 6.12 ERA just didn’t cut it. Giants can claim him and continue reassembling their ’10/’12/’14 World Series team.
jhinde103
Aubrey huff out of retirement, Travis ishikawa, big time Timmy Jim, peavey is available
dodgerfan711
I hope hatcher is next
LA91744
Hatcher should have been gone along long time ago
mack22
Agreed
Just Another Fan
He only gave up runs in 11 out of 30 games, that’s not awful, but definitely not good on a playoff team. Guessing Sergio goes back to the Bay, either with SF or OAK, who have spots open for a guy like him.
jhinde103
I bet, Oakland seems like a fit
Ookashfah
Just curious, what are the chances of the yankees landing Stanton?
Gogerty
About as good as this comment relating to the story it is posted to.
Just kidding.
amjr
Lol. He deserved that response.
padresfan
Why would the yankees go after him? They have a pretty solid outfield core, and they could do in on the bidding war for Harper if they wanted to. I don’t like Harper, but imo he is better than Stanton
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
Wonder if he’d accept an assignment in minors for a shot to return to LA in September.
sfgiants49ers
First panda now romo.
I think there good players to see what they can do towards the end of the season to secure a spot on a mlb roster for next season.
Ghost of Chase Utley
Wow, didn’t see that coming . . . said no one.
Wolf Chan
well I guess if strickland goes there is space in the pen in SF, though how funny would it be to have the rivercats collect SF WS guys….
AngelFan69
Brandon League is available …
mack22
So is George Sheryl
JoeyPankake
God, I hope Bobby Evans is on vacation and doesn’t have cell phone service for the next few days.
LADreamin
I like Romo, but I think everyone knew he was serving BP sliders when he came into a the game. Hopefully he stays in the minors and maybe comes up in September to be in games where we have a 10 run lead. Best case scenario I think.