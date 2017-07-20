Dodgers Designate Sergio Romo

The Dodgers have designated righty Sergio Romo for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot was needed for the team’s activation of lefty Grant Dayton.

Romo, 34, moved south to Los Angeles over the winter after a nine-year run with the Giants. But things have not gone quite as hoped with the team he grew up rooting for.

Over 25 innings, Romo has coughed up 17 earned runs. While he’s generating plenty of strikeouts — 11.2 K/9 on a robust 14.8% swinging-strike rate — the veteran has also surrendered a dozen walks and seven home runs.

With only a $3MM salary, it’s conceivable another organization could take on some or all of his contract. Romo has mostly been outstanding over his MLB career, and still seems to carry most of the skills that have driven a lifetime 2.77 ERA. Whether or not a trade can be worked out, Romo figures to represent an interesting bounceback candidate for one of the many teams currently jockeying to add relief arms at the trade deadline.

For the Dodgers, it’s possible to see this decision as further indication that the team is lining up to grab a premium relief arm at the deadline. Whether or not that occurs, though, the talent-rich organization obviously felt good about the rest of its pen mix — particularly with the emergence of Brandon Morrow.