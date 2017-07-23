Dodgers Have “Strong Interest” In Yu Darvish

The Dodgers were among those who scouted Rangers ace Yu Darvish’s latest start, an eight-frame, 12-strikeout showing against the Rays on Friday. It turns out the Dodgers are one of multiple teams with “strong interest” in Darvish, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Talks between Los Angeles and Texas are in their preliminary stages, adds Morosi.
With a major league-best 67-31 record, the Dodgers are already something of a dream team, and adding Darvish to the fold would further increase their relatively high odds of being the last club standing at season’s end. The 30-year-old Darvish would give the Dodgers at least two bona fide aces, joining the peerless Clayton Kershaw, and there’s a legitimate case they also have another No. 1 in the lights-out Alex Wood. Los Angeles has also gotten quality pitching this year from starters Rich Hill and Brandon McCarthy, though both come with durability concerns. The depth-laden team has a couple more respectable starters in Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu, but they’ve been the weakest links in a rotation that tops the majors in ERA (3.33) and fWAR (12.1).
As an impending free agent, Darvish wouldn’t necessarily stick with the Dodgers past this season, yet this year could represent the franchise’s best chance at a championship in a while. So, between that and their top-notch farm system, the Dodgers could elect to make a bold strike and pay what will be a high price to acquire Darvish. Even though the Rangers are struggling, there’s no guarantee they’ll move Darvish, a franchise icon whom they’d like to re-sign. However, just in case, the Rangers have been scouting the Dodgers’ minor leaguers. The Rangers watched highly touted Triple-A outfielder Alex Verdugo on Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News notes (on Twitter). Verdugo is the 35th-best prospect in the game, per Baseball America, and the Dodgers aren’t eager to part with him or other top youngsters such as righties Walker Buehler and Yadier Alvarez.
Comments
padresfan
Of course they do
It could be their missing piece. Are they prepared to weaken their farm by a lot?
dodgerfan711
Rentals haven’t exactly got big returns in the past few years. They won’t have to deplete the farm to get him
soxfaninSTL
Chapman yielded a top 10 prospect. Darvish will require the same.
dodgerfan711
Chapman is a closer who throws over 103 consistently. Darvish got lit up in the postseason last year. Rangers wont get a top 10 for him , why would a team do that when a top 10 could have got close to Quintanna who has 3 more years of control
Bub_36
Make it happen! I’ll take Verlander also please, annnnd maybe sprinkle a little Britton. Let’s make some noise guys !
dodgerfan711
They should trade Maeda in the deal.
chound
He should end up in Dodger land, so why not…
yankeeaddiction
When you have not won a WS since 1988 and you have the team the Dodgers do, you trade whatever you have to in order to win a championship.
The Dodgers are by far the best team in the NL and Darvish might represent the missing piece. Everyone has to remember the Cubs are done this year and are an irrelevant non-factor for the rest of 2017. 2018 will be different and the Dodgers would have to go through them. Everyone knows 2017 represents the best chance for the Dodgers.
MakeATLGreatAgain
I’mma lol when the Cubs win the central.
theroyal19
A team 1 game out of their division and only 5.5 back in the wild card is not done in July. The Cubs aren’t the same team they were last year but they’re far from done
melmann218
I don’t know how you can dismiss the Cubs from anything. It’s wayyyy too early for that. Regardless of their record, they still have one of the better teams going. I’m a Pirate fan and the bigger challenge is catching them than the Brewers.
Bruin1012
That is a really silly comment about the Cubs they are not done for the year probably will win the Division and they are definitely not going to be a pushover in the playoffs. How can you say they are dead for the year they are 1 out of a weak division.
chicagofan1978
This guy did the same thing in another post. He is trying to stir everyone up.
dodgerfan711
Dismissing the Cubs from this season is crazy. They may have the best record now but the Dodgers window isn’t closing any time soon. They need to make a trade but not a mammoth one
Poynter3434
Darvish will land a top prospect, top 5 prospect, and a top 10 from an organization IMO
Bruin1012
Probably not that much but if the Rangers can get a bidding war going with the Cubs and Yankees who knows.
chound
He might, but any team giving that is as stupid as the thought that he could.
texfan21
Agreed. It’s well understood he’s a rental. But you aren’t getting Yu Darvish for a fringe top 50 prospect and a couple of late 90’s ranked prospects like some Dodgers fans believe.
BlueSkyLA
I’d greatly prefer Darvish to Verlander at this point, and I think he’d slot in well after Kershaw, but it has to be said that Darvish hasn’t exactly been overwhelming since before his TJ. Speaking of which, his medical history should raise some durability concerns. He’s headed towards his largest innings count since 2014.