Dodgers Acquire Tony Watson From Pirates

The Pirates have announced that they’ve traded former closer Tony Watson to the Dodgers for infielder Oneil Cruz and righty Angel German. The Dodgers were reportedly interested in the Orioles’ Zach Britton, but appear to have settled on Watson as a backup option — though he’s certainly a talented pitcher in his own right. To clear space for him on their 40-man roster, they’ve announced that they’ve designated journeyman slugger Peter O’Brien for assignment.
The 32-year-old Watson has a 3.66 ERA, 6.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 in 46 2/3 innings this season. He was booted from the Pirates’ closer role in June but has had modest success since then, with a 2.79 ERA, 15 strikeouts and six walks in 19 1/3 innings since June 9.
Watson carries a 2.68 ERA, 7.9 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 over parts of seven seasons with the Pirates. The hard-throwing lefty gives the Dodgers another potential late-inning option to complement closer Kenley Jansen and another lefty to pair with Luis Avilan, although there’s no official word yet on what Watson’s role will be. He’s struggled against righties this season, allowing a .294/.360/.525 line against, but he’s had success against them in the past. He makes $5.6MM this season and is eligible for free agency in the fall.
Cruz, 18, was batting .240/.293/.342 with 110 strikeouts and 28 walks while playing shortstop and third base for Class A Great Lakes. He received a $950K bonus when the Dodgers signed him out of the Dominican Republic two summers ago. MLB.com ranked him the Dodgers’ 17th-best prospect, noting that his left-handed swing could eventually produce good power and that his size — he’s 6’6″ — makes him likely to make a permanent move to third base at some point.
The 21-year-old German had a 1.91 ERA, 10.1 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 while pitching 33 innings of relief at Great Lakes. Perhaps unsurprisingly for a low-level reliever, he does not rank among MLB.com’s top 30 Dodgers prospects. Various online reports indicate that he throws in the mid-90s, however.
FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the two sides had struck a deal. Jon Heyman of FanRag tweeted a deal was close, with Rosenthal originally tweeting the two sides were discussing a trade. Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted the Pirates would receive two minor leaguers.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Lazyhaddy
Hmm…the Dodgers don’t need to change much.
n1659115
Fking Dodgers
mack22
Hater
Thronson5
Would rather not even make a trade. Sometimes I feel like this team makes deals just to make a deal and keep the fans happy this guy isn’t terrible but I don’t think he’s much better than anyone we already have. If we can’t get Britton or another shut down left reliever just hold onto our prospects. Seems like we either not make a deal or make a trade that doesn’t necessarily even help us.
Juelz05
This is exactly what it is, this is a trade for those guys that say…”the front office is the greatest at the buy low!” Which is completely untrue. For everyone I can list at least one paid high guy. Fahken Dodgers… welcome to LA Watson.
jbigz12
Watson would be a way back back up plan
justinept
If this is it for the Dodgers, and they don’t win the WS, then Friedman needs to go. He’ll have proven himself to be a small market GM that lacks the balls to go for it.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
That’s exactly what the yinzers say about Huntingdon here completely pretending that it’s not a small market.
Bill lewis
Good to see bargain basement Bob in action. The bucs just picked up Benoit.
Baseball12
Are you serious. The team as won 4 consecutive divisions and now has the best record in baseball. That is because in years past they refused to trade prospects like Seager, Bellinger and Pederson. To expect them to give up a Walker Buehler or Alex Verdugo for Darvish is insane. He is having a down year and is a free agent in two months. These rookies are under team control for 6 years if they work out. I’m glad they did not give up their top prospects for a rental or a reliever with a injury history.
dutch91701
If they get into the playoffs and lose as a result of having a rotation that’s made out of glass, the “I told you so”s are going to be out in full force. I don’t think they should overly, but there are options out there. This FO has a history of not going for a finishing move and just letting it ride in the playoffs. A team on pace to win 100+ looks like a sure thing but nothing ever is. You can’t just assume everything will keep working out with a rotation that includes the ever-durable Ryu, the already-once-demoted-to-the-pen Maeda, and a blister with an arm.
justinept
Who said anything about Darvish? This is the richest team in baseball with an absurd farm system and a great major league roster. They could’ve afforded to give up prospects for multi-year assets like Britton, Gray, Quintana, Justin Miller or even Brad Hand. But they settled for Tony Watson, a guy who played on a team that got considerably better after they replaced him at closer.
But hey, enjoy those 4 division titles. And just remember this — if Friedman had the balls to trade for Andrew Miller a year ago, he would’ve been the one pitching to Miguel Montero with the bases loaded in G1 of the NLCS…
justinept
And as Friedman apparently grew a sack prior to the deadline, I’ll close the conversation. He needed to do something. And it looks like he did.
danpartridge
This comment has aged well.
jdilla412
Wouldn’t be a bad pick up for LA, would not require a whole lot to get him.
dodgersbatman
Sorry, not who we are looking for, pass…
abcrazy4dodgers
Dodgers shopping at Dollar Tree
cbf82
well, everything is a dollar there…
rc21pa
No big deal. The pirates will take pennies on the dollar.
Cubguy13
Dodgers got him. Hopefully that means Britton won’t be going there
dodgerfan711
Watson immediately becomes their best LH reliever
D-Rock_C
Watson is definitely an upgrade over Avilan without the Britton price tag. I like it!
TedsFrozenHead
Yup
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Do the Dodgers have any Felipe Rivero’s laying around that they don’t need?
dodgerfan711
If they did they won’t have traded him. friedman has a good gauge on his prospects.
Joe W.
Good luck Tony!
Hannibal8us
Can’t wait to see what the return is, if he could net even an average prospect I’d be content.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Yeah, if they could even get a Taylor Hearn caliber guy with upside, that would be great.
People forget the Pirates got two 100 mph lefties for Melancon.
LADreamin
They’re saying 2 minor leaguers as of right now.
mitt24
Dodgers should sell
drstevenhorn
Nice trade. I agree with keeping top prospects. Bringing up Buehler in a few weeks might be equivalent to any deal they might have made.
steelcitybucc0s
For the people who thought pirates were trading cutch and Cole or taking large amounts of salary r delusional..
I actually told my friend the only thing that may happen was Watson leaving… still time but lol
And ya the pirates r a low-market team… how r they not? Hmmm
xHoratiox
I think the only ones that thought that were the ones calling up the radio shows saying that “If they trade Cutch, the stadium will be empty for all of August and September.” Talk show fans in Pittsburgh get really odd when the team tries to trade one of their good players away. If it happens to be a guy that grew up here it’s 5 times as bad. Remember Neil Walker? There were people p*ssing themselves over that one.
steelcitybucc0s
Ya I remember… we haven’t made playoffs since.. but ya I know what u mean… bad timing on the reply I think
And btw cutch has been in trade rumors many times now… the nats actually should’ve gotten him instead of Eaton (even before the injury)
connfyoozed
Tony has been a good trooper and I wish him all the best, but he needed to get out of Pittsburgh and I’m not overly worried about how great the return is. The Bucs can replace most pitchers from within the organization at this point.
LADreamin
Watson has the second lowest exit velocity right behind Hill is what Dave Cameron just tweeted. Might provide some insight. I’m glad Friedman passed on all these high priced pitchers. There’s no sure thing among them anyway and I like this team as is.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
I’m guessing the Dodgers gave up a couple of replacement sleds for the Alpine Slide at Nutting’s 7 Springs Resort, some sparklers to give out as a free promo item at Pirates Fireworks night, and 300,000 hot dogs the Pirates can sell at dollar hot dog night. Am I right?
Oh and Nutting gave the Dodgers all of his international bonus slot money, because he won’t be spending that.
gozurman1
The Pirates have been spending in the international market. Just no huge names to blow all of the bonus money on a couple of guys. They chose to sign several guys and not just a couple..
xHoratiox
99% of the world cannot wait until the yinzers in Pittsburgh that still think the 70’s Steelers were not taking steroids, die off and quit making idiotic comments about baseball and stick to their sport. This fetish with Nutting’s wallet has to stop.
rc21pa
The fetish will stop when he is no longer a owner.
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
You are right, Bob Nutting is a better owner by orders of magnitude than somebody like oh say, Mark Cuban would be.
wkkortas
Please. Cuban is not walking through that door.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The “Nutting’s Wallet” parrots who regurgitate the fat guy’s schtick are essentially baseball welfare queens.
“He’s a billionaire!!! Tenth richest owner in baseball!!!!”
So, they want him to take his money and have a Dodgers/Cubs payroll while they pay Altoona Curve prices.
I have never once heard a yinzer say, “hey, we as Pirates fans don’t even generate 10% of the revenue that Dodgers or Cubs fans do for their team, let’s pay more for tickets and beer!!!”
If they changed big market prices for beer, the yinzers who are tired of the “small market excuse” from Huntingdon would be pleading “small market” all day long to vendor to get the Iron City a few bucks cheaper.
gozurman1
Not a bad pickup for the Dodgers. Tony is back to where he was before he got moved into a closer’s role and he is doing well setting up again. Hope as was mentioned above that the Bucs got a couple of decent prospects for Tony. They really did not have to have him with the team they are fielding right now. With Kang out all year and Marte out for 80 games plus the playoffs, they really need to look to next year as the year to compete to win.
rc21pa
Looks like the Bucco’s are sellers. Here’s to another 20 years of crap.
xHoratiox
Yes, they will never recover from losing Watson and his 22 remaining innings of pitching that they lost.
rc21pa
Sorry forgot about how you diehards get so hot and bothered by the thought of prospects and then lose it when Huntington comes out and says “We’ll be better in the future”. Although I’m still wondering what that date is on that so called future.
gozurman1
If they were sellers, Cutch, Cole, Harrison, Polonco and Cervelli would be gone.
gozurman1
What got the Pirates into 20 years of crap was doing what all of the yinzers that listen to the talking heads in Pittsburgh. They traded all of the prospects away for vets. Kept trying to do that for years till nothing was left to trade and all of the old guys stunk after a year or two.
rc21pa
Bull crap. What got the pirates into 20 years of crap was trading away all the talent and weak drafting. Constant horrible and missed picks. Matter of fact the so called prospects in the trades where also horrible prospects as well. Only 10% panned out and those got traded for pens as well.
frankiegxiii
So we got a back-up LHP option to use behind Avilan??? I hope Liberatore comes back healthy this year
frankiegxiii
I guess getting a Searage product is the good thing about this
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
In the next 20 mins, we’ll be hearing that Cutch was dealt for a bag of baseballs in a “salary relief” deal and that Harrison was traded for PTBNL.
steelcitybucc0s
Ya ok… lemme know when that happens… I’ll wait
steelcitybucc0s
Btw doesn’t have anything to do with this trade but..
Any1 who thought cutch was declining stand up… ok now u can stfd lol
steelcitybucc0s
People who thought cole was getting traded… lol have u seen his salary??? I think it’s over in 2020… remember buccos robbed him of a couple hundred thousand.. he’s not leaving.. yet
formerdraftpick
Looks like the Pirates got right hander Angel German and shortstop/third baseman Oneil Cruz who throws lefty. (ala Mike Squires). .Would you consider this just a salary dump?
Takachulo
Cruz has a very high ceiling, but is far away. 6’6 3B who plays some shortstop and has good power potential. Struggling with his average, but so does almost everybody at Great Lakes.
pinkerton
Doesn’t O’Brien get rave reviews for something though?
Benklasner
Raw power
bobby2chainz
He doesn’t exactly get rave reviews for his defense