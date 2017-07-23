East News & Rumors: Stanton, Yanks, Red Sox, Mets

Representatives from both the Yankees and Marlins told Jim Bowden of Sirius XM that New York has not inquired about Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton, which conflicts with a previous report. Bowden received a text message from a Marlins executive who declared that “all the buzz is false” on a potential Stanton-Yankees union (Twitter links). For numerous reasons, it looked like an extreme long shot anyway.
More from these two cities and another East Coast spot:
- The Wayne Rothbaum-Jeb Bush-Tom Glavine group bidding for the Marlins lost Tagg Romney this week, and now Dave Stewart and Al Leiter have left the faction, reports Robert Murray of FanRag. Thanks to their accomplished careers as major league pitchers, Stewart and Leiter brought name value to the table for a potential ownership team (as Glavine does), but neither would have had a large role in terms of putting up money to acquire the Marlins. So, even with Stewart and Leiter gone, Rothbaum & Co. remain in the mix to purchase the franchise, per Murray.
- The Red Sox are continuing to explore the third base market as the trade deadline nears, leading Scott Lauber of ESPN.com, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe and Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald to break down their possible options. Both Lauber and Cafardo bring up Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista as an outside-the-box possibility, and while he does have 389 games of experience at third, he hasn’t played there extensively since 2011. Unsurprisingly, then, the Red Sox haven’t discussed acquiring the 36-year-old, a source told Lauber. Meanwhile, Brown urges the Red Sox to reunite with Adrian Beltre, who thrived in Boston in 2010 before signing with the Rangers in the ensuing offseason. There are roadblocks in the way, though, including whether the Rangers would even consider moving the should-be Hall of Famer and franchise icon, who’s on an $18MM salary through next season, and whether he’d waive his no-trade clause.
- With the deadline just over a week away, Joel Sherman of the New York Post proposes several Mets trades, including one that would see them send first baseman Lucas Duda to the Yankees for a four-player package of major league-ready talent. A New York-New York swap would be a win-win in this case, Sherman argues, as the Mets would get something for an impending free agent and the Yankees would solve their first base woes for the stretch run. Further, dealing a few players would help the Yankees with the 40-man roster crunch they could face during the offseason.
Comments
PBABowler27
I suggested the Bautista to Boston on Twitter and the majority of my followers called me crazy. I don’t think it’s anything ideal, but it gives them an offensive upgrade over anyone they’ve thrown out there this season.
a1544
Might as well put Hanley there and have devers DH. Won’t have to worry about devers defense. You’re gonna have to worry about defense if you’re putting Bautista or Hanley there
bheath33
Devers D is better then Hanley… question with Devers is couple years from now when he gets bigger and matures…. he handles 3rd ok for now
bheath33
He is not an upgrade, WAR is a limited stat but Devan Marrero is .3 and Bautista is -.1 … add in worse defense and Bautista will be even worse. The guy to get is Cozart and move him over, everyone will still consider Cozart a SS during FA and will give him a big stage to show case himself…. win-win
Mookie's Lip
Would love to see the Sox go after Cozart, and try him at third base. And I agree completely about Bautista, The only thing he does better than Marrero at this point is hit homeruns. Any benefit that can be had in that area would be eliminated by his defense. Even watching him play right field, it’s obvious the guy can’t really move around anymore.
weatherwiz
They don’t need Bautista though. Yes they’ve struggled with providing offense at 3B but they have been receiving solid offensive production elsewhere in the lineup.and despite lack of production at 3B they sit in the top 10 in most offensive categories (obviously except HR’s and slugging). I would focus on adding maybe another SP or a strong bullpen arm. Pitching will be more important down the stretch than an upgrade at 3B
BadlyBent
No disrespect to Stewart and Leiter, but some also consider Glavine an “accomplished major league pitcher.”
I’m looking forward to seeing how quickly Glavine takes off his MLBPA hat if he becomes an owner.
a1544
Who would trade 4 players for Lucas Duda
jerseyjohn
Sherman’s 4 for 1 trade proposal is freaking terrible. If the Mets think someone is giving them 4 decent prospects for Duda they are in for a long wait. I would love the Yanks to get Duda but I’m thinking 2 middling prospects should get it done.
Barry2
Red Soxes thought about Nick Castellanos?. He will become 30Hr 100 RBIs guy but that not his problem. He would cost a lot but players name later such as Tanner Houck and Alex Scherff. Scherff was the steal of the draft.