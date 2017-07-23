East News & Rumors: Stanton, Yanks, Red Sox, Mets

Representatives from both the Yankees and Marlins told Jim Bowden of Sirius XM that New York has not inquired about Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton, which conflicts with a previous report. Bowden received a text message from a Marlins executive who declared that “all the buzz is false” on a potential Stanton-Yankees union (Twitter links). For numerous reasons, it looked like an extreme long shot anyway.

More from these two cities and another East Coast spot: