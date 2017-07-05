East Notes: Braves, Walker, Bird, Holliday, Headley, Jays

As the Braves continue to hover around .500, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at their approach to the coming trade deadline. Atlanta has played well of late and is now welcoming back slugger Freddie Freeman, which perhaps gives some cause for optimism. While a postseason berth still seems a tall task, the club may well choose to avoid a sell-off after entering the year with the stated aim of being more competitive. O’Brien explores some ways in which the team might deal a few veterans while still sustaining (or even improving) the quality of the current roster — in particular, by looking into trades for controllable starting pitching.
Here’s more from the eastern divisions:
- The Mets are seeing some progress from second baseman Neil Walker. Per James Wagner of the New York Times, via Twitter, Walker is taking balls at second base today as he begins to work back from a significant hamstring injury. It still seems unlikely he’ll be ready to return before the trade deadline, though his large salary makes him quite a plausible August trade piece as well.
- It seems there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding Yankees first baseman Greg Bird. As Bryan Hoch of MLB.com writes, GM Brian Cashman says that Bird’s longstanding ankle issue could end up requiring exploratory surgery. That possibility is just that at present, however, as Bird himself suggests that he’s in no rush to go under the knife. Cashman noted that the organization is doing everything it can to determine the cause of the ongoing pain Bird is experiencing. Given his questionable status, among other factors, the team seems to have a rather obvious deadline needs at first base.
- Veteran Matt Holliday could conceivably contribute at first base, at least on a part-time basis, but he too is on the DL. There’s good news on that front, as Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports on Twitter. Holliday tells her that he finally received a diagnosis for his illness — it’s viral in nature — and is now feeling better.
- Whatever happens at first, the Yankees do not seem presently inclined to make drastic changes across the diamond, as MLB.com’s Matthew Martell writes. “Who do you want me to play there?” Cashman said when pressed about the status of third baseman Chase Headley. “Headley’s our third baseman. Sorry you don’t like it.” There’s probably still room for the team to consider alternatives in the trade market, of course, though a significant upgrade may be tough to find. Headley owns a serviceable .255/.347/.373 batting line, right in line with his work since landing in New York, and has generally rated as a steady enough defender. He’s also owed $13MM this year and next.
- While Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said yesterday that he still wants to improve the team’s roster in the near-term, Jon Morosi of MLB.com writes that “multiple executives around the Major Leagues” think the Jays will end up selling. A few deals involving pending free agents wouldn’t be a surprise, of course, but Morosi suggests there’s potential for more significant pieces changing hands — though it’s not clear from the report whether any sources from within the Toronto organization view that as a real possibility. The Cardinals have internal interest in star Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, per the report, though that hasn’t resulted in any trade talks to this point. Surely, plenty of other teams feel the same way about Donaldson and other core Jays performers. If Shapiro is to be taken at this word, a true rebuild isn’t really under consideration, though perhaps some lateral moves for younger or more controllable players could still be entertained.
Comments
realgone2
Braves need to stay the rebuilding course. Trade anything that isn’t going to be there next year
AngelsintheTroutfield
I think a move for Quintana makes sense for them. Their farm system strength is more depth that one or two blue chip guys so I feel like they can afford to give a bit more to get a young, controlled, ToR arm.
billysbballz
But but but why?
Quintana hasn’t been that good this year and why would we trade two blue chip prospects for him when he is not the difference to being Astros, Boston, or Cleveland!
The only fans that want us to trade prospects for Q are white sox nation, uninformed fantasy arm chair Yankee fans, and trolls!
thegreatcerealfamine
So well put! The same fans(questionable at best)who bring up Adams to the Yanks.
AngelsintheTroutfield
which are top of the rotation arms though? Q is that, he’s been shaky to this point but he’s a quality 2-3 pitcher and I don’t see many braves prospects that are future aces
chesteraarthur
wasn’t he talking about the braves and not the yankees?
roberty
Quintana is basically a left handed Teheran. The asking price will be way more than he’s worth, especially considering our farm is stocked with guys with way more upside who will be ready in a year or two.
rocky7
Another way over the top Quintana proposal….
MakeATLGreatAgain
Basically this
If we have all these young guys in the Minors, it’s time to start using them instead of trading them.
Mack83
Pitching depth rules all. Braves have said they don’t want to rush them to the minors like they did with some last year. They have the depth.
But they’re not just rebuilding right now. Maybe if they had lost another 10-12 games at this point, but they’re technically not that far out of the race.
bigjonliljon
Ask the mets how well that strategy worked out
davbee
It worked out well enough to get them to a World Series.
chesteraarthur
So do you consider a 2 year competitive window to be working out well?
daruba
Beachy, Merlin, minor
daruba
Medlen**
antonio bananas
do you guys honestly think “proven” MLB pitchers are that much more of a sure thing?
daruba
For Quintana to throw 200+ innings plus postseason availability for the 5th consecutive season and beyond starting right now this year, as opposed to 19 year olds who threw career highs of 90 to 140 innings last year? Yes
Bruin1012
Yes
Braves Homer
You trade a couple ‘prospects’ for a proven commodity like a Quintana, Archer, Gray etc. It’s good flipping if you trade some maybes for a sure thing.
The Braves nor any organization is going to have full rotation come out of minors at once, not possible anymore…
I’m still waiting on the Teheran, Delgado Vizcaino or the ^Beachy, Medlin, Minor Rotations they kept telling us to hold our breaths for…
But I do agree there’s no point in doing it for a pitcher right now because this make-shift offense we all are loving is in their mid 30s and will be gone in 2 years flat.
NicknewsomeATL
Hopefully the braves can deal dickey and Garcia and get some alright pitching. Folty is doing well and despite last night Newcomb has been really good too. Teheran will be Teheran.
goblins
“There’s a virus called Epstein-Barr virus that I tested positive for,’’ the Yankees designated hitter said….
link to nypost.com
The Epstein–Barr virus, also called human herpesvirus 4, is one of eight known viruses in the herpes family, and is one of the most common viruses in humans.
link to en.wikipedia.org
Yikes.
metseventually
Isn’t that mono?
CompanyAssassin
I don’t believe so, but I wanna say they’re similar
atlbraves2010
it is not directly mononucleosis, however, it is one of the most common, if not the only(?) viral pathogen that can cause it.
one of the big problems with EPV however, is that there is evidence that links a higher likelihood of future autoimmune disease to the EPV. Namely, MS, Sjogrens, and rheumatoid arthritis.
NicknewsomeATL
Hopefully the braves can trade dickey and Garcia and get some good pitching. Folty and Newcomb (despite last night) have been good and Teheran will be Teheran.
El Duderino
You’re playing too much of The Show if you think Dickey and Garcia nets more than fringe prospects.
RandyRocks77
I’d keep Dickey.. Trade Garcia while his trade value is high and bring up Kris Medlin
thegreatcerealfamine
Love Cash’s response. Headley can be eased out next year. Remember they are ahead of schedule on the rebuild while being hit with devastating injuries. They do not need any large ticket items in trades just stay the course,because next year is the start of something special again in the Bronx.
ghostoforsillo
That’s a good point. They’re coming back down to earth and BCashman seems to be staying the course. If the Yanks can get a 1B on the cheap, he pulls the trigger.
cardsfan1988
So if the Cards actually are talking Donaldson, I’m not sure what they would want in return but sure it wouldn’t be cheap. I figure it would be Bader, Weaver to start plus probably 1 or 2 more from there top 30 prospects…if not more. I’m sure Toronto will still ask a very steep price even in a Donaldson down year
jimmertee
The price for Donaldson would be huge. I don’t see him going anywhere. The current Jays mgmt regime doesn’t seem to be able to pull off the big deal. I hope I am wrong. I would like to see a total housecleaning and rebuild. Tulo, Bautista, Estrada, Goins, Liriano, Martin, Happ, Sanchez, etc all should be on the table. The only untradeables on the Jays are Pillar, Stroman, and Osuna.
inkstainedscribe
Yankees. Matt Adams. Just sayin’.
thegreatcerealfamine
Stop it please. Just sayin.
jjdunckley
The Braves also have a great hitting 3b named Freddie Freeman. We want all the prospects though, all of them. Lmao. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. I actually don’t mind this experiment with Freeman and hope the Braves keep Adams around. As everyone points out, the team “sucks” and it’s not going to hurt anything. If they want to trade the rental guys, so be it. But guys like Adams and Kemp aren’t hurting anything on a team that has admitted to being happy just getting by. In 2-3 years, if they’re still making the same bad signings or trades, then I worry as a fan. This year and next, let’s just have fun and see what happens.
MakeATLGreatAgain
I want to be closer to winning next year. They need to actually be trying next season while preparing for 2019 and 2020.
roberty
The Yankees farm is stocked and they don’t necessarily need to rely on youth to win. Though they have suffered some unfortunate injuries, I think they match up perfectly with the Braves for an Adams trade. I don’t understand all the Braves fans acting like it’s a terrible idea.
thegreatcerealfamine
I’m a Yankee fan and know it’s a terrible idea!
roberty
I’m a Braves fan. That’s why I want it to happen! I think the Yanks would be better off with Alonso.
thegreatcerealfamine
Definitely but Billy would want too much.
rocky7
Alonso having a career year after a bunch of single digit homer years with 50 or so Rbi’s and a .240-.250 batting average….what do you do when you mortgage the farm for him, which would happen with BB, and he falls back to earth next year.
ob32
Yankees only have hitting depth
rmullig2
The Yankees should look to sell now before their assets begin to lose value. Start with Gardener and Pineda. Maybe CC and Tanaka if they are will to waive NTC. Getting rid of Ellsbury would be a dream come true but not feasible at this time.
terry
After the ASG is when it will get busy. I can see teams waiting until just before the 31st, though as the .500 teams in the AL decide to go or no.
cardfan2011
Unless they’re actually in trade talks to get Donaldson, i don’t believe it. Interest is one thing, a whole bunch of teams are “interested”, it’s another thing to actually attempt to get him.
CompanyAssassin
Cards trade for donaldson… right. That’d take the majority of our top prospects.
Cardinals17
Isn’t Donaldson having a down year?????
troll
donaldson’s best years are probably past. no need for cardinals to overpay to get him.
slide
brandon belt may be available. st louis would do better to trade for him. then, flip carpenter somewhere.
Wainofan
Grichuk, Bader, kelly and low ball pitcher prospect for Donaldson
frontdeskmike
Would you take that if you were the Jays?
Wainofan
Depends on how they value grichuk, Carson kelly and bader and who the pitcher is. Flaherty or alcantara, probably yes.
slide
too much, way too much