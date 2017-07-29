East Notes: Nationals, Wilson, Tulowitzki, Straily

The Nationals are keenly interested in Tigers lefty Justin Wilson, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweets. The rumors surrounding Wilson have been hot and heavy, with 11 teams connected to him yesterday alone, and Rosenthal notes that no team is close to completing a deal for Wilson and that there are around eight clubs still involved in the bidding. In Washington, Wilson would join an already lefty-heavy bullpen that currently features Enny Romero, Oliver Perez, Matt Grace, Sammy Solis and the newly acquired Sean Doolittle. Of course, he would be used in a late-inning role where handedness isn’t crucial. Wilson has a 2.75 ERA, 12.6 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9 in 39 1/3 innings so far this season. Here are more quick notes from the NL.
- The Blue Jays have placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list and recalled the newly acquired Rob Refsnyder, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi tweets. The oft-injured Tulowitzki suffered an ankle injury yesterday and will have an MRI. With Tulowitzki on the shelf, some combination of Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney will likely handle shortstop duty, with Refsnyder perhaps playing a bit of second base. Tulowitzki is batting .249/.300/.378 in 260 plate appearances this season.
- The Brewers, Royals, Rockies and Yankees all have interest in Marlins starter Dan Straily, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald writes (Twitter links). Yesterday, a report indicated that the Marlins had “taken [Straily] off the market,” although, as MLBTR’s Steve Adams noted, it would have been surprising if Straily truly were completely unavailable when the Marlins were reportedly recently initiating contact with other teams about him. At last check, the Marlins were hoping to land a terrific trade package for Straily, who’s in his second straight year as a productive starter, with a 3.84 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 over 117 1/3 innings. He also has three years of control remaining after this one, potentially making him an interesting addition for a team like the Brewers or Yankees that has an eye on the future as well as the present.
Comments
bobbleheadguru
Fristly,
AA needs to channel his DD here.
Wait until 5 minute before the deadline and get the best possible deal. A top 100 is a MUST HAVE. See if there can be 2-3 others in the deal.
GoRockies
Who’s AA?
The show
Al Avila of tigers
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
maybe alex anthropolus, i know he isn’t the gm anymore but that’s my guess
jbaker3170
Arn Anderson of the famous 4 Horsemen
justinept
He’s referring to batteries and bras
angels fan
lol
tacohole
Al Avila
eyoung11
Am I the only one who thought AA was Alcoholics Anonymous and DD was Designated Driver because of it?
Mr Pike
Yes
redsfan48
He certainly shouldn’t wait until 5 minutes before the deadline, as the Reds showed last year when they failed to report their Cozart trade with the Mariners until a few minutes after the deadline. There can always be holdups in the trade process, so while Avila should maybe wait until the DAY of the deadline, it would be much safer to make it early in the day.
thegreatcerealfamine
Straily might not be the splashiest get for the Yanks,but could be had fairly cheap compared to others.
chino31
Ideal pickup with the loaded Yankees’ bullpen.
sheepstein
70 mill still owed to tulo. Wooooo
jimmertee
Groan, 70 mill still owed to Tulo. He can bounce back though. A position change may help, although he probably won’t like the idea. I see him at 3rd base once Donaldson is gone after next year, yah, it’ll happen.
FoxCoMarine0311
And a position change will help his mediocre numbers at the plate?
rayrayner
But start planning your parade; Refsnyder is up.
BAINES03
Refsnyder replacing Tulo? More like replacing Wally Pipp! HOF here we come!