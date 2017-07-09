Gammons On Cubs, Tigers, Verlander, Lowrie, Cole

“This is the reality: there are a lot more sellers than buyers right now,” a club personnel director tells Peter Gammons in the writer’s latest piece for his Gammons Daily website. Not only are some teams still wondering if they can get back into the postseason race, other teams further back in the standings are looking to rebound in 2018 and thus won’t engage in full-scale selloffs at the deadline. It makes for a lot of speculation but little hard facts at this point in July. As one GM jokes, “the whole countdown to deadline day has become akin to stores putting Christmas decorations in their showcase windows on Labor Day.” Here are some hot stove items from Gammons…
- “The Cubs have called almost every team” in search of starting pitching, including asking the Tigers about Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris. It would take a blockbuster offer for Detroit to eve consider moving Fulmer, as he has already displayed frontline-starter capabilities over his year and a half as a major leaguer, and he has yet to even reach his arbitration seasons. Norris would come at a lesser but still substantial price since he is controlled through 2022, though the southpaw has battled both injuries and inconsistency during his four years in the bigs. The Cubs are known to be looking for controllable young arms, and may be willing to deal from their surplus of young position players to do so.
- One Tigers pitcher that isn’t on the Cubs’ radar is Justin Verlander, as one Cubs official tells Gammons that “no one is going to pay $70MM for him, even though he may still be a very good pitcher.” Chicago reportedly at least asked about Verlander at one point, though with Detroit apparently wanting to both get top prospects and get Verlander’s salary off the books, it isn’t surprising that the Cubs’ interest in Verlander was described yesterday as “more smoke than fire” by the Detroit Free Press’ Anthony Fenech.
- Billy Beane told Gammons earlier this week that he hadn’t received any serious interest in Sonny Gray prior to last weekend, and the same goes for any serious calls about Jed Lowrie. The veteran infielder is thought to be a good target for teams in need of middle infield help and the Athletics to find lineup space for prospect Franklin Barreto, though it appears that Lowrie’s market has yet to develop with over three weeks still to go until the deadline. MLBTR’s Connor Byrne examined Lowrie, Gray and other Oakland trade candidates in a Taking Inventory piece earlier today.
- Returning to Gammons’ original point about teams not wanting rebuild when they feel they have a chance in 2018, Pirates GM Neal Huntington said that his team isn’t likely to trade young right-hander Gerrit Cole. “We haven’t had a real conversation about Gerrit, and I don’t see us doing so,” Huntington said. “We think we can be serious contenders next year….Our goal is to maintain a level of competitiveness every year, and not to have to jump back and build all over again.”
Comments
Phillies2017
Right now, the market rests on the Royals
If you look at the buyers market, the demand for outfielders is really small– so many available pieces (Bruce, Granderson, Nava, Kendrick, JD Martinez, McCutchen, Possibly Cain) and not a whole lot of demand (maybe Houston or Washington?). The reason I mention this is because the two other big bubble teams’ (Detroit and Pittsburgh) top chip is….you guessed it, an outfielder.
Therefore, if Kansas City decides to sell, the market will become a buyers market in nearly every position. More options, less demand- lower prices and sellers don’t get as much for their players.
If Kansas City decides to buy it causes the prices to shoot up due to the fact that, not only are about 5 top 25 trade chips taken off of the market, but the buyers market becomes more congested.
I get a feeling that most of the big moves are not going to happen until KC knows what they’re doing. If we’re going off of reports from this week, they seem likely to buy, which would really benefit teams with middling chips to deal like Philly, Toronto the White Sox and Oakland.
Just my take on the market- I could be totally off base, but thats what I see.
biasisrelitive
I think you make a great point Ankit the Royals and I think it applies to a few other teams. they are less likely but if tor or Baltimore sell it could change the market. it also helps sellers that 2 expected sell teams in Minnesota and Milwaukee are in the race
pplama
KC has repeatedly said they are not sellers. They are making calls on BP acquisitions. And the have 6 vs. the Tigers and 3 vs. the White Sox after the AS break. So don’t expect a pre-deadline flop.
William
Sound thinking !
bluejayseveryday
J.A. Happ for Ian Happ. Fair?
pplama
Cubs aren’t dealing from ML roster.
RytheStunner
Not according to what Theo has been saying.
kdavis1391
no
RytheStunner
Not even close to fair.
ChiSoxCity
The Cubs would be crazy to trade Happ at this point. I’d do Baez or Schwarber and a few prospects for J. Happ though.
Mikel Grady
Ian happ eloy Jimenez pierce Johnson for fullmer Norris and jv
Andrew Farrug
No way…that’s not even enough for Fulmer…a 23 year old all star SP is a hot commodity. He’s a cornerstone player with an elite arsenal of pitches and a lot of plus power(he can consistently hit 95+MPH…like 50+ times in a single game) if they want him they would need to give up Jimenez and Bryant or Rizzo plus an extra prospect for the beard which comes at a premium. That’s obviously not happening so tell your cubbies to assemble a nice prospect package for JV and/or Avila.
Just Another Fan
Happ and Jimenez is a nice start of a 4-6 player package for Fulmer alone, but you gotta do more work there.
TheGreatTwigog
I don’t think they need three starters lol
ncaachampillini
You are delusional more than Trump oh my lord. Happ, Jimenez and pierce would get you Quintana and Robertson. Jimenez, Bryant AND someone else? You must be drinking Flint water. That would get you Kershaw and bellinger. Seriously it’s okay to have opinions, but you’re nuts. You probably think the 80’s Pistons were better than the 90’s Bulls.
rjtfrew
The cubs aren’t trading Bryant or Rizci
sufferfortribe
Did you see Happ’s pitching line score today? Brutal doesn’t even begin to describe it.
csamson11
stick to the southside
RunDMC
Guess you weren’t watching today’s 19-1 smackdown and the volleyballs Happ was lobbing.
thekid9
Happ for Happ, fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son
pplama
That’s what I like to hear. Really need the Cubs to forget they’re 2 under .500, 5.5 games out of 1st, 7.5 out of the WC and help jack the prices up on cost-controlled starters
William
Every Weak Contender THINKS they have a Chance at rebound in 2018 , The Greatest example of that misguided thinking in recent history are the Phillies which thought that the Core they ( Aging and hurt ) had they could rebound with one move or two,
Detroit , Pittsburgh, Toronto , Baltimore and NY Mets are believers of this Tooth Fairly Thinking !
Get what you can , and move on Quickly when the fan bases of these Franchises will except the Inevitable of Youth and Losing in the Short Term for Long term Gain !
ShortJr
The issue is that this year the Cubs look like “weak” contenders right now but I expect (as everyone should) them to bounce back next year…
pplama
What SP’s do the cubs currently have under team control for next year?
csamson11
Lester, Hendricks, Butler. and Montgomery (if you consider him a starter). I’d expect them to sign at least one starter this off season and make a trade for another by opening day.
pplama
Thanks. I thought they were in need of 2 for next year, but couldn’t remember if they were losing anyone other than Arrietta and Lackey.
Just Another Fan
You absolutely certain the Cubs are going to keep being like this all year? Still a bunch of months left and as the Giants showed us in the past, you can actually be awful for a couple months and then catch fire in Sept and take the title.
ShortJr
The issue is that this year the Cubs look like “weak” contenders right now but I expect (as everyone should) them to bounce back next year… But I agree that teams in limbo live off too much false hope, if the MLB was more like Hockey or Basketball where over half the teams make the playoffs it would make more sense but there just aren’t enough spots for teams that aren’t great
chrisco
No!!!
pepesilvia
The yankees should absolutely add justin verlander just buy his contract. They wont even have to give up nothing other then money. I would also try to swing a trade for bearaclaw from miami. Frazier straight up might get it done.
ShortJr
According to the reports the asking price is high so if they were to buy the contract and then pay him the 70 mil just doesn’t seem worth it
sdsuphilip
I am confused “This is the reality: there are a lot more sellers than buyers right now,” ” And then it goes onto basically say very few teams are selling? I’m confused
Just Another Fan
I think it means teams like Detroit -want- to sell, but cannot due to massive contracts or other hurdles.
Andrew Farrug
That just applies to Cabrera, V-Mart, Jordan Zimmermann, and in most cases JV and Justin Upton. Otherwise J.D. Martinez, Alex Avila, Justin Wilson, Ian Kinsler, Jose Iglesias, Shane Greene, Alex Wilson, and others(younger players) are very much available.
Just Another Fan
By fangraphs WAR, only Jose Altuve and Daniel Murphy are having better seasons at 2B than Jed Lowrie, with Chris Taylor and Josh Harrison right there (but those two play other places a lot). He’s definitely a fit on the Yankees, Rays or Diamondbacks. Would love to see an Oakland-Yankees megadeal with Alonso, Lowrie, Doolittle or Madson going to NYY with the A’s picking out the best of who’s blocked out of that deep farm system.
dodgerfan711
Mega deals are extremely rare and the Yankees are not going to tap into their farm system to go all in on 2017.
Matt Galvin
Only Dodgers would do a Mega deal. Royals also need SP.
pplama
Yankees are bad enough vs. LHP. Lowrie is unplayable against them. IMO- Poor fit.
hodor
Yanks have Castro and Didi. MI is not an area of concern for them. Bad idea.
TheWestCoastRyan
Idk if I can name one team who is more hosed than the Tigers. Maybe the Marlins and Orioles? Angels and Reds are close but not quite there. Royals could get there if they think they have any chance of contending after this year.
bobbleheadguru
Why? They have a boatload of tradeable assets including #1 and 6 of the top 37 on the MLB Trade Rumors top traceable assets list.
They also have 3 young starters, a young SS, a young 3rd baseman and a young catcher. They also have an all star LFer that is either with them for the next 4 years or coming off the books freeing upon money.
Oh, and they also have the runner up four the CY Young last year.
Oh, and they also have Miguel Cabrera who is coming off injury but figures to be recovered by 2018.
TheWestCoastRyan
Cuz they have no Major League team, no farm system, refuse to rebuild and think they will get top prospects with no salary offset for Justin Verlander. Really the best thing that could happen to them right now is a total fire sale.