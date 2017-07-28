Giants Shopping Denard Span

The Giants are shopping center fielder Denard Span, tweets ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, but they’ve yet to drum up a market for the 33-year-old veteran.
Span is in the second season of a three-year, $31MM contract with the Giants, though the backloaded nature of the contract makes the notion of moving him especially tricky. Span’s deal came with just a $3MM salary in its first year, so he’s owed $19.2MM through the completion of the 2018 campaign (including the buyout of a 2019 mutual option and one more payment on a partially deferred signing bonus, per Cot’s).
Span remains a highly productive bat, hitting .286/.337/.451 with seven homers, 22 doubles and four triples despite playing his home games in perhaps baseball’s most pitcher-friendly venue — AT&T Park. It’s worth noting, though, that nearly all of his damage has been done against right-handed pitching (.234/.290/.281 vs. lefties; .299/.350/.496 vs. righties). Beyond that, the once-premium center field defender has seen his defensive ratings slip from anywhere to below average (per Ultimate Zone Rating) to disastrous (per Defensive Runs Saved).
Unfortunately for the Giants, there’s no shortage of outfield bats available. While Span is still playing center field, his sub-par performance there could lead opposing teams to view him as more of a corner option. If that’s the case, he joins a market that’s flooded with the likes of Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Melky Cabrera, Seth Smith, Matt Joyce, Rajai Davis, Howie Kendrick, Jose Bautista and perhaps Carlos Gomez (assuming the Marlins do not reverse course and make any of their outfielders available). That’s a fair bit of options when few contending clubs are seeking outfield help in the first place, and Span is owed more money than anyone on that list.
He’d make a great 4th outfielder/pinch runner. That’s about it.
Majority of pitchers are right handed.

So he'd be a lot better than a 4th outfielder. If he were to move to rf or lf hed probably post better defensive numbers.
.299/.350/.496 vs. righties
Majority of pitchers are right handed.
So he’d be a lot better than a 4th outfielder. If he were to move to rf or lf hed probably post better defensive numbers.
Doesn’t have the arm for RF. Not much of a market for him. Serious teams the Yankees,Red Sox,Cubs,Dodgers,Astros,Nats,already have a glut. Maybe the Royals could use him like Dyson,but the Giants would have to eat a chunk of his salary.
Despite his above average offense this year, he’s still a -0.4 WAR player because of his inferior CF defense! And his bat doesn’t play well in the corners, except as a platoon with no power, and SF would have to eat some $$ to receive anything in return.
Depends on your preferred defensive metric. He’s been worth 1.3 fWAR, which uses UZR as opposed to rWAR’s use of DRS.
But, the point that he’s below average in center remains, either way. I think most teams would wonder if he can play average or slightly better defense in left, which would be enough for him to provide value in a corner spot.
The big issue with Span isn’t really a question of his productivity but rather of the nearly $20MM he’s still owed through his age-34 season and the glut of outfield bats available to teams that are looking to upgrade.
Add McCutchen to this list. The Pirates must sell now. Quit telling fans you will compete this year.
If I was the pirates I’d sell on startling marte
Who’s gonna buy?
While he’s not eligible for postseason play. Brilliant.
Would have to pay a good portion of his salary.
As much as I hate to say it. The only true way for the giants to get out of this mess is to trade posey. He’s the only player with the exception of Bumharner that will net any return, and bum is so cheap it makes no sense to trade him.
Bumgarner not bumharner
They can trade Matt Moore too. They basically stole him from the rays gave up almost nothing for him. Matt Duffy is on all counts a judy hitter.
Matt Moore has worked out real well in SF……
Adios pelota!
Eat'EmUpTigers
socalblake
Giants need to shop Bumgarner and/or Posey to get anything in return.