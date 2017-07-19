Headlines

Giants Expected To Sign Pablo Sandoval

The Giants have agreed to a minors deal with third baseman Pablo Sandoval, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez (via Twitter). Sandoval was released earlier today by the Red Sox, though the deal will not be formally entered until his contract has passed through waivers.

While the match had been rumored, and is rather unsurprising on paper, it’s still quite a notable reunion for a player who was once one of San Francisco’s most visible stars. Both Sandoval and the Giants have had seasons to forget thus far. The former was released by his most recent organization after a third-straight season marred by injury and underperformance. And the latter currently sits five games back of the Padres in the NL West cellar.

Sandoval, now thirty years of age, was a popular and productive player for seven seasons with the Giants. Over his 3,533 plate appearances, Sandoval slashed a robust .294/.346/.465 and compiled about twenty wins above replacement. That performance earned him a five-year, $95MM contract with the Red Sox, who’ll pay the vast majority of the nearly $50MM remaining (less any prorated portion of the league minimum for time Sandoval spends in the majors from now through 2019).

The Giants tried to keep the affectionately nicknamed Panda, but extension talks never materialized and he spurned the organization in free agency — suggesting in comments at the time that he was happy to be moving on. But Sandoval never found his footing in Boston. His longstanding battle with weight was again an issue, and Sandoval missed all of 2016 with a shoulder injury. He got into shape and showed well this spring, but endured a DL stint for a knee problem and struggled both at the bat (.212/.269/.354) and with the glove (-6 DRS; -8.6 UZR/150 innings) over his 32 games in 2017.

Comments

    • To fill in for the third baseman they are about to trade.

      • I don’t think he’s actually done anything to get them into last place, but he will definitely help keep them there.

  6. This is exactly what will put them over the top.

    • I was thinking the same thing. Next trade for Tebow.

  7. Wow. Is this a marketing thing? Would he sell merchandise? Jerseys? In San Francisco?

    • He’s one of the most popular players in SF history so it’s a way to keep fans coming to the park during this terrible season. Also it doesn’t cost the Giants very much since Boston still owes him for the contract.

    • you obviously have no idea how popular of a player he was there

  12. league minimum for the next 2 and third years? sure why not

  14. As a Baseball fan Brilliant move, as a Dodger fan I’m not as enthused. The Giants have nothing to lose and everything to gain

  16. The gave him a special contract in which he gets 8 Big Macs a day and an unlimited slices of cheese cake from the cheese cake factory. I heard Pablo was so happy that when he signed he had whipped cream all over his face from the hot fudge Sunday he was eating. Lol – I actually like Pablo and hope that he turns it all around.

  18. belt strikes out more than anybody on the team! he hits 3rd..and now bring in a washed up Sandoval no wonder their in last!!

    • they’re not trying to win. they’re trying to tank and sell merchandise. this is a brilliant move IMO.

  20. He breaks more belts then he has productive days

  21. No reason for the Giants not to sign him. After all, the Red Sox are on the hook for his salary. Maybe he can turn things around back with the Giants.

  22. Giants aren’t the “new” Phillies @bkwalker510. Your mom has got that covered.

  23. Don’t be shocked if he does well. It happens like that sometimes when a player goes back to the place that they had success at

  24. Great, now there are going to be those dumbass Panda hats all over the yard again.

  25. Gripe and complain all that you want, this is a zero harm venture for SF. Boston pays the fright to see if the Giants can get anything out of their former fan favorite … a no brainer really.

