Giants To Sign Unsigned Draft Pick Jack Conlon

The Giants have a deal in place with prospect Jack Conlon, pending a physical, per Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). Conlon, a high-school righty who had been chosen by the Orioles in the fourth round of the recent Rule 4 draft, was granted free agency after failing to sign.
Baltimore determined that Conlon’s physical did not pass muster. When the team declined to offer him at least 40% of the slot value of the pick with which he was chosen — in this case, $409K — he qualified for the open market.
As Baseball America’s Hudson Belinsky recently explained, Conlon was expected to command $1MM or more for a bonus. He had committed to Texas A&M, and attending college remained at least a theoretical option prior to his agreement with the Giants.
Comments
Connorsoxfan
Good move
raef715
will be really interesting to see how much he gets, and if any more info comes out on what the injury concern was.
1 million bucks is such a drop in the bucket for these teams you dont really have any excuse if you liked him and werent overly worried about the medicals.
tim815
It’s on the owners who didn’t get him signed, if he’s successful.
Under the circumstances. he should have gotten paid.
EndinStealth
No, if he doesn’t meet the physical criteria they shouldn’t sign him.
TJECK109
The Orioles team doctor is going to make the HOF for most failed physicals