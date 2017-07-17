Giants To Sign Unsigned Draft Pick Jack Conlon

The Giants have a deal in place with prospect Jack Conlon, pending a physical, per Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). Conlon, a high-school righty who had been chosen by the Orioles in the fourth round of the recent Rule 4 draft, was granted free agency after failing to sign.

Baltimore determined that Conlon’s physical did not pass muster. When the team declined to offer him at least 40% of the slot value of the pick with which he was chosen — in this case, $409K — he qualified for the open market.

As Baseball America’s Hudson Belinsky recently explained, Conlon was expected to command $1MM or more for a bonus. He had committed to Texas A&M, and attending college remained at least a theoretical option prior to his agreement with the Giants.