Greg Bird To Undergo Ankle Surgery

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will undergo surgery on his right ankle, manager Joe Girardi told reporters including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (via Twitter). Per the skipper, Bird will be down for at least six weeks while recovering, but it isn’t clear just how soon he’ll again represent an option at the major league level.
While the news isn’t promising for New York, it had been anticipated by this point. Bird has struggled with ongoing ankle issues for much of the year, and was recently diagnosed with os trigonum syndrome. The organization will obviously take the long view here and hope the young slugger can fully put the ankle woes behind him.
Notably, the 24-year-old will continue accruing MLB service time for the duration of his DL stint — as he has been all year. He will have over two full years of service on his ledger at season’s end, even though he has played in just 65 total games in the majors.
Comments
MB923
That “Insider” must feel like an idiot now. For those who don’t know , there were rumors about a week ago saying a Yankee Insider felt there was nothing wrong with Bird and that he could be faking the injury because he’d be too scared to play since he likely wouldn’t be as good as Judge or Sanchez.
JDGoat
I think you’re getting the words “insider” and “troll” mixed up lol.
beauvandertulip
Reading news from the insider and taking it to heart is like reading Reddit. Like it hardly has credibility.
srechter
That article pissed me off so much when I read it. Such an obvious case of artificial drama for the tabloids, all at the mental expense of a player we should be rooting for. Messed up.
start_wearing_purple
Any time I hear about a source in the organization I tend to figure it’s the neighbor of the sister of cousin of the guy who delivered pizza to GM’s secretary’s mother.
MB923
Hahaha
acarneglia
The Yankees have interest in Todd Frazier and David Robertson, maybe they could do a trade for those two plus Jose Abreu.
yanks02026
I think Jose would be a great fit for the Yankees
dazedatnoon
don’t think Abreu is moving….unless its an offer the Yankee fans REALLY won’t like.
GoSoxGo
What do you propose to offer for those three players?
srechter
Yankees fans here will probably only offer you a hair or two from Clint Frazier’s glorious mane. They’d never go three hairs, though. That’d be too far.
MB923
I’m a Yankee fan and I’m not like that at all. See what I wrote just below.
MB923
Jose makes sense but he’d probably cost both Torres and Frazier (maybe another 1 or 2 as well) IF the Yankees package to get Abreu and Robertson
I’m not saying the Yankees should do that. I just think that’s would Hahn would ask for.
Kayrall
I agree that it would require more than A ball throw-ins, but both Torres and Frazier seems a bit steep. Definitely one of those plus more lesser, but not both.
MB923
I agree it’s steep but you have to think that’s what Hahn would ask for. I read he asked for both of them for Quintana. He’d probably do the same for Abreu + Robertson.
thegreatcerealfamine
Fake news alert.
dazedatnoon
DRob is a perfect fit here. He has history with this team.
Frazier can fill in at 3B with Headley sliding over to 1B or either way. Seems like a match….
After all the buzz regarding Frazier to the Red Sox, I’m guessing Yankees are throwing some chips in or this deal would be over already. Curious to see who folds first….
outinleftfield
How will this affect the Yankees trades? Will they go after a rental at 1B? Maybe Alonso?
rycm131
Sorry to hear this. Get well soon for sure.
julyn82001
The Boss would’ve had called A’s Billy Beane about Alonso already…
LA Sam
It was, front office whispers he wasn’t hurt as bad as he was “pretending,” same front office who managed to piss off Betances during arbitration process….
thegreatcerealfamine
Where did you get that?
LA Sam
July 7, Pinestripe Alley, Sporting News, The Comeback, Bronx Pinestripes, that’s just the first 4 that came up on google, next time do ur own leg work, all criticizing yanks front office for criticizing hurt player…..
LA Sam
Good thing they got that AAAA guy from Brewers…..WS here we come!!!!