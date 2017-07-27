In his Inside Baseball column today, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag takes a look at some of the most important remaining trade deadline scenarios. He also runs down some news and notes from both the American League and National League. Among the highlights with relevance to the trade market:

The Royals remain on the hunt for rotation help even after netting Trevor Cahill , Heyman writes. (That much may be evidenced by their apparent talks for Francisco Liriano , which are reportedly progressing.) Heyman notes that Kansas City even called the Athletics on Sonny Gray and the Rangers on Yu Darvish , though the team was realistic about the fact that it doesn’t have much of a chance of outbidding the competition for either player.

If the Cardinals ultimately make Lance Lynn available, the Yankees would have interest in the right-hander, though Sonny Gray remains New York's top target. Lynn is a free agent at season's end, and as such wouldn't help fill any of the upcoming voids in the Yankees' rotation after the 2017 season.

The Braves have scouted Gray more than any team in the league, per Heyman, though they're not currently believed to be the favorite to land him. Heyman notes that the money saved in the Jaime Garcia deal could help facilitate the acquisition of Gray, which is a suggestion that has been made in recent days. It seems worth bearing in mind, though, that Gray is only earning $3.575MM in 2017. Plus, any financial crunch the Braves had would only have been present due to the fact that the team acquired Garcia (and Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey ) as stopgaps in the first place.

Starting pitching remains a target area for the Rockies after picking up Pat Neshek in a trade, and Colorado even considered Darvish as an option, though the Rockies are unsurprisingly on Darvish's no-trade list. (That's not a knock on the Rockies by any means, but I'd imagine that most pitchers, if given the opportunity, would want to safeguard themselves from being traded to pitch at Coors Field.)

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is more willing to part with top prospects in order to land Sonny Gray than his front office is, according to Heyman. General manager David Stearns and his staff are reluctant to part with the club's very top prospects, and Attanasio has been deferring to the preferences of his baseball operations staff. The Athletics are eyeing center field prospect Lewis Brinson , Heyman continues, but it seems that the Brewers' front office isn't keen on parting with that level of talent.

It's been reported that the Mets are likely to hang onto lefty Jerry Blevins, and Heyman notes that GM Sandy Alderson's rationale is that if he traded Blevins, he'd merely be looking to fill that void with a free agent in a market where most relievers will enter the offseason seeking three-year deals. (Of course, that logic could also be used to argue that Blevins' value is all the higher, and the Mets managed to pick up Blevins on a one-year guarantee even though he reportedly sought three years himself early last offseason. Boone Logan, who also signed a one-year deal in Cleveland, was also reportedly seeking three at one point.)