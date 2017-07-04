Hisashi Iwakuma Receives Shoulder Injections After Setback

Mariners righty Hisashi Iwakuma is not progressing as had been hoped, as Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. Following another setback, he has received cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections in his troublesome right shoulder.
The hope, of course, is that this course of treatment will spur healing and finally allow Iwakuma to maintain steady progress. But the expectation had been that the veteran starter would long since have advanced back to the majors.
Seattle’s rotation is in better shape now than it has been at times, with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton returning and rookie Andrew Moore showing well in his first two MLB starts. Ariel Miranda and Sam Gaviglio are producing solid results, though their peripherals portend some regression.
Still, Iwakuma’s halting recovery is an ongoing concern for a club that continues to hover around .500 — along with much of the rest of the American League. Indeed, Divish notes that there’s at least a strand of thinking in the organization of the belief that Iwakuma won’t contribute again this season.
It’s still anyone’s guess just how the M’s will approach the deadline with the division out of reach but a Wild Card berth still fully plausible. Seattle will have an opportunity to see how Iwakuma progresses over the next three weeks or so, and the on-field results will also impact the calculus. If the team looks into additions, though, the rotation arguably represents the primary area of need — particularly with southpaw Drew Smyly now ruled out for the year following Tommy John surgery.
Comments
terry
Pretty sure thing his option for next year won’t vest.
24TheKid
When he comes back next week throwing mid 90’s again we will know what they really injected into him. Moving on, if I were in charge of the Mariners I do a complete rebuild, but clearly I am not and Mr. Dipoto is clearly invested into this core as they extended Segura. So because I’m not in charge and what I think they should do is is trade for a starting pitcher with control. They can afford another big contract with Iwakuma, Gallardo and Cishek coming off the books. Now they also don’t have the prospects to get Quintana or Archer unless they are trading Haniger+Lewis+O’Neil+Neidert+Brayan Hernandez, and that’s probably not even enough. So that leaves a few guys left, Cueto, who probably opts out so that may not be the best, possibly Danny Duffy if the Royals are willing to trade him, or Justin Verlander. I think Verlander fits the best as he’s controlled until 2020 for about 25 million a year. That contract fits well as the Mariners only have 86 million committed for 2019, and it continues to go down after that. Also, Verlander isn’t having a great season and the big contract make it so that it won’t cost the world even though the Tigers make it seem like it will. So if the Mariners take on enough of that contract they can probably get him without giving up Kyle Lewis. This way they will still have Lewis, White, Carlson, and possibly Brayan Hernandez, keeping the farm well stocked. They will also still have a very good rotation, that will depend on if Moore becomes a 3 or a 5 until 2020. Verlander, Felix, Paxton, Jerry will probably trade for another starter, and then Andrew Moore. And the lineup will be mostly the same besides DH, 1st base and catcher. And the bullpen also has a few young arms that have high ceiling but have been very inconsistent this year. And with little money committed to the future they can afford to fill in the holes. And obviously, Cano, Felix, Seager, and possibly Verlander will most definitely decline as they continue to age.When he comes back next week throwing mid 90’s again we will know what they really injected into him. Moving on, if I were in charge of the Mariners I do a complete rebuild, but clearly I am not and Mr. Dipoto is clearly invested into this core as they extended Segura. So because I’m not in charge and what I think they should do is is trade for a starting pitcher with control. They can afford another big contract with Iwakuma, Gallardo and Cishek coming off the books. Now they also don’t have the prospects to get Quintana or Archer unless they are trading Haniger+Lewis+O’Neil+Neidert+Brayan Hernandez, and that’s probably not even enough. So that leaves a few guys left, Cueto, who probably opts out so that may not be the best, possibly Danny Duffy if the Royals are willing to trade him, or Justin Verlander. I think Verlander fits the best as the M’s have payroll flexibility with a few contracts coming off the books this year, and I don’t think it will be as high of a price to get him as the Tigers are saying if the team trading for him takes on a lot of the contract.
Weighed
He might need to learn the Southpaw knuckleball. The arm seems to be in trouble. Throwing 84mph is Homerun derby speed. I trust Jerry DiPoto will come up with a killer move to replace him arm in the long run to the Wildcard.