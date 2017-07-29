Indians Claim Diego Moreno From Rays

The Indians have claimed righty Diego Moreno from the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. To clear space on their 40-man roster, the Indians have announced that they’ve moved lefty Boone Logan (lat) from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. They’ve also optioned Moreno to Triple-A Columbus. The Rays designated Moreno for assignment when they acquired Dan Jennings from the White Sox earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Moreno came through the Pirates’ system as a hard-throwing relief prospect, then headed to the Yankees in the A.J. Burnett deal and then to the Rays as a minor-league free agent. Despite missing time to shoulder trouble, Moreno thrived in brief duty for Triple-A Durham this season, allowing two runs over 16 1/3 innings while striking out 17. He also briefly pitched in the big leagues for the Rays, flashing a fastball in the mid-90s. He only has 16 career Major League innings to his name at this point, however.